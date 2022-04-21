Log in
    6869   JP3351100007

SYSMEX CORPORATION

(6869)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/21 04:58:10 am BST
8953.00 JPY    0.00%
05:05aSYSMEX : Selected for Inclusion in the “FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index”
PU
04/18SYSMEX : Sponsorship of the Thematic Project “Amplification of Lives” of Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan
PU
04/06UBS Adjusts Sysmex's Price Target to 12,500 Yen From 14,600 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
Sysmex : Selected for Inclusion in the "FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index"

04/21/2022 | 05:05am BST
Furthermore, the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) has employed this index as a passive operation benchmark, the index serving as a new general ESG index for domestic stocks.

By putting the Sysmex Way, our corporate philosophy, into practice, Sysmex will strive to create value for all stakeholders, and continue with efforts for the sustainable development of the Company and society.

Disclaimer

Sysmex Corporation published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 04:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 358 B 2 803 M 2 148 M
Net income 2022 44 691 M 350 M 268 M
Net cash 2022 65 198 M 510 M 391 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,8x
Yield 2022 0,83%
Capitalization 1 873 B 14 658 M 11 233 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,05x
EV / Sales 2023 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 8 445
Free-Float 73,0%
Hisashi Ietsugu Representative Director
Yukio Nakajima General Manager-Corporate Planning
Kaoru Asano Executive Officer & Manager-Chuo Institute
Yasuhiro Takachi Manager-Informatics
Tomoo Aramaki GM-Corporate Administration & Manager-Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYSMEX CORPORATION-43.50%14 292
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-12.86%211 583
MEDTRONIC PLC9.23%147 864
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY6.43%75 034
DEXCOM, INC.-7.55%48 257
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.48%38 500