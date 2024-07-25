Corporate Governance Report Last Update: July 25, 2024 Sysmex Corporation Kaoru Asano, President Contact: Takashi Hatakeda, Executive Vice President of Corporate Communication Securities Code: 6869 https://www.sysmex.co.jp/en The corporate governance of Sysmex Corporation (the "Company") is described below. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information 1. Basic Views The Company considers reinforcing corporate governance one of its most important management topics. We aim to maximize the overall corporate value of the Group through enhancing management robustness and transparency, as well as improving management speed and efficiency. The Company has adopted the system of a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee to reinforce the Managing Board's audit and supervisory functions and increase management transparency and objectivity. In addition, the Company has introduced the executive officer system to speed up decision-making of its business execution and to respond more swiftly to changes in the business environment. [Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] The Company implements all the principles of the Corporate Governance Code. [Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Updated [Principle 1.4 Cross-Shareholdings] Our basic policy is to create business opportunities, and to contribute toward the building, maintenance and strengthening of relationships with collaborating partners, communities and society, in order to ensure sustainable increases in the Group's corporate value. When increasing or liquidating our holdings of shares in a particular company, as well as exercising voting rights, we consider the economic rationality of investees' moves from a medium- to long-term perspective, relevance to management policy and status of relationships with collaborating partners and local communities and society, and in connection with and forecasts for the regional economy and make decisions after the Managing Board verifies the purpose and rationality of holding such shares each year. The Management Board judges that the Company's individual holdings is appropriate at the end of each half fiscal year. - 1 -

[Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions] Based on the Companies Act, competing transactions and conflict-of-interest transactions by members of the Managing Board require Managing Board approval, in accordance with the Company's Managing Board Regulations. Furthermore, a member of the Managing Board who engages in such transactions shall report them to the Managing Board without delay. Transactions with major shareholders that exceed certain provisions in the Managing Board Regulations and items with a high level of importance require the approval of the Managing Board. Also, the content of related party transactions, transaction conditions and the policy for determining transaction conditions are disclosed in the Company's securities report. Furthermore, the Company regularly confirms with related parties that systems are in place to avoid being disadvantageous to the Company. [Principle 2.4 Ensuring Diversity, Including Active Participation of Women Supplementary Principle 2.4.1 We have formulated the "Sysmex Way," the corporate philosophy for the Sysmex Group, and our "Shared Values*," which state the following. "We honor diversity, respect the individuality of each employee, and provide them with a workplace where they can realize their full potential. We value the spirit of independence and challenge, provide employees with opportunities for self-fulfillment and growth, and reward them for their accomplishments". Based on this, we have in place a human resource development system that develops capabilities in an ongoing and systematic manner. We promote diversity equity and inclusion, and we have introduced various systems in an effort to create a corporate culture that provides diverse employees with a sense of unity globally and the ability to maximize their skills. We are working to increase the female managers ratio and the ratio of mid-career recruits assigned to management posts. The results of these efforts are disclosed in our integrated report. Please refer to our website. (https://www.sysmex.co.jp/en/ir/library/annual-reports/index.html) *This has been renamed. In previous fiscal years, this was called our "Core Behaviors." [Principle 2.6 Performing Functions as Asset Owner of the Corporate Pension] The Company invests defined benefit pension assets through a pension asset investment committee composed of personnel who are suitably qualified to make pension investments. The status of investing is monitored in accordance with the Fundamental Policy on Investing Pension Assets set forth by the Company. [Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure] 1. Corporate Philosophy, Business Strategies and Business Plans The "Sysmex Way," the corporate philosophy for the Sysmex Group, consists of three parts: the Mission, which defines our social raison d'être and states how we hope to contribute to society; the Value, which describes the values and management style that we must abide by; and the Mind, which expresses the mindset and code of conduct that every employees within the Sysmex Group must observe. Based on this framework, we have formulated our Shared Values, which that indicate the specific value we provide to customers, employees, business partners, shareholders and society. Based on our mission stated in the Sysmex Way, of "shaping the advancement of healthcare," we have formulated a new long-term management strategy with fiscal 2033 as its final year. We aim to instill "confidence," which lies at the core of our corporate philosophy, to all stakeholders in order to address diverse and complex healthcare needs and solve various social issues. Additionally, Sysmex has established a new long-term vision, "Together for a better healthcare journey." We will provide new value by creating innovations in the domain of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) as well as by exploring the domains of pre-symptomatic and preventive medicine and treatment, thus improving the lifelong healthcare journey of each individual. By doing so, we aim to be a company capable of generating ¥1 trillion in net sales by fiscal 2033. - 2 -

