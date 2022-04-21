Sysmex : Selected for Inclusion in the “FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index”

Furthermore, the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) has employed this index as a passive operation benchmark, the index serving as a new general ESG index for domestic stocks.
By putting the Sysmex Way, our corporate philosophy, into practice, Sysmex will strive to create value for all stakeholders, and continue with efforts for the sustainable development of the Company and society.
