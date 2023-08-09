August 2023

Sysmex Corporation

ESG Additional Report

CONTENTS

. Sustainability Management ・・・ P.2

. Providing Responsible Products and Services・・・ P.10

. Creating an Attractive Workplace ・・・ P.11

. Environmental Management・・・ P.17

. Governance ・・・ P.17

About ESG Additional Report

This report compiles additional information on ESG.

1. Sustainability Management*

The Sysmex Group views the Resolution of social issues through business activities and Sustainable corporate growth as a basis for sustainability management. To practice sustainability management, its Long-Term Corporate Strategy consists of five elements, namely, Business, Technologies, Human capital, Corporate management, and Eco-social. We position Business and Technologies as initiatives toward further growth; Human capital and Corporate management as reinforcement of the corporate base; and Eco-social as a strategy for pursuing corporate activities and solutions to environmental/social issues at the same time. We will accelerate sustainability management by coordinating these five elements (individual strategies).

In addition, the Sysmex Group has identified priority SDGs and has set priority issues (materiality). We have also set concrete targets and indicators in line with the Mid-term Management Plan as "Sustainability targets" to visualize the status of materiality and improve its effectiveness, while reflecting them in the implementation plans and activities of relevant departments.

In governance, the status of each strategy and sustainability target is reported by the relevant department and reviewed by directors semiannually at meetings, including Board of Directors' and management meetings. In addition, we address risk management, including promptly responding to changes in the business environment, which serves as the basis for the execution of strategies, and thereby aim to achieve sustainable corporate growth and win stakeholders' support.

  • This section is an excerpt from the financial statements (June 2023). Status of sustainability targets

Materiality

Result

Target

KPI

FY2022

FY2025

Creating New Value for a Healthy Society

Resolution of medical issues through innovation

Hematology market share

Percentage of consolidated sales to market size of instruments, reagents, and services in a single year

54.0

Source: Clearstate and Sysmex's assumption

in the field of hematology

Number of patents

Total number of patents, utility model rights and design rights obtained

3,832

Number of new patents

Total number of patents, utility model rights and design rights applied for

257

Number of cancer genomes analyzed*

Number of cancer genomes analyzed by the NCC OncoPanel

1.700

Number of breast cancer tests using the OSNA method

Number of breast cancer tests using the OSNA method

52,000

Improvements in accessibility to healthcare

Sales in emerging and developing markets

Consolidated sales in emerging and developing markets

156.7 billion

Providing Responsible Products, Services, and Solutions

Pursuit of quality and trust

Number of recalls

Number of voluntary recalls/repairs for products sold (instruments and reagents)

Number of FDA warning letters

Number of FDA warning letters issued to Sysmex

Strengthening supply chain management

CSR survey response rate (primary suppliers in Japan and overseas)

Percentage of raw material suppliers that responded to CSR surveys (primary suppliers in Japan and

94

90

overseas)

Number of training sessions for (domestic) suppliers*

Number of briefings, training, and other training sessions for domestic suppliers (single year)

Third-party certification rate of (domestic primary) suppliers*

Percentage of primary raw material suppliers (domestic) obtaining third-party certification

for

88

manufacturing and product quality

Creating an Attractive Workplace

Increasing engagement

Engagement score

Corporate climate survey result

71

75

Percentage of men taking childcare leave*

Percentage of male employees (including part-time workers) taking childcare leave after their spouse

62.0

65 & more

bears a child

Promotion of diversity, equity & inclusion

Female managers ratio (Notes) ,

Ratio of women at director level or above

19.5

≥20

Percentage of employees with disabilities*

Percentage of employees with physical, intellectual or mental disabilities

2.31

≥2.65

Development of human resources

Training time per employee

Average training time per employee for training provided by HR and each division (including online

30.0 hours

40.0 hours

training)

Promotion of health and occupational safety

Total annual working hours*

Total annual hours worked per regular employee

2,022 hours

1,980 hours

Lost-time injuries frequency rate*

Number of employee death or injuries resulting from work-related accidents per million hours actually

0.81

Less than 0.5

worked

Lost work day rate*

Number of days absent from work due to work-related injuries per 1,000 hours actually worked

0.05

Less than 0.05

Reducing Environmental Impacts

Resource circulation in product life cycle

Reduction of packaging and labeling materials

Percentage of reduction of total packaging material weight with FY2019 as the base year

Cut ７％

Reduction in environmental burden through business activities

Ratio of product waste to sales

Ratio of product waste caused by expiry and other reasons to consolidated sales

0.5

Materiality

KPI

Strengthening Governance

Corporate governance

Result

Target

FY2022

FY2025

Number of meetings with investors and analysts*

Number of meetings with institutional investors and securities analysts

597

Compliance

Number of internal reports

Number of internal reports of incidents received

21

Total number of incidents in which the violations of the law were found, and disciplinary actions were

Number of unethical incidents

taken for the violation of the Global Compliance Code

Risk management

Number of information security trainees*

Number of participants in Information security training (gross)

4,900

Percentage of participants of training using safety confirmation tool assuming disaster, etc. (Including

Participation rate in disaster drills*

99.4

employees on long-term leave)

New sustainability targets for the following fiscal year and beyond

Materiality

Target

KPI

FY2025

Creating New Value for a Healthy Society

Resolution of medical issues through innovation

Number of hematology tests

Number of CBC tests (Based on the number of reagents)

Number of cases with surgical support robots

Number of cases using hinotoriTM

Creating an Attractive Workplace

Increasing engagement

Turnover ratio of regular employees (Ratio for people who have left the

10 &

Turnover ratio*

organization for any reason, including layoffs, job cuts, job changes,

more

retirement age, etc.)

