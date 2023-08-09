August 2023
CONTENTS
１. Sustainability Management ・・・ P.2
２. Providing Responsible Products and Services・・・ P.10
３. Creating an Attractive Workplace ・・・ P.11
４. Environmental Management・・・ P.17
５. Governance ・・・ P.17
1. Sustainability Management*
The Sysmex Group views the Resolution of social issues through business activities and Sustainable corporate growth as a basis for sustainability management. To practice sustainability management, its Long-Term Corporate Strategy consists of five elements, namely, Business, Technologies, Human capital, Corporate management, and Eco-social. We position Business and Technologies as initiatives toward further growth; Human capital and Corporate management as reinforcement of the corporate base; and Eco-social as a strategy for pursuing corporate activities and solutions to environmental/social issues at the same time. We will accelerate sustainability management by coordinating these five elements (individual strategies).
In addition, the Sysmex Group has identified priority SDGs and has set priority issues (materiality). We have also set concrete targets and indicators in line with the Mid-term Management Plan as "Sustainability targets" to visualize the status of materiality and improve its effectiveness, while reflecting them in the implementation plans and activities of relevant departments.
In governance, the status of each strategy and sustainability target is reported by the relevant department and reviewed by directors semiannually at meetings, including Board of Directors' and management meetings. In addition, we address risk management, including promptly responding to changes in the business environment, which serves as the basis for the execution of strategies, and thereby aim to achieve sustainable corporate growth and win stakeholders' support.
Materiality
Result
Target
KPI
FY2022
FY2025
Creating New Value for a Healthy Society
Resolution of medical issues through innovation
Hematology market share
Percentage of consolidated sales to market size of instruments, reagents, and services in a single year
54.0％
－
Source: Clearstate and Sysmex's assumption
in the field of hematology
Number of patents
Total number of patents, utility model rights and design rights obtained
3,832
－
Number of new patents
Total number of patents, utility model rights and design rights applied for
257
－
Number of cancer genomes analyzed*２
Number of cancer genomes analyzed by the NCC OncoPanel
1.700
－
Number of breast cancer tests using the OSNA™ method
Number of breast cancer tests using the OSNA method
52,000
－
Improvements in accessibility to healthcare
Sales in emerging and developing markets
Consolidated sales in emerging and developing markets
156.7 billion
－
Providing Responsible Products, Services, and Solutions
Pursuit of quality and trust
Number of recalls
Number of voluntary recalls/repairs for products sold (instruments and reagents)
２
－
Number of FDA warning letters
Number of FDA warning letters issued to Sysmex
０
－
Strengthening supply chain management
CSR survey response rate (primary suppliers in Japan and overseas)
Percentage of raw material suppliers that responded to CSR surveys (primary suppliers in Japan and
94％
90％
overseas)
Number of training sessions for (domestic) suppliers*１
Number of briefings, training, and other training sessions for domestic suppliers (single year)
５
５
Third-party certification rate of (domestic primary) suppliers*１
Percentage of primary raw material suppliers (domestic) obtaining third-party certification
for
88％
－
manufacturing and product quality
Creating an Attractive Workplace
Increasing engagement
Engagement score
Corporate climate survey result
71％
75％
Percentage of men taking childcare leave*１
Percentage of male employees (including part-time workers) taking childcare leave after their spouse
62.0％
65％ & more
bears a child
Promotion of diversity, equity & inclusion
Female managers ratio (Notes) １, ３
Ratio of women at director level or above
19.5％
≥20％
Percentage of employees with disabilities*２
Percentage of employees with physical, intellectual or mental disabilities
2.31％
≥2.65％
Development of human resources
Training time per employee
Average training time per employee for training provided by HR and each division (including online
30.0 hours
40.0 hours
training)
Promotion of health and occupational safety
Total annual working hours*２
Total annual hours worked per regular employee
2,022 hours
1,980 hours
Lost-time injuries frequency rate*２
Number of employee death or injuries resulting from work-related accidents per million hours actually
0.81
Less than 0.5
worked
Lost work day rate*２
Number of days absent from work due to work-related injuries per 1,000 hours actually worked
0.05
Less than 0.05
Reducing Environmental Impacts
Resource circulation in product life cycle
Reduction of packaging and labeling materials
Percentage of reduction of total packaging material weight with FY2019 as the base year
Cut ７％
－
Reduction in environmental burden through business activities
Ratio of product waste to sales
Ratio of product waste caused by expiry and other reasons to consolidated sales
0.5％
－
Materiality
KPI
Strengthening Governance
Corporate governance
Result
Target
FY2022
FY2025
Number of meetings with investors and analysts*１
Number of meetings with institutional investors and securities analysts
597
－
Compliance
Number of internal reports
Number of internal reports of incidents received
21
－
Total number of incidents in which the violations of the law were found, and disciplinary actions were
Number of unethical incidents
９
－
taken for the violation of the Global Compliance Code
Risk management
Number of information security trainees*２
Number of participants in Information security training (gross)
4,900
－
Percentage of participants of training using safety confirmation tool assuming disaster, etc. (Including
Participation rate in disaster drills*２
99.4％
－
employees on long-term leave)
New sustainability targets for the following fiscal year and beyond
Materiality
Target
KPI
FY2025
Creating New Value for a Healthy Society
Resolution of medical issues through innovation
Number of hematology tests
Number of CBC tests (Based on the number of reagents)
－
Number of cases with surgical support robots
Number of cases using hinotoriTM
－
Creating an Attractive Workplace
Increasing engagement
Turnover ratio of regular employees (Ratio for people who have left the
10％ &
Turnover ratio*２
organization for any reason, including layoffs, job cuts, job changes,
more
retirement age, etc.)
