Sysmex : Notice of Application for Selection of New Market Segment “Prime Market” on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (PDF：141KB)

October 22, 2021 Company name Sysmex Corporation Representative Chairman and CEO Hisashi Ietsugu （Stock Code: 6869） Inquiries Noriko Okada, Executive Vice President of Corporate Communication Division （Telephone: +81-78-265-0500）

Notice of Application for Selection of New Market Segment "Prime Market"

on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Sysmex Corporation ("Sysmex") received the results of the initial assessment of its compliance with the listing criteria for the new market segments from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. ("TSE") on July 9, 2021, which confirmed that Sysmex complied with the listing criteria for the "Prime Market", regarding the transition to the new market segments to be implemented by TSE on April 4, 2022.

Based on the results, Sysmex hereby announces that the Board of Directors has resolved at a meeting held today to select the "Prime Market".

Sysmex will proceed with the application process, in accordance with the schedule set out by the TSE.

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.