To achieve this vision, we have set mid-term management goals for the three years beginning in fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and identified key priority issues to address while implementing specific measures. Please refer to our website (https://www.sysmex.co.jp/en) for more information on our corporate philosophy, long-term management strategy and mid-term management plan. 2. Basic Views and Guidelines on Corporate Governance Please refer to our website and the "I.1. Basic Views" section of this report. (https://www.sysmex.co.jp/en/corporate/governance/corporate_governance.html) 3. Determining the Remuneration of the Senior Management and Members of the Managing Board (1) Policy Compensation for members of the Managing Board (excluding members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee and outside members of the Managing Board) divides broadly into three categories: fixed compensation, performance-linked compensation and non-monetary compensation. This framework allows the Company to adjust individual compensation in line with performance and vary the percentage of compensation received in each category by individual. Compensation for outside members of the Managing Board comes solely from the fixed-compensation portion of compensation for members of the Managing Board. (2) Procedures Based on the above-stated policy, total compensation amounts for members of the Managing Board (excluding Audit and Supervisory Committee members) are set within the scope approved at the general meeting of shareholders. In accordance with internal regulations, compensation is divided into fixed compensation, compensation as a medium- to long-term incentive, and performance-linked compensation. Performance-linked compensation is calculated based on the current year's operating performance, as well as on the results of the evaluation of the degree of achievement of targets as defined in the materiality-linked sustainability targets, and in the mid-term management plan, which are set according to the roles and responsibilities of each member of the Managing Board. Under authority delegated by the Managing Board, the Compensation Committee determines individual compensation amounts for members of the Managing Board (excluding members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee). The Audit and Supervisory Committee, composed of three members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee (two of whom are outside members of the Managing Board) confirm the appropriateness of the decision process and compensation amounts. As the amount of compensation for each individual member of the Managing Board (excluding members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) is determined through these procedures, the Managing Board has determined that the amount of compensation is appropriate. 4. Appointment and dismissal of the Senior Management and Nomination of Member of the Managing Board Candidates (1) The Managing Board nominates candidates for internal members of the Managing Board (excluding members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) by considering the balance among knowledge, experience and experience that facilitates accurate and swift decision-making, appropriate risk management, the monitoring of business execution and the ability to cover the Company's various functional divisions and business divisions, as well as sufficient social credibility. In nominating outside members of the Managing Board (excluding members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee), the Managing Board's conditions are that candidates have abundant work experience and broad-based insight, and be able to offer appropriate advice on the Company's management. If satisfying the above-stated selection criteria is problematic, the Managing Board shall decide on the dismissal of its members (excluding members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee). 3 -

In appointing member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee candidates, the Managing Board takes into overall account the candidates' knowledge of finance and accounting, understanding of the Company's fields of business and diverse perspectives on corporate management. If satisfying the above-stated selection standards is problematic, the Managing Board shall decide on the dismissal of members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee, based on the consent of that committee. (2) Procedures Based on the above-stated policy, decisions on the nomination of candidates for or the dismissal of members of the Managing Board are considered by the Nominating Committee, an advisory committee to the Managing Board, and resolved by the Managing Board. Proposals on the appointment and dismissal of members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee are approved by the Audit and Supervisory Committee. 5. Explanations with Respect to the Individual Appointments and Dismissals Career histories and reasons for appointment for each candidate nominated as a member of the Managing Committee, as well as reasons for dismissal, are included in the convocation notice of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders. Supplementary Principle 3.1.3 Symex considers initiatives on sustainability to be important management priorities. To realize a sustainable society and ensure the Company's sustainable growth, we have identified priority issues (materiality) and are pursuing specific measures. In addition, we have formulated the Sysmex Eco-Vision 2023 based on our Environmental Policy: "By shaping the advancement of healthcare, our global environmental conservation activities contribute to the creation of a fulfilling and healthy society." We are promoting environmental conservation throughout product and service lifecycles and across the value chain of our business activities. With regard to the impact of climate change on the Company, we have expressed our support for the recommendations of the TCFD and we are assessing risk and opportunities based on this framework. The Company's views are disclosed in the Sustainability Data Book. Please refer to our website. (https://www.sysmex.co.jp/en/csr/report/index.html) [Principle 4.1 Roles and Responsibilities of the Board (1)] Supplementary Principle 4.1.1 Based on laws and regulations, the Articles of Incorporation and Managing Board Regulations, the Managing Board defines matters for the board itself to handle, makes important management decisions and supervises the execution of duties. Furthermore, the Company has adopted the executive officer system, and the executive officers execute the duties for which they are responsible within the scope entrusted to them by the chairperson or president. [Principle 4.9 Independence Standards and Qualification for Independent Members of the Managing Board] Sysmex has formulated the following independence standards for outside members of the Managing Board. If the outside members of the Managing Board do not fall under any of the following categories, they are considered to be independent from the Company and present no risk of conflict of interest with general shareholders. (Relationships with the Company) An executive 1 or previous executive the Company or its subsidiaries (the "Sysmex Group") (Major clients or suppliers) A party whose major client is the Sysmex Group 2 or an executive thereof A major client of the Sysmex Group³ or an executive thereof (Specialized service providers) A consultant, accountant or legal professional who receives a large amount of monetary consideration or other property 4 from the Company besides executive compensation (if the party that has obtained the property is a corporation, partnership, or other organization, a person who belongs to the organization) 4 -

