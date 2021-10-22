Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sysmex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6869   JP3351100007

SYSMEX CORPORATION

(6869)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sysmex : Notice of Application for Selection of New Market Segment “Prime Market” on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (PDF：141KB)

10/22/2021 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 22, 2021

Company name

Sysmex Corporation

Representative

Chairman and CEO Hisashi Ietsugu

Stock Code: 6869

Inquiries

Noriko Okada, Executive Vice President

of Corporate Communication Division

Telephone: +81-78-265-0500

Notice of Application for Selection of New Market Segment "Prime Market"

on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Sysmex Corporation ("Sysmex") received the results of the initial assessment of its compliance with the listing criteria for the new market segments from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. ("TSE") on July 9, 2021, which confirmed that Sysmex complied with the listing criteria for the "Prime Market", regarding the transition to the new market segments to be implemented by TSE on April 4, 2022.

Based on the results, Sysmex hereby announces that the Board of Directors has resolved at a meeting held today to select the "Prime Market".

Sysmex will proceed with the application process, in accordance with the schedule set out by the TSE.

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Sysmex Corporation published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 06:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SYSMEX CORPORATION
10/04SYSMEX : Launches Caresphere™ XQC, an External Quality Assessment App- Enhancing the..
PU
10/01SYSMEX : Starts Implementing Job-Based HR Management System for All Employees (PDF：..
PU
09/29SYSMEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/21SYSMEX : Notice Concerning Absorption-Type Merger (Simplified/Short-Form Merger) of Wholly..
PU
09/03SYSMEX : Approval of "Genetic Diagnosis and Counseling for Inherited Retinal Dystrophy" Us..
PU
08/25SYSMEX : Information about Judgment of the Litigation against Sysmex Corporation and its S..
PU
08/06SYSMEX : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fisca..
PU
07/26SYSMEX : Corporate Governance Report
PU
07/01QIAGEN N : Allies with Sysmex for Development, Commercialization of Cancer Companion Diagn..
MT
07/01QIAGEN Forms Strategic Alliance with Sysmex Corporation for Global Cancer Companion Dia..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 347 B 3 043 M 3 043 M
Net income 2022 43 302 M 380 M 380 M
Net cash 2022 65 799 M 577 M 577 M
P/E ratio 2022 67,6x
Yield 2022 0,54%
Capitalization 2 924 B 25 710 M 25 638 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,24x
EV / Sales 2023 7,44x
Nbr of Employees 8 445
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart SYSMEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sysmex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSMEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 13 990,00 JPY
Average target price 14 008,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hisashi Ietsugu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President
Yukio Nakajima CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Kaoru Asano Director, CTO & COO-LS Business Unit
Yasuhiro Takachi Manager-Informatics
Tomoo Aramaki GM-Corporate Administration & Manager-Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYSMEX CORPORATION12.82%25 710
ABBOTT LABORATORIES14.21%218 606
MEDTRONIC PLC3.85%163 906
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.50%70 907
HOYA CORPORATION19.13%56 339
DEXCOM, INC.53.66%53 845