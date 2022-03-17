Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Sysgration Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5309   TW0005309009

SYSGRATION LTD.

(5309)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sysgration : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to conduct private placement of common stocks.

03/17/2022 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SYSGRATION LTD.
SEQ_NO 7 Date of announcement 2022/03/17 Time of announcement 14:43:52
Subject 
 The Company's Board of Directors resolved to
conduct private placement of common stocks.
Date of events 2022/03/17 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/17
2.Types of securities privately placed:Common stocks.
3.Counterparties for private placement and their relationship
with the Company:
Private placement is limited to specific persons subject to the provisions
of Article 43-6 of the Securities Exchange Act and Financial Supervisory
Commission Order (91) TCZYZ No. 0910003455 issued on June 13,2002 and
intends to include insiders and related parties. When evaluating and
selecting subscribers, the Company will take the principle of no
significant change to management rights. Currently, no specific persons
are engaged with, and the Board of Directors shall be authorized by the
Shareholders' Meeting to handle all matters related to the determination
of specific persons.
I.A possible list of insiders or related parties to participate in the
  private placement, the selection method and purpose, and the relationships
  between the possible subscribers and the Company are as follows:
  Selection method and purpose：Well understanding of the Company's
  operations.
  Relationship to the Company：
  (I)Lee, Yi-Ren (Chairman himself.)
  (II)Talent Investment Co.,Ltd.
      (Chairman held company in the name of others.)
II.Top ten shareholders of institutional subscribers and their relationships
   to the Company:
   Talent Investment Co., Ltd.
   (I)Shareholder: Lee, Yi-Ren (Chairman of the Company.)
   (II)Shareholding percentage：100%
4.Number of shares or bonds privately placed:
The total number of shares issued shall not exceed 25,000,000 shares.
5.Amount limit of the private placement:
Within 25,000,000 shares, it is expected to be handled twice within one
year from the date of resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting.
6.Pricing basis of private placement and its reasonableness:
I.The price of common stocks of this private placement shall be no less
  than 80% of the higher one of the following two base prices calculated
  on the Company's pricing date:
  (I)The simple average closing price of the common shares of the Company
     for either the 1, 3, or 5 business days before the price determination
     date,after adjustment for any distribution of stock dividends, cash
     dividends or capital reduction; or
  (II)The simple average closing price of the common shares of the Company
     for the 30 business days before the price determination date, after
     adjustment for any distribution of stock dividends, cash dividends,
     or capital reduction.However, the actual pricing date and actual issuing
     price shall be determined by the Board of Directors authorized by the
     Shareholders' Meeting in accordance with the above method, depending on
     the specific subscribers.
II.The actual issuing price of this private placement common shares will
  referto the Company's operating condition and outlook, restrictions on
  transfer freely within three years and the recent share price situation,
  and on the basis of "Notices for public company to handle private
  securities" and the provisions of current laws accordingly, the pricing
  of shares should be reasonable.
7.Use of the funds raised in the private placement:
This proposal will be used to enrich working capital and repay bank loans.
It is expected to generate such benefits as strengthening the financial
structure and saving interest expense, which will be positively beneficial
to shareholders' equity.
8.Reasons for conducting non-public offering:
With the considerations of timeliness, feasibility, and issuing costs to
raise capital, as well as considerations of private placement securities
restrictions on transfer freely within three years, it shall ensure the
long-term equity relationship between the Company and the subscribers.
Furthermore, authorizing the Board of Directors to handle the private
placement according to the actual demand for company operation will also
improve the mobility and flexibility of the Company's financing. Therefore,
it will not adopt the public offering but plans to issue shares in private
placement.
9.Objections or qualified opinions from independent Board of Directors:None.
10.Actual price determination date:NA
11.Reference price:NA
12.Actual private placement price, and conversion or
subscription price:NA
13.Rights and obligations of these new shares privately placed:
I.The rights and obligations of common stocks issued in this private
  placement and the subsequent allotment shall be the same as those of
  outstanding common stocks issued by the Company; however, the common
  stocks issued in this private placement and subsequent allotment may
  not be sold for a period of three years from the date of delivery of
  the common stock in this private placement, except in accordance with
  Article 43-8 of the Securities Exchange Act.
II.After three years from the date of delivery of the common stocks issued
  in this private placement and the subsequent allotment, an application
  for retroactive handling of public issuance procedures in accordance with
  relevant laws and regulations and for the over-the-counter transaction in
  the form of transfer from books to delivery without entity.
14.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock
swap, or subscription:NA
15.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share
exchange, stock swap, or subscription:NA
16.For additional share exchange or subscription, possible
influence of change in shareholding ratio of TPEx -listed
common shares if all privately placed corporate bonds are
converted and shares subscribed for (no.of TPEx -listed
common shares (a), (a) / outstanding common shares):NA
17.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation
in shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of TPEx -listed
common shares does not reach 5 million and the ratio does not
 reach 25%:NA
18.Any other matters that need to be specified:
I.The intention is to authorize the Board of Directors to handle matters
  related to the issue of new shares for cash capital increase in the private
  placement within one year starting from the date of resolution of the
  Shareholders' Meeting depending on the actual situation of the offering;
  within one year from the date of the resolution of the Shareholders'
  Meeting, regardless of whether the stock capital is fully raised, the
  intention is to submit the proposal to the Shareholders' Meeting to
  authorize the Board of Directors to determine whether the original plan
  is still feasible, it shall be deemed to have received the full amount of
  the shares issued by the private placement for cash capital increase and
  complete the raising of the new shares issued by the private placement for
  cash capital increase.
II.The pricing date, actual issuing price, and capital increase record date
  of new shares of the private placement shall be authorized to be
  determined by the Board of Directors.
III.In case of changes in laws and regulations, opinions of the competent
  authority, or changes in market conditions, the Shareholders' Meeting shall
  authorize the Board of Directors to handle the issuing price, issuing
  conditions, planned projects, and other related matters of the new cash
  capital increase of private placement shares.
In addition to the scope of the aforementioned authorization, the intention
is to request the Shareholders' Meeting to authorize the Chairman to sign
and negotiate all contracts and documents relating to the private placement
of common stocks on behalf of the Company, as well as to handle all matters
related to the private placement of common stocks for the Company.

Disclaimer

Sysgration Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 07:00:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SYSGRATION LTD.
02:01aSYSGRATION : The Board of Directors resolved to add agenda items for year 2022 Annual Shar..
PU
01:41aSYSGRATION : The Board of Directors resolved proposal to the shareholders' meeting of no d..
PU
01:41aSYSGRATION : Change of internal audit officer of the Company.
PU
01:41aSYSGRATION : The Board of Directors approved 2021 consolidated financial statements.
PU
03/11SYSGRATION : Change of internal audit officer of the Company.
PU
2021Sysgration Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
2021Sysgration Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Sysgration Ltd. Appoints Tsai, Hsiu-Mei as Chief Corporate Governance Officer
CI
2021Sysgration Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021Sysgration Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 327 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
Net income 2020 -98,3 M -3,45 M -3,45 M
Net cash 2020 296 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -63,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 872 M 206 M 206 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,23x
EV / Sales 2020 4,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart SYSGRATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sysgration Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSGRATION LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tung Fu Hsieh General Manager & Director
Hsiu Mei Tsai Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yi Jen Li Chairman
Kuan Chao Lin Independent Director
Chih Chung Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYSGRATION LTD.-5.51%206
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-16.61%5 053
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.72%2 211
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.-9.70%814
EIZO CORPORATION-11.03%647
AURAS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.44%613