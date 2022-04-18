Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sysmex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6869   JP3351100007

SYSMEX CORPORATION

(6869)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/18 01:58:02 am EDT
8676.00 JPY   +0.09%
01:44aSYSMEX : Sponsorship of the Thematic Project “Amplification of Lives” of Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan
PU
04/06UBS Adjusts Sysmex's Price Target to 12,500 Yen From 14,600 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
03/30SYSMEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sysmex : Sponsorship of the Thematic Project “Amplification of Lives” of Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan

04/18/2022 | 01:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Apr. 18, 2022

Sysmex Corporation (HQ: Kobe, Japan; Chairman and CEO: Hisashi Ietsugu) announces its sponsorship as a silver partner of Amplification of Lives, a thematic project to be produced by Hiroshi Ishiguro as one of the Signature Pavilions*, which are a key feature of the 2025 World Exposition in Japan (the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan).

Taking "Designing Future Society for Our Lives" as its theme, the Expo aspires to be a venue for the co-creation of a "future society for our lives" through the exchange of ideas with people from around the world, under the concept of "People's Living Lab: A laboratory for a future society." The thematic Signature Pavilions have been set up as a project that symbolizes and represents the Expo.
Sysmex will sponsor Amplification of Lives, the thematic project to be produced by Hiroshi Ishiguro, as a silver partner. In this capacity, we are set to collaborate with other corporate sponsors in the creation of a theme-based Future of Life Pavilion.
This pavilion will explore the possibilities of improving life by amplifying the functions and capabilities of people and other living beings, using the latest advances in science and technology. In the Sysmex Way, our Group corporate philosophy, we have defined our mission as "Shaping the advancement of healthcare". We decided to sponsor the thematic project "Amplification of Lives" because of its deep connection with our corporate activities aimed at the advancement of medical services and the achievement of healthy living for all.
We view this sponsorship as a precious opportunity for communicating Sysmex's efforts to the world from the Expo site in Yumeshima, Osaka in 2025, and are determined to join in the creation of a "future of life" with Hiroshi Ishiguro as the pavilion producer.

Overview of the Sponsoring Thematic Project

Project: Amplification of Lives
Pavilion: Future of Life
Producer: ISHIGURO Hiroshi
(Professor, Osaka University, Visiting Director, ATR Hiroshi Ishiguro Laboratories)

Terminology

* Signature Pavilion:
It is named "Signature Pavilion" because the thematic projects are symbolic and representative projects of Expo 2025, and because the pavilions, which are created by eight experts, are also a "signature piece" in which the themes are deeply discussed from the producers' respective philosophies. Eight project producers will interpret and develop Expo 2025's theme, "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," from their own unique perspectives, and build pavilions that will connect people living in the future.
  • Information contained in the press release is current as of the date of the announcement,
    but may be subject to change without prior notice.

Disclaimer

Sysmex Corporation published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 05:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SYSMEX CORPORATION
01:44aSYSMEX : Sponsorship of the Thematic Project “Amplification of Lives” of Expo ..
PU
04/06UBS Adjusts Sysmex's Price Target to 12,500 Yen From 14,600 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
03/30SYSMEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/22SYSMEX : Presents Academic Report in Effort to Create a Simple Blood Test to Diagnose Alzh..
PU
03/14KAINOS Laboratories, Inc. announced that it has received ¥250.47 million in funding fro..
CI
03/09SYSMEX : Script file( PDF format / 5.4MB )
PU
03/09SYSMEX : Announcement of Organizational and Personnel Changes (PDF：117KB)
PU
03/03SYSMEX : The 19th Technology Presentation( PDF format / 4.1MB )
PU
02/25SYSMEX : Forms Capital and Business Tie-up with KAINOS Laboratories to Drive Growth in the..
PU
02/25KAINOS Laboratories, Inc. announced that it expects to receive ¥250.47 million in fundi..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYSMEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 358 B 2 834 M 2 834 M
Net income 2022 44 691 M 354 M 354 M
Net cash 2022 65 198 M 516 M 516 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,4x
Yield 2022 0,86%
Capitalization 1 813 B 14 344 M 14 344 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,88x
EV / Sales 2023 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 8 445
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart SYSMEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sysmex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSMEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8 668,00 JPY
Average target price 11 669,23 JPY
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hisashi Ietsugu Representative Director
Yukio Nakajima General Manager-Corporate Planning
Kaoru Asano Executive Officer & Manager-Chuo Institute
Yasuhiro Takachi Manager-Informatics
Tomoo Aramaki GM-Corporate Administration & Manager-Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYSMEX CORPORATION-44.26%14 344
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-16.38%207 544
MEDTRONIC PLC5.38%146 255
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY8.03%77 367
DEXCOM, INC.-8.35%48 289
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.95%38 464