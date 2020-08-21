Log in
Nyse  >  Sysco Corporation    SYY

SYSCO CORPORATION

(SYY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment


08/21/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on October 23, 2020, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on October 2, 2020.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates approximately 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion. Information about our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, including Sysco’s 2019 CSR Report, can be found at sysco.com/csr2019report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact: 
  
Shannon MutschlerRachel Lee
Media ContactInvestor Relations Contact
mutschler.shannon@corp.sysco.comlee.rachel@corp.sysco.com
T 281-584-4059T 281-436-7815

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 53 937 M - -
Net income 2020 762 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 080 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,3x
Yield 2020 2,96%
Capitalization 29 443 M 29 443 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 57 000
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart SYSCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sysco Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 64,25 $
Last Close Price 57,93 $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Hourican President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward D. Shirley Executive Chairman
Joel Todd Grade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mickey Foster Chief Information & Technology Officer
John M. Cassaday Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYSCO CORPORATION-32.28%29 443
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED9.46%36 161
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.17.16%32 850
TESCO PLC-11.83%28 822
KROGER23.90%27 943
AEON CO., LTD.19.24%21 560
