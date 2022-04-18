Sysmex : Sponsorship of the Thematic Project “Amplification of Lives” of Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan

Taking "Designing Future Society for Our Lives" as its theme, the Expo aspires to be a venue for the co-creation of a "future society for our lives" through the exchange of ideas with people from around the world, under the concept of "People's Living Lab: A laboratory for a future society." The thematic Signature Pavilions have been set up as a project that symbolizes and represents the Expo.

Sysmex will sponsor Amplification of Lives, the thematic project to be produced by Hiroshi Ishiguro, as a silver partner. In this capacity, we are set to collaborate with other corporate sponsors in the creation of a theme-based Future of Life Pavilion.

This pavilion will explore the possibilities of improving life by amplifying the functions and capabilities of people and other living beings, using the latest advances in science and technology. In the Sysmex Way, our Group corporate philosophy, we have defined our mission as "Shaping the advancement of healthcare". We decided to sponsor the thematic project "Amplification of Lives" because of its deep connection with our corporate activities aimed at the advancement of medical services and the achievement of healthy living for all.

We view this sponsorship as a precious opportunity for communicating Sysmex's efforts to the world from the Expo site in Yumeshima, Osaka in 2025, and are determined to join in the creation of a "future of life" with Hiroshi Ishiguro as the pavilion producer.