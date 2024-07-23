Sysmex Corp is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the health care business. The Company conducts product development, manufacturing, sales, and service in domestic markets, and some products are developed, manufactured, and sold by subsidiaries. Overseas, the Company conducts the manufacturing and sales of products in the Americas, EMEA, China, and Asia Pacific through other companies. Along with its subsidiaries, the Company is involved in the development, manufacture, sale and service of clinical laboratory equipment, laboratory test drugs and products related to laboratory test.