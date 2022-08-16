|
Sysorex : convertible debt schedule
|
Name
|
Subscription Amount
|
Principal Amount
|
Tranche 1:
|
|
|
Arieh Coll
|
250,000
|
281,250
|
Bern McCarty
|
75,000
|
84,375
|
Bigger Capital Fund LP
|
1,000,000
|
1,125,000
|
Bliss Family Trust
|
50,000
|
56,250
|
Braun Family Living Trust
|
25,000
|
28,125
|
Cavalry Fund I LP
|
1,000,000
|
1,125,000
|
Charles M. Ellingburg
|
75,000
|
84,375
|
Cheryl Hintzen
|
100,000
|
112,500
|
Chuck Roberts
|
500,000
|
562,500
|
David Dent
|
50,000
|
56,250
|
District 2 Capital Fund LP
|
1,000,000
|
1,125,000
|
Dominic Carbonari
|
75,000
|
84,375
|
Fernando Pepicelli
|
50,000
|
56,250
|
Firstfire Global Opportunities Fund LLC
|
1,000,000
|
1,125,000
|
GPL Ventures LLC
|
250,000
|
281,250
|
GS Capital Partners, LLC**
|
250,000
|
281,250
|
James D. Clore
|
100,000
|
112,500
|
James L. Gegg Rev Trust DTD 12/23/10
|
50,000
|
56,250
|
Jeb Bowden
|
100,000
|
112,500
|
JMK 2 Rosen Family LLC
|
30,000
|
33,750
|
John H. Nash
|
1,000,000
|
1,125,000
|
John Stanley Paulsen
|
200,000
|
225,000
|
JSS Investments GP
|
25,000
|
28,125
|
Kevin Miller
|
100,000
|
112,500
|
Maria Molinsky
|
25,000
|
28,125
|
Michael Daniels
|
50,000
|
56,250
|
Mitchell Kersch
|
150,000
|
168,750
|
Nicholas Seminario
|
50,000
|
56,250
|
Olan N. Evans
|
25,000
|
28,125
|
Peter Wu
|
25,000
|
28,125
|
Richard Holt
|
100,000
|
112,500
|
Robert F. Hannon
|
50,000
|
56,250
|
Ronald Carli Veronica Carli
|
50,000
|
56,250
|
Ryan Wong
|
200,000
|
225,000
|
Thomas W Genrich
|
300,000
|
337,500
|
TR under Article 6 of Will of Harlan B Bliss
|
50,000
|
56,250
|
Tri Bridge Ventures LLC
|
150,000
|
168,750
|
Veronica Marano & Thomas Volckening
|
200,000
|
225,000
|
William Pullano
|
50,000
|
56,250
|
William Stilley
|
50,000
|
56,250
|
Tranche 2:
|
|
|
Alta Partners LLC
|
50,000
|
56,250
|
Andrew Luciano
|
25,000
|
28,125
|
Andrew Smukler
|
150,000
|
168,750
|
Ardara Capital LP
|
150,000
|
168,750
|
Briarcliffk LLC
|
25,000
|
28,125
|
David S. Nagelberg 2003 Revocable Trust
|
100,000
|
112,500
|
Dean E. Britting
|
100,000
|
112,500
|
Deane A. Gilliam 2017 Irrevocable Family Trust
|
50,000
|
56,250
|
Donald Rogers & Maria E Hoksbergen, JT
|
50,000
|
56,250
|
Evergreen Capital Management LLC
|
250,000
|
281,250
|
Franger LLC
|
100,000
|
112,500
|
Frank Grillo
|
35,000
|
39,375
|
Generation Capital Leverage LLC
|
25,000
|
28,125
|
George Abraham
|
25,000
|
28,125
|
Grace Lovret
|
75,000
|
84,375
|
High Capital Funding LLC
|
25,000
|
28,125
|
Horberg Enterprises LP
|
25,000
|
28,125
|
Jess Mogul
|
50,000
|
56,250
|
Joel Yanowitz & Amy B. Metzenbaum Revocable Trust
|
50,000
|
56,250
|
John Bodzick
|
50,000
|
56,250
|
John C. Schleyer
|
25,000
|
28,125
|
Joseph A. Racanelli
|
25,000
|
28,125
|
Joseph Hurwitz
|
25,000
|
28,125
|
Joseph M. Lucosky
|
100,000
|
112,500
|
Martin Kornblum
|
100,000
