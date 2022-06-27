Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sysmex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6869   JP3351100007

SYSMEX CORPORATION

(6869)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-27 am EDT
8188.00 JPY   +0.71%
06/06UBS Adjusts Sysmex's Price Target to 11,300 Yen From 12,500 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
05/12Sysmex Shares Jump After Fiscal-Year Net Profit Rose 38%
DJ
05/122cureX AB nominates Dr. Michael Schaefer to the Board of Directors
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sysmex : Completion of Declaration of Conformity to the European IVD Directive for an Assay Kit that Measures Plasma Amyloid Beta (Aβ) Using the Automated Immunoassay System HISCL™-5000/HISCL™-800- Testing Method that Assists in the Identification of Aβ Accumulation in the Brain - (PDF：236KB)

06/27/2022 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 27, 2022

Sysmex Corporation

Completion of Declaration of Conformity to the European IVD Directive for an Assay Kit that Measures Plasma Amyloid Beta (Aβ) Using the Automated Immunoassay System HISCLTM-5000/HISCLTM-800

- Testing Method that Assists in the Identification of Aβ Accumulation in the Brain -

Sysmex Corporation (HQ: Kobe, Japan; Chairman and CEO: Hisashi Ietsugu) announces that it has completed a declaration of conformity to the European IVD Directive for an assay kit to measure Aβ in the blood using its automated immunoassay system HISCL-5000/HISCL-800 ("the assay kit").

The number of patients with dementia is rising each year in line with the global increase in life expectancy. Currently more than 55 million people live with dementia worldwide, and there are nearly 10 million new cases every year.*

Alzheimer's disease, which accounts for about 6070% of dementia, is thought to be caused by a protein called Aβ accumulating in the brain and damaging nerve cells. Once the nerve cells have been damaged, they cannot be regenerated, so it is important that the disease is diagnosed at the earliest stage, and that treatment is initiated as soon as possible.

In order to diagnose Alzheimer's disease, technology to identify the accumulation of Aβ in the brain is required, but conventional testing methods are not always easy to perform because of the cost and the physical burden associated with them.

Sysmex has been engaged in the development of an easy-to-use technology to identify the accumulation of Aβ in the brain to help solve these issues. In February 2016, Sysmex and Eisai Co., Ltd. entered into a comprehensive, non-exclusive collaboration agreement for the creation of new diagnostic reagents in the field of dementia. By utilizing each other's technologies and knowledge, Sysmex has been engaged in the development of next-generation diagnostic reagents that will enable the early diagnosis of dementia, the selection of treatment options, and the monitoring of treatment effects.

On May 17, 2022, Sysmex completed a declaration of conformity to the European IVD Directive for the assay kit that assists in the identification of Aβ accumulation in the brain by measuring plasma Aβ using the Automated Immunoassay System HISCL-5000/HISCL-800.

It is expected that the assay kit with quality and performance as an IVD will help promoting research activities in Europe not only for developing new diagnosis procedures but for drug development as well, by utilizing the advantages of plasma biomarkers to allow easy and frequent measurement.

By contributing to the acceleration of clinical implementation of these research results, Sysmex is promoting activities to provide the early provision of value for the medical treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Reference

January 5, 2022 press release entitled: "Sysmex Files for Manufacturing and Marketing Approval for an Assay Kit that Assists in Identification of Amyloid Beta (Aβ) Accumulation in the Brain"

https://www.sysmex.co.jp/en/news/2022/pdf/220105.pdf

Terminology

Sysmex's Materiality

Sysmex has identified "Resolution of medical issues through products and services" as one of the issues that we prioritize (materiality), and is working to solve medical issues through its business activities. Leveraging our proprietary technology and the global network that we have cultivated thus far, we continue to strive to contribute to the development of healthcare and the healthy lives of people.

The purpose of this press release is to communicate our business activities to our stakeholders. It may or may not include information about Sysmex's products or their research and development, but this is not intended for promotion, advertising or medical advice. The information contained in this press release is current as of the date of the announcement but may be subject to change without prior notice.

Disclaimer

Sysmex Corporation published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 06:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SYSMEX CORPORATION
06/06UBS Adjusts Sysmex's Price Target to 11,300 Yen From 12,500 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
05/12Sysmex Shares Jump After Fiscal-Year Net Profit Rose 38%
DJ
05/122cureX AB nominates Dr. Michael Schaefer to the Board of Directors
AQ
05/12SYSMEX : Declaration of Achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2040- Contributing to the Realizati..
PU
05/02SYSMEX : Astrego Diagnostics AB Becomes Wholly-owned Sysmex Subsidiary through the Acquisi..
PU
04/21SYSMEX : Selected for Inclusion in the “FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index&rdq..
PU
04/18SYSMEX : Sponsorship of the Thematic Project “Amplification of Lives” of Expo ..
PU
04/06UBS Adjusts Sysmex's Price Target to 12,500 Yen From 14,600 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
03/30SYSMEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/22SYSMEX : Presents Academic Report in Effort to Create a Simple Blood Test to Diagnose Alzh..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYSMEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 358 B 2 651 M 2 651 M
Net income 2022 44 691 M 331 M 331 M
Net cash 2022 65 449 M 484 M 484 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,9x
Yield 2022 0,92%
Capitalization 1 701 B 12 590 M 12 590 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
EV / Sales 2023 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 8 445
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart SYSMEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sysmex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSMEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 8 130,00 JPY
Average target price 10 018,18 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hisashi Ietsugu Representative Director
Yukio Nakajima General Manager-Corporate Planning
Kaoru Asano Executive Officer & Manager-Chuo Institute
Yasuhiro Takachi Manager-Informatics
Tomoo Aramaki GM-Corporate Administration & Manager-Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYSMEX CORPORATION-47.72%12 590
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-22.23%191 641
MEDTRONIC PLC-12.79%119 876
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.10%71 528
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.20%33 626
HOYA CORPORATION-30.57%31 948