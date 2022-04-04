System1 : Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K 04/04/2022 | 09:