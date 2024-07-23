Sysmex Corporation will present the latest data on the clinical performance of a novel APOE genotyping PCR kit in Alzheimer's disease at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® (AAIC) to be held from July 28 to August 1, 2024, in Philadelphia, USA.
Session
Subject
Presenter （Affiliation）
|Developing Topics
（Abstract ID: #95484/
Poster No: Monday-811)*
|Development and evaluation of clinically effective "APOE Genotyping PCR-based assay kit"in Alzheimer's Disease patients
Poster Presentation: July 29 (Mon) (EDT)
Nozomi Kojima (Sysmex corporation)
