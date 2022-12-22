Sysmex says Japan approves blood test for Alzheimer's marker

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Sysmex Corp
said on Thursday it had received regulatory approval in Japan
for a blood test to detect amyloid beta in the brain, a
characteristic of Alzheimer's disease.
The company developed the test with Japanese drugmaker Eisai
Co and gained approval from regulators on Dec. 19, it
said in a statement.
The test kit uses a small amount of the patient's blood to
measure amyloid beta accumulation in the brain, allowing for
earlier diagnosis and treatment.
Sysmex, a maker of medical equipment and clinical tests,
said it was preparing for market introduction as soon as
possible.
Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen Inc are planning
to seek full approval of their experimental Alzheimer's drug
lecanemab in the United States, Europe and Japan next year.