|
112,500
|
Michael J. Calise
|
25,000
|
28,125
|
Porter Partners LP
|
250,000
|
281,250
|
Proactive Capital Partners LP
|
100,000
|
112,500
|
Puritan Partners LLC
|
500,000
|
562,500
|
Quick Capital LLC
|
100,000
|
112,500
|
Richard Dyke Rogers
|
100,000
|
112,500
|
Richard W. Baskerville Living Trust
|
500,000
|
562,500
|
Robert Kantor
|
50,000
|
56,250
|
S.C. Recovery, LLC
|
25,000
|
28,125
|
Seth Brookman
|
50,000
|
56,250
|
Shawn & Samantha Sosnik, JT
|
25,000
|
28,125
|
Steven Wu
|
25,000
|
28,125
|
Stuart Take
|
50,000
|
56,250
|
The Nicholas & Paddi Arthur Family Trust
|
50,000
|
56,250
|
|
12,415,000
|
13,966,875
|
|
|
Through 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Tranche 1
|
Tranche 2
|
12/31/2021
|
|
|
Interest
|
Interest
|
Interest
|
Calculated Principal Amount
|
Default 1.3 principal
|
at 18%
|
at 18%
|
Calculated
|
281,250
|
365,625
|
32,357.81
|
|
32,357.81
|
84,375
|
109,688
|
9,707.34
|
|
9,707.34
|
1,125,000
|
1,462,500
|
129,431.25
|
|
129,431.25
|
56,250
|
73,125
|
6,471.56
|
|
6,471.56
|
28,125
|
36,563
|
3,235.78
|
|
3,235.78
|
1,125,000
|
1,462,500
|
129,431.25
|
|
129,431.25
|
84,375
|
109,688
|
9,707.34
|
|
9,707.34
|
112,500
|
146,250
|
12,943.13
|
|
12,943.13
|
562,500
|
731,250
|
64,715.63
|
|
64,715.63
|
56,250
|
73,125
|
6,471.56
|
|
6,471.56
|
1,125,000
|
1,462,500
|
129,431.25
|
|
129,431.25
|
84,375
|
109,688
|
9,707.34
|
|
9,707.34
|
56,250
|
73,125
|
6,471.56
|
|
6,471.56
|
1,125,000
|
1,462,500
|
129,431.25
|
|
129,431.25
|
281,250
|
365,625
|
32,357.81
|
|
32,357.81
|
281,250
|
365,625
|
27,171.30
|
|
27,171.30
|
112,500
|
146,250
|
12,943.13
|
|
12,943.13
|
56,250
|
73,125
|
6,471.56
|
|
6,471.56
|
112,500
|
146,250
|
12,943.13
|
|
12,943.13
|
33,750
|
43,875
|
3,882.94
|
|
3,882.94
|
1,125,000
|
1,462,500
|
129,431.25
|
|
129,431.25
|
225,000
|
292,500
|
25,886.25
|
|
25,886.25
|
28,125
|
36,563
|
3,235.78
|
|
3,235.78
|
112,500
|
146,250
|
12,943.13
|
|
12,943.13
|
28,125
|
36,563
|
3,235.78
|
|
3,235.78
|
56,250
|
73,125
|
6,471.56
|
|
6,471.56
|
168,750
|
219,375
|
19,414.69
|
|
19,414.69
|
56,250
|
73,125
|
6,471.56
|
|
6,471.56
|
28,125
|
36,563
|
3,235.78
|
|
3,235.78
|
28,125
|
36,563
|
3,235.78
|
|
3,235.78
|
112,500
|
146,250
|
12,943.13
|
|
12,943.13
|
56,250
|
73,125
|
6,471.56
|
|
6,471.56
|
56,250
|
73,125
|
6,471.56
|
|
6,471.56
|
225,000
|
292,500
|
25,886.25
|
|
25,886.25
|
337,500
|
438,750
|
38,829.38
|
|
38,829.38
|
56,250
|
73,125
|
6,471.56
|
|
6,471.56
|
168,750
|
219,375
|
19,414.69
|
|
19,414.69
|
225,000
|
292,500
|
25,886.25
|
|
25,886.25
|
56,250
|
73,125
|
6,471.56
|
|
6,471.56
|
56,250
|
73,125
|
6,471.56
|
|
6,471.56
|
56,250
|
73,125
|
|
5,155.31
|
5,155.31
|
28,125
|
36,563
|
|
2,577.66
|
2,577.66
|
168,750
|
219,375
|
|
15,465.94
|
15,465.94
|
168,750
|
219,375
|
|
15,465.94
|
15,465.94
|
28,125
|
36,563
|
|
2,577.66
|
2,577.66
|
112,500
|
146,250
|
|
10,310.63
|
10,310.63
|
112,500
|