A person who belongs to an auditing firm that performs statutory audits for the Sysmex Group (Donations or grants) A person who receives donations or grants exceeding a certain amount⁵ from the Sysmex Group (If the recipient of the donations or grants is a corporation, partnership, or other organization, the executive of that organization)

(Lenders) Major financial insitution 6 from which the Sysmex Group borrows or executives of such institutions' parent companies or subsidiaries

(Principal shareholders) A principal shareholder 7 of the Sysmex Group or if the principal shareholder is a corporation, an executive of that corporation An executive of a company whose principal shareholder is the Sysmex Group (Mutual dispatch of executives) An executive of a company whose relationship with the Sysmex Group involves the mutual dispatch of outside directors (an executive who is a member of the Sysmex Group who is an outside director of another company, and an executive of another company who is an outside director of Sysmex) A person who has been in the above categories (2) through (10) within the past three years A close relative to a person 8 (limited to people in important positions 9 ) who falls into the above categories (1) through (11) *¹ The term "executive" refers to an executive as defined in Article 2, Paragraph 3, Item 6 of the Enforcement Regulations of the Companies Act, and includes not only executive directors but also employees. *² A party with Sysmex Group as a major client is a business partner that provides products or services to Sysmex Group and whose transaction amount in the most recent fiscal year exceeds 2% of the annual consolidated sales of the said business partner. *³ A major client of the Sysmex Group means a business partner to whom the Sysmex Group provides products or services and whose transaction amount in the most recent fiscal year exceeds 2% of the Sysmex Group's annual consolidated sales. *⁴ Large amount of monetary consideration or other property refers to monetary or other property benefits in excess of ¥10 million per year for the most recent fiscal year, other than executive compensation. (If the party that has obtained the said property is a corporation, partnership, or other organization, this refers to money or other property benefit that exceeds 2% of the consolidated net sales of the organization in the most recent business year.) *⁵ Donations or grants exceeding a certain amount refers to donations or grants that exceed the higher of an average of ¥10 million per year for the past three fiscal years or 2% of the person's gross income for the most recent fiscal year. *⁶ Major financial institution means a financial institution or other major creditor that is essential to the financing of Sysmex Group at the present time or has been over the past three years and for which there is no substitute. *⁷ A principal shareholder is a shareholder who holds 10% or more of the voting rights (including both direct and indirect holdings). *8 A close relative means a spouse or relative within the second degree of kinship. *9 A person in an important position is a director (excluding outside directors), an executive officer or employee in a senior management position as a general manager or higher, a certified public accountant belonging to an audit corporation or accounting firm, an attorney belonging to a law firm, an officer such as trustee, director or auditor belong to a foundation, incorporated association, school corporation, or other corporation, or other person objectively and reasonably judged to be of equal importance. [Supplementary Principle 4.10 Use of an Optional Approach] Supplementary Principle 4.10.1 The Company's Managing Board has established the Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee as optional organizations to ensure the independence, objectivity, and accountability of the Managing Board with respect to the consideration of particularly important matters, such as the nomination and compensation of members of the Managing Board and the management team. The majority of members of these - 5 -

