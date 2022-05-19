Log in
    SYY   US8718291078

SYSCO CORPORATION

(SYY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/18 04:00:01 pm EDT
80.71 USD   -6.06%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sysco Transforming the Future of Foodservice Delivery: Announces Intent to Purchase Up to 800 battery electric Freightliner eCascadia from Daimler Truck North America to Serve U.S. Customers

05/19/2022 | 08:09am EDT
HOUSTON and PORTLAND, Ore., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, and Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), the leading North American heavy-duty truck manufacturer, today jointly announced a Letter of Intent (LOI) to deploy up to nearly 800 battery electric Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractors serving Sysco customers by 2026. The first eCascadia delivery is expected to arrive at Sysco’s Riverside, California site later this year.

"Sysco is committed to making meaningful investments to support achievement of our climate goals, including those that encourage the development of electric tractors and trailers. We are eager to partner with a like-minded industry leader like Daimler Truck North America to deploy battery electric trucks nationwide,” said Marie Robinson, Sysco’s EVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer. “This investment shows our commitment to sustainability and growing responsibly and will ultimately help us meet our goal of reducing our direct carbon emissions by 27.5% by 2030.”

Sysco aims to power more of its tractor fleet with alternative fuels, and the deployment of Freightliner eCascadias along with refrigerated trailers will play a significant role in achieving its science-based climate goal to electrify 35% of its U.S. fleet by 2030. Sysco Riverside continues to build its charging infrastructure to support additional battery electric truck deployments, including additional solar capacity.

DTNA engineers, manufactures and sells zero-emission trucks (tank to wheel) that provide efficient, reliable and innovative transportation solutions for fleet companies, while benefiting the environment. The company recently unveiled its all-electric Freightliner eCascadia at the ACT Expo in Long Beach, California. The industry-leading Detroit Assurance suite of safety systems comes standard with the eCascadia to benefit fleets, drivers and fellow motorists with enhanced on-road safety.

“At Daimler Truck North America, we are proud to enter into a new era of sustainable, safe and efficient commercial transportation with our friends at Sysco,” said DTNA SVP, Sales and Marketing, David Carson. “Industry transformation requires leadership and collaboration, and a shared vision for the future of the supply chain. Together we are sustaining our mutual momentum toward a brighter future for us all.”

Sysco and DTNA are protecting the people and communities they serve by innovating and transforming the way the industry does business. Learn more about Sysco’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, including Sysco’s 2021 CSR Report, at sysco.com/csr2021report.

About Sysco Corporation

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 58,000 associates, the company operates 343 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2021 that ended July 3, 2021, the company generated sales of more than $51 billion. Information about our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, including Sysco’s 2021 CSR Report, can be found at sysco.com/csr2021report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

About Daimler Truck North America

Daimler Truck North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. Daimler Truck North America designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG), one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.

Contact: fred.ligouri@daimlertruck.com or shannon.mutschler@sysco.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
