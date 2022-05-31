Sysgration : Clarification of media report.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/01 2.Company name:SYSGRATION LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office. 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times and Economic Daily News. 6.Content of the report: Commercial Times page B05 reported "...Sysgration Ltd. 2022Q1 maring rate reached 22.74%...The institutional investors estimate that qaurterly margin rare will be above 20%...". Economic Daily News page C03 reported " ...is positive in 2023 operation and expects YoY growth rate remaining 40% or 50%..". 7.Cause of occurrence:Requested by TPEx. 8.Countermeasures: The company did not provide any financial forecast. The contents of report were speculations by the media and investutional investors. Please refer to M.O.P.S.for all official announcements. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.