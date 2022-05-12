Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sysmex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6869   JP3351100007

SYSMEX CORPORATION

(6869)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/13 12:07:46 am EDT
8559.00 JPY   +15.41%
05/12Sysmex Shares Jump After Fiscal-Year Net Profit Rose 38%
DJ
05/122cureX AB nominates Dr. Michael Schaefer to the Board of Directors
AQ
05/12SYSMEX : Declaration of Achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2040- Contributing to the Realization of a Sustainable Society Through Initiatives to Deal with Climate Change -
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sysmex Shares Jump After Fiscal-Year Net Profit Rose 38%

05/12/2022 | 10:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kosaku Narioka


Sysmex Corp. shares rose sharply Friday morning after the Japanese medical equipment maker posted a 38% rise in fiscal-year net profit and projected further earnings growth.

The shares were recently 13% higher at Y8,351 after rising as much as 14% earlier.

Sysmex said Thursday after the market's close that net profit climbed to 44.09 billion yen ($343.6 million) for the fiscal year ended March. Revenue increased 19% to Y363.78 billion as sales of reagents rose thanks partly to Covid-19 testing.

The company said sales of medical robotics instruments also grew in Japan.

Sysmex projected both revenue and net profit will increase 13% in the new fiscal year started in April.

The Topix subindex for electronics makers, which Sysmex belongs to, was recently 3.1% higher and the Nikkei Stock Average was up 2.5%.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 2243ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 -1.77% 25748.72 Real-time Quote.-8.95%
SYSMEX CORPORATION 15.56% 8559 Delayed Quote.-50.37%
TOPIX INDEX 1.78% 1862.16 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
All news about SYSMEX CORPORATION
05/12Sysmex Shares Jump After Fiscal-Year Net Profit Rose 38%
DJ
05/122cureX AB nominates Dr. Michael Schaefer to the Board of Directors
AQ
05/12SYSMEX : Declaration of Achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2040- Contributing to the Realizati..
PU
05/02SYSMEX : Astrego Diagnostics AB Becomes Wholly-owned Sysmex Subsidiary through the Acquisi..
PU
04/21SYSMEX : Selected for Inclusion in the “FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index&rdq..
PU
04/18SYSMEX : Sponsorship of the Thematic Project “Amplification of Lives” of Expo ..
PU
04/06UBS Adjusts Sysmex's Price Target to 12,500 Yen From 14,600 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
03/30SYSMEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/22SYSMEX : Presents Academic Report in Effort to Create a Simple Blood Test to Diagnose Alzh..
PU
03/14KAINOS Laboratories, Inc. announced that it has received ¥250.47 million in funding fro..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYSMEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 358 B 2 794 M 2 794 M
Net income 2022 44 691 M 349 M 349 M
Net cash 2022 65 198 M 509 M 509 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,6x
Yield 2022 1,01%
Capitalization 1 552 B 12 102 M 12 102 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
EV / Sales 2023 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 8 445
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart SYSMEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sysmex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSMEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7 416,00 JPY
Average target price 11 684,62 JPY
Spread / Average Target 57,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hisashi Ietsugu Representative Director
Yukio Nakajima General Manager-Corporate Planning
Kaoru Asano Executive Officer & Manager-Chuo Institute
Yasuhiro Takachi Manager-Informatics
Tomoo Aramaki GM-Corporate Administration & Manager-Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYSMEX CORPORATION-50.37%12 399
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-23.28%185 320
MEDTRONIC PLC-2.26%135 026
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY1.61%70 978
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.37%36 254
HOYA CORPORATION-27.59%34 738