146,250
|
|
10,310.63
|
10,310.63
|
56,250
|
73,125
|
|
5,155.31
|
5,155.31
|
56,250
|
73,125
|
|
5,155.31
|
5,155.31
|
281,250
|
365,625
|
|
25,776.56
|
25,776.56
|
112,500
|
146,250
|
|
10,310.63
|
10,310.63
|
39,375
|
51,188
|
|
3,608.72
|
3,608.72
|
28,125
|
36,563
|
|
2,577.66
|
2,577.66
|
28,125
|
36,563
|
|
2,577.66
|
2,577.66
|
84,375
|
109,688
|
|
7,732.97
|
7,732.97
|
28,125
|
36,563
|
|
2,577.66
|
2,577.66
|
28,125
|
36,563
|
|
2,577.66
|
2,577.66
|
56,250
|
73,125
|
|
5,155.31
|
5,155.31
|
56,250
|
73,125
|
|
5,155.31
|
5,155.31
|
56,250
|
73,125
|
|
5,155.31
|
5,155.31
|
28,125
|
36,563
|
|
2,577.66
|
2,577.66
|
28,125
|
36,563
|
|
2,577.66
|
2,577.66
|
28,125
|
36,563
|
|
2,577.66
|
2,577.66
|
112,500
|
146,250
|
|
10,310.63
|
10,310.63
|
112,500
|
146,250
|
|
10,310.63
|
10,310.63
|
28,125
|
36,563
|
|
2,577.66
|
2,577.66
|
281,250
|
365,625
|
|
25,776.56
|
25,776.56
|
112,500
|
146,250
|
|
10,310.63
|
10,310.63
|
562,500
|
731,250
|
|
51,553.13
|
51,553.13
|
112,500
|
146,250
|
|
10,310.63
|
10,310.63
|
112,500
|
146,250
|
|
10,310.63
|
10,310.63
|
562,500
|
731,250
|
|
51,553.13
|
51,553.13
|
56,250
|
73,125
|
|
5,155.31
|
5,155.31
|
28,125
|
36,563
|
|
2,577.66
|
2,577.66
|
56,250
|
73,125
|
|
5,155.31
|
5,155.31
|
28,125
|
36,563
|
|
2,577.66
|
2,577.66
|
28,125
|
36,563
|
|
2,577.66
|
2,577.66
|
56,250
|
73,125
|
|
5,155.31
|
5,155.31
|
56,250
|
73,125
|
|
5,155.31
|
5,155.31
|
13,966,875
|
18,156,938
|
1,144,162.99
|
364,480.59
|
1,508,643.58
|
|
|
|
|
1,508,643.58
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Sysorex Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 13:23:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about SYSOREX, INC.
|
|09:24a
|SYSOREX : convertible debt schedule
|
PU
|08/15
|SYSOREX, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
..
|
AQ
|08/15
|Sysorex, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June..
|
CI
|07/25
|SYSOREX, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
|
AQ
|07/07
|SYSOREX, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
|
AQ
|06/22
|SYSOREX, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
|
AQ
|05/31
|SYSOREX, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
|
AQ
|05/23
|SYSOREX, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
..
|
AQ
|05/23
|SYSOREX, INC. - 10-K/A - : Management's discussion and analysis of financial conditions an..
|
AQ
|05/23
|Sysorex, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
|
CI
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
12,7 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
-40,8 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
|
19,3 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|-0,78x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
11,9 M
11,9 M
-
|EV / Sales 2020
|-
|EV / Sales 2021
|4,20x
|Nbr of Employees
|22
|Free-Float
|89,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution