1. Sustainability Management*

The Sysmex Group views the Resolution of social issues through business activities and Sustainable corporate growth as a basis for sustainability management. To practice sustainability management, its Long-Term Corporate Strategy consists of five elements, namely, Business, Technologies, Human capital, Corporate management, and Eco-social. We position Business and Technologies as initiatives toward further growth; Human capital and Corporate management as reinforcement of the corporate base; and Eco-social as a strategy for pursuing corporate activities and solutions to environmental/social issues at the same time. We will accelerate sustainability management by coordinating these five elements (individual strategies).

In addition, the Sysmex Group has identified priority SDGs and has set priority issues (materiality). We have also set concrete targets and indicators in line with the Mid-term Management Plan as "Sustainability targets" to visualize the status of materiality and improve its effectiveness, while reflecting them in the implementation plans and activities of relevant departments.

In governance, the status of each strategy and sustainability target is reported by the relevant department and reviewed by directors semiannually at meetings, including Board of Directors' and management meetings. In addition, we address risk management, including promptly responding to changes in the business environment, which serves as the basis for the execution of strategies, and thereby aim to achieve sustainable corporate growth and win stakeholders' support.

This section is an excerpt from the financial statements (June 2023). Status of sustainability targets

Materiality Result Target KPI FY2022 FY2025 Creating New Value for a Healthy Society Resolution of medical issues through innovation Hematology market share Percentage of consolidated sales to market size of instruments, reagents, and services in a single year 54.0％ －

2