committees are independent outside members of the Managing Board, which enhances the soundness and transparency of management. [Principle 4.11 Preconditions for Managing Board Effectiveness] Supplementary Principle 4.11.1 The Managing Board is composed of members having diverse knowledge, experience and expertise. We strive to ensure appropriate diversity and scale, taking into account the overall balance of the Managing Board. The Managing Board (excluding members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) nominates candidates for members of the Managing Board who are capable of accurate and swift decision-making, appropriate risk management, the monitoring of business execution and the ability to cover the Company's various functional divisions and business divisions. Work experience, age, nationality, race and origin, and gender are not considerations. A skills matrix that lists the knowledge and experience of candidates for members of the Managing Board is also disclosed in the notice of the general meeting of shareholders. Please refer to our website. (https://www.sysmex.co.jp/en/ir/stocks_bonds/shareholders-meeting.html) Candidates nominated as members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee have appropriate experience and abilities and required levels of specialized knowledge. In particular, at least one nominated candidate has appropriate knowledge of finance and accounting. Supplementary Principle 4.11.2 In the event that members of the Managing Board concurrently hold executive positions at listed companies other than the Company, the Company strives to ensure that the numbers of such posts are reasonable. Also, important concurrent positions held by each member of the Managing Board are disclosed in the business reports and reference documents for the general shareholder meeting. Supplementary Principle 4.11.3 To enhance the functions of the Managing Board, the Company conducts an annual document-based questionnaire survey of all members of the Managing Board (including members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) and the Managing Board confirms its own effectiveness by based on the aggregate results. The questionnaire survey conducted this fiscal year confirmed that the Managing Board is functioning effectively and fulfilling its role appropriately. In addition, we have recognized the need for a continued response, undertaking initiatives to further enhance effectiveness. (Composition) The scale of the Managing Board and the ratio of outside members of the Managing Board are generally appropriate, both in nature and level of experience. To further improve its effectiveness, we have received, and will continue to consider, opinions by outside members of the Managing Board on appointing members of the Managing Board who have a high degree of diversity and expertise, including gender, internationality, professional experience, and age, such as by increasing the ratio of women and foreign nationals on the Board. (Operation) The provision of information necessary to discuss the Managing Board's agenda is generally appropriate. The Company is continually working to improve the Managing Board's operation through the distribution of materials and the provision of explanations, as necessary, to outside members of the Managing Board, organizing points at issue, and providing related information necessary to understand the background. Among efforts to encourage more active deliberation, we hold opinion exchange meetings attended only by outside members of the Managing Board and are working to invigorate discussions by holding tours of business sites and holding exchange meetings with our executive officers. One issue that has been raised is the early provision of materials. We are seeing some improvement compared to the previous fiscal year, and - 6 -

we will continue to work on providing them even earlier. (Status of Agenda and Deliberation) The time for addressing and deliberating the Managing Board's agenda is appropriate, and we strive to provide individual members of the Managing Board with an understanding of agenda items and information prior to meetings, as well as to leverage their knowledge and experience to engage in deliberation. Decision- making on items of management importance is conducted appropriately, taking into account the objective and rational opinions of outside members of the Managing Board. [Principle 4.14 Training of Members of the Managing Board and Corporate Auditors] Supplementary Principle 4.14.2 The Company conducts lectures for members of the Managing Board according to their expected roles and responsibilities, with content appropriate to the Companies Act and the current state of affairs. In addition, we provide opportunities to attend outside training sessions, lectures and networking events. In these ways, we endeavor to help them gain the necessary knowledge and promote an understanding of their roles and responsibilities as members of the Managing Board. At the time of their appointment, the Company holds briefings and tours of various business offices for outside members of the Managing Board to foster an understanding of the Company's businesses and functions. We also create opportunities for providing further information thereafter, as necessary. [Principle 5.1 Policy for Constructive Dialogue with Shareholders] The Company considers dialogue with shareholders to be important from the perspective of sustainable growth and long-term increases in corporate value. For this reason, we strive to engage proactively in dialogue with shareholders. The department in charge of IR conducts business results briefings and a host of other activities, centering on the chairperson, president and the executive in charge of IR, to enhance shareholders' understanding of the Company's management policies, management plans and business strategies. Furthermore, in response to shareholder requests for dialogue (meetings), when reasonably possible and as necessary these requests are handled by members of the Managing Board (including outside members of the Managing Board) and executive officers. Related internal departments assisting with this dialogue actively cooperate in seeking to ensure constructive dialogue by preparing disclosure materials and sharing information. In addition to individual meetings, the Company holds business results briefings for investors, as well as Company tours. We also endeavor to enhance such activities in response to investors' opinions and requests. Shareholder opinions ascertained through dialogue are communicated via meeting reports. This information is provided as feedback to members of the Managing Board, executive officers and related departments, thereby sharing and utilizing this information. In the period leading up to results announcements, the Company maintains a quiet period, during which it limits its dialogue with investors. In addition, to prevent insider information from leaking outside the Company, the Company manages information strictly in accordance with internal regulations (regulations on managing corporate confidentiality). [Actions to realize management conscious of cost of capital and stock price] [English language disclosure available]. As disclosed in the financial results presentation material on the Company's website, as part of efforts to strengthen our management foundation, we will analyze and monitor "ROIC sensitivity," which describes how fluctuations in individual drivers impacts ROIC, as well as what drivers are most effective for the Company, formulate and implement improvement measures, and otherwise enhance awareness about cost of capital. Japanese: URL(https://www.sysmex.co.jp/ir/library/quarter/index.html) English:URL(https://www.sysmex.co.jp/en/ir/library/quarter/index.html) - 7 -

