Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Completion of the Issuance of Shares in KHEL & KHIPL

SYSMA HOLDINGS LIMITED

Company Registration No: 201207614H

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 28 March 2012)

2 Balestier Road, #03-669, Balestier Hill Shopping Centre, Singapore 320002 Tel: 6256 2288 (4 lines) Fax: 6152 4156

Email: sysma@sysma.com.sg

COMPLETION OF THE ISSUANCE OF SHARES IN KH ENGINEERING LIMITED ("KHEL") AND KH INSTRUMENTATION PTE LTD ("KHIPL") TO YAP CHIN LEONG AND SYED IBRAHIM SHAIK DAWOOD, RESPECTIVELY

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms not defined herein shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the announcements issued on 2 December 2019, 11 February 2020 and 22 April 2021 in relation to the proposed acquisition of KHEL and its subsidiaries and KHIPL (collectively the "SPA Announcements" and each a "SPA Announcement").

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sysma Holdings Limited (the "Company") refers to the SPA Announcements and is pleased to announce that the Proposed KHEL Share Issuance and Proposed KHIPL Share Issuance (each defined in the SPA Announcement dated 22 April 2021) are successfully completed on 1 August 2021.

Following the completion of the aforementioned share issuances, the Company's shareholding percentage in KHEL has been reduced from 100% to 80% and KHEL's shareholding percentage in KHIPL has been reduced from 100% to 90%.

By the Order of the Board

Sysma Holdings Limited

Sin Soon Teng

Executive Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer

1 August 2021

