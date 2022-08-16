Log in
    SYSX   US87185L2060

SYSOREX, INC.

(SYSX)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-08-15 pm EDT
0.0242 USD   -0.21%
09:24aSYSOREX : convertible debt schedule
PU
08/15SYSOREX, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/15Sysorex, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sysorex : convertible debt schedule

08/16/2022 | 09:24am EDT
Name

Subscription Amount

Principal Amount

Tranche 1:

Arieh Coll

250,000

281,250

Bern McCarty

75,000

84,375

Bigger Capital Fund LP

1,000,000

1,125,000

Bliss Family Trust

50,000

56,250

Braun Family Living Trust

25,000

28,125

Cavalry Fund I LP

1,000,000

1,125,000

Charles M. Ellingburg

75,000

84,375

Cheryl Hintzen

100,000

112,500

Chuck Roberts

500,000

562,500

David Dent

50,000

56,250

District 2 Capital Fund LP

1,000,000

1,125,000

Dominic Carbonari

75,000

84,375

Fernando Pepicelli

50,000

56,250

Firstfire Global Opportunities Fund LLC

1,000,000

1,125,000

GPL Ventures LLC

250,000

281,250

GS Capital Partners, LLC**

250,000

281,250

James D. Clore

100,000

112,500

James L. Gegg Rev Trust DTD 12/23/10

50,000

56,250

Jeb Bowden

100,000

112,500

JMK 2 Rosen Family LLC

30,000

33,750

John H. Nash

1,000,000

1,125,000

John Stanley Paulsen

200,000

225,000

JSS Investments GP

25,000

28,125

Kevin Miller

100,000

112,500

Maria Molinsky

25,000

28,125

Michael Daniels

50,000

56,250

Mitchell Kersch

150,000

168,750

Nicholas Seminario

50,000

56,250

Olan N. Evans

25,000

28,125

Peter Wu

25,000

28,125

Richard Holt

100,000

112,500

Robert F. Hannon

50,000

56,250

Ronald Carli Veronica Carli

50,000

56,250

Ryan Wong

200,000

225,000

Thomas W Genrich

300,000

337,500

TR under Article 6 of Will of Harlan B Bliss

50,000

56,250

Tri Bridge Ventures LLC

150,000

168,750

Veronica Marano & Thomas Volckening

200,000

225,000

William Pullano

50,000

56,250

William Stilley

50,000

56,250

Tranche 2:

Alta Partners LLC

50,000

56,250

Andrew Luciano

25,000

28,125

Andrew Smukler

150,000

168,750

Ardara Capital LP

150,000

168,750

Briarcliffk LLC

25,000

28,125

David S. Nagelberg 2003 Revocable Trust

100,000

112,500

Dean E. Britting

100,000

112,500

Deane A. Gilliam 2017 Irrevocable Family Trust

50,000

56,250

Donald Rogers & Maria E Hoksbergen, JT

50,000

56,250

Evergreen Capital Management LLC

250,000

281,250

Franger LLC

100,000

112,500

Frank Grillo

35,000

39,375

Generation Capital Leverage LLC

25,000

28,125

George Abraham

25,000

28,125

Grace Lovret

75,000

84,375

High Capital Funding LLC

25,000

28,125

Horberg Enterprises LP

25,000

28,125

Jess Mogul

50,000

56,250

Joel Yanowitz & Amy B. Metzenbaum Revocable Trust

50,000

56,250

John Bodzick

50,000

56,250

John C. Schleyer

25,000

28,125

Joseph A. Racanelli

25,000

28,125

Joseph Hurwitz

25,000

28,125

Joseph M. Lucosky

100,000

112,500

Martin Kornblum

100,000

112,500

Michael J. Calise

25,000

28,125

Porter Partners LP

250,000

281,250

Proactive Capital Partners LP

100,000

112,500

Puritan Partners LLC

500,000

562,500

Quick Capital LLC

100,000

112,500

Richard Dyke Rogers

100,000

112,500

Richard W. Baskerville Living Trust

500,000

562,500

Robert Kantor

50,000

56,250

S.C. Recovery, LLC

25,000

28,125

Seth Brookman

50,000

56,250

Shawn & Samantha Sosnik, JT

25,000

28,125

Steven Wu

25,000

28,125

Stuart Take

50,000

56,250

The Nicholas & Paddi Arthur Family Trust

50,000

56,250

12,415,000

13,966,875

Through 12/31/2021

Tranche 1

Tranche 2

12/31/2021

Interest

Interest

Interest

Calculated Principal Amount

Default 1.3 principal

at 18%

at 18%

Calculated

281,250

365,625

32,357.81

32,357.81

84,375

109,688

9,707.34

9,707.34

1,125,000

1,462,500

129,431.25

129,431.25

56,250

73,125

6,471.56

6,471.56

28,125

36,563

3,235.78

3,235.78

1,125,000

1,462,500

129,431.25

129,431.25

84,375

109,688

9,707.34

9,707.34

112,500

146,250

12,943.13

12,943.13

562,500

731,250

64,715.63

64,715.63

56,250

73,125

6,471.56

6,471.56

1,125,000

1,462,500

129,431.25

129,431.25

84,375

109,688

9,707.34

9,707.34

56,250

73,125

6,471.56

6,471.56

1,125,000

1,462,500

129,431.25

129,431.25

281,250

365,625

32,357.81

32,357.81

281,250

365,625

27,171.30

27,171.30

112,500

146,250

12,943.13

12,943.13

56,250

73,125

6,471.56

6,471.56

112,500

146,250

12,943.13

12,943.13

33,750

43,875

3,882.94

3,882.94

1,125,000

1,462,500

129,431.25

129,431.25

225,000

292,500

25,886.25

25,886.25

28,125

36,563

3,235.78

3,235.78

112,500

146,250

12,943.13

12,943.13

28,125

36,563

3,235.78

3,235.78

56,250

73,125

6,471.56

6,471.56

168,750

219,375

19,414.69

19,414.69

56,250

73,125

6,471.56

6,471.56

28,125

36,563

3,235.78

3,235.78

28,125

36,563

3,235.78

3,235.78

112,500

146,250

12,943.13

12,943.13

56,250

73,125

6,471.56

6,471.56

56,250

73,125

6,471.56

6,471.56

225,000

292,500

25,886.25

25,886.25

337,500

438,750

38,829.38

38,829.38

56,250

73,125

6,471.56

6,471.56

168,750

219,375

19,414.69

19,414.69

225,000

292,500

25,886.25

25,886.25

56,250

73,125

6,471.56

6,471.56

56,250

73,125

6,471.56

6,471.56

56,250

73,125

5,155.31

5,155.31

28,125

36,563

2,577.66

2,577.66

168,750

219,375

15,465.94

15,465.94

168,750

219,375

15,465.94

15,465.94

28,125

36,563

2,577.66

2,577.66

112,500

146,250

10,310.63

10,310.63

112,500

146,250

10,310.63

10,310.63

56,250

73,125

5,155.31

5,155.31

56,250

73,125

5,155.31

5,155.31

281,250

365,625

25,776.56

25,776.56

112,500

146,250

10,310.63

10,310.63

39,375

51,188

3,608.72

3,608.72

28,125

36,563

2,577.66

2,577.66

28,125

36,563

2,577.66

2,577.66

84,375

109,688

7,732.97

7,732.97

28,125

36,563

2,577.66

2,577.66

28,125

36,563

2,577.66

2,577.66

56,250

73,125

5,155.31

5,155.31

56,250

73,125

5,155.31

5,155.31

56,250

73,125

5,155.31

5,155.31

28,125

36,563

2,577.66

2,577.66

28,125

36,563

2,577.66

2,577.66

28,125

36,563

2,577.66

2,577.66

112,500

146,250

10,310.63

10,310.63

112,500

146,250

10,310.63

10,310.63

28,125

36,563

2,577.66

2,577.66

281,250

365,625

25,776.56

25,776.56

112,500

146,250

10,310.63

10,310.63

562,500

731,250

51,553.13

51,553.13

112,500

146,250

10,310.63

10,310.63

112,500

146,250

10,310.63

10,310.63

562,500

731,250

51,553.13

51,553.13

56,250

73,125

5,155.31

5,155.31

28,125

36,563

2,577.66

2,577.66

56,250

73,125

5,155.31

5,155.31

28,125

36,563

2,577.66

2,577.66

28,125

36,563

2,577.66

2,577.66

56,250

73,125

5,155.31

5,155.31

56,250

73,125

5,155.31

5,155.31

13,966,875

18,156,938

1,144,162.99

364,480.59

1,508,643.58

1,508,643.58

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sysorex Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 13:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 12,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -40,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,9 M 11,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart SYSOREX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sysorex, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wayne Wasserberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zaman Khan President & Director
Vincent Loiacono Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Brian Raymond Chief Technology Officer
William B. Stilley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYSOREX, INC.-89.49%12
ACCENTURE PLC-22.73%202 624
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.01%156 554
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.32%107 914
INFOSYS LIMITED-15.56%84 104
SNOWFLAKE INC.-49.69%54 214