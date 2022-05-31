Sysgration : Clarification of media report.

Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Sysgration Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    5309   TW0005309009

SYSGRATION LTD.

(5309)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-30
43.30 TWD   +2.36%
05/31SYSGRATION : Clarification of media report.
PU
05/31SYSGRATION : Change of internal audit officer of the Company.
PU
05/19SYSGRATION : The Company is invited to attend online investor conference held by MasterLink Securities.
PU
Today's Information

Provided by: SYSGRATION LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/01 Time of announcement 11:00:17
Subject 
 Clarification of media report.
Date of events 2022/06/01 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/01
2.Company name:SYSGRATION LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office.
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times and Economic Daily News.
6.Content of the report:
 Commercial Times page B05 reported "...Sysgration Ltd. 2022Q1 maring
 rate reached 22.74%...The institutional investors estimate that qaurterly
 margin rare will be above 20%...".  Economic Daily News page C03 reported "
 ...is positive in 2023 operation and expects YoY growth rate remaining 40%
 or 50%..".
7.Cause of occurrence:Requested by TPEx.
8.Countermeasures:
The company did not provide any financial forecast. The contents of
report were speculations by the media and investutional investors.
Please refer to M.O.P.S.for all official announcements.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Sysgration Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 03:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