2. Capital Structure Foreign Shareholding Ratio More than 30% [Status of Major Shareholders] Updated Name / Company Name Number of Shares Owned Percentage (%) The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. 25,453,500 12.16 Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. 12,048,562 5.76 The Kobe Yamabuki Foundation 12,000,000 5.73 Nakatani Foundation for Advancement of 11,830,800 5.65 Measuring Technologies in Biomedical Engineering Nakatani Kosan, Ltd. 10,519,000 5.02 Kazuko Ietsugu 6,094,100 2.91 Taeko Wada 6,094,100 2.91 Rusoru.Ltd. 4,750,000 2.27 SSBTC CLIENT OMNIBUS ACCOUNT 4,301,647 2.05 Tadako Nakatani 4,012,800 1.92 Controlling Shareholder (except for Parent - Company) Parent Company None Supplementary Explanation Updated 1.The status of shares by voting category is outlined below. Status of Voting Rights on Outstanding Stock (As of March 31, 2024) Category Number of shares Number of voting rights Details Non-voting shares - - - Shares with restricted voting rights - - - (treasury stock, etc.) Shares with restricted voting rights - - - (other) Shares with full voting rights (treasury Common stock - - stock, etc.) 447,600 Shares with full voting rights (other) Common stock - 209,243,200 2,092,432 Shares of less than one trading unit Common stock - Shares constituting less than 99,572 one trading unit (100 shares) Number of shares issued 209,790,372 - - Total shareholder voting rights - 2,092,432 - 2.In the Change Report of Statement of Large-Volume Holdings, which is available for public inspection as of February 6, 2024, Baillie Gifford & Co. and one of its joint holders owned the following shares as of November 10, 2023. However, the Company is unable to confirm the number of shares actually held by these companies as of March 31, 2024, and therefore these companies are not included in the above list of major shareholders. The contents of that Statement of Change Report of Large-Volume Holdings are as follows. - 8 -

Name or designation Number of shares held Percentage of shares held (Baillie Gifford & Co.) 4,185,400 2.00 (Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited) 6,228,494 2.97 3. Corporate Attributes Listed Stock Market and Market Section Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Fiscal Year-End March Type of Business Electric Appliances Number of Employees (consolidated) as of the End of More than 1000 the Previous Fiscal Year Sales (consolidated) as of the End of the Previous Fiscal From ¥100 billion to less than ¥1 trillion Year Number of Consolidated Subsidiaries as of the End of From 50 to less than 100 the Previous Fiscal Year Policy on Measures to Protect Minority Shareholders in Conducting Transactions with Controlling Shareholder

- Other Special Circumstances which may have Material Impact on Corporate Governance - II. Business Management Organization and Other Corporate Governance Systems regarding Decision-making, Execution of Business, and Oversight in Management 1. Organizational Composition and Operation Organization Form a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee [Directors] Maximum Number of Directors Stipulated in No maximum stipulated Articles of Incorporation Term of Office Stipulated in Articles of 1 years Incorporation Chairperson of the Board Chairperson (unless serving simultaneously as president) Number of Directors 12 Appointment Status of Outside Members of the Appointed Managing Board Number of Outside Directors 5 Updated Number of Independent Directors 5 - 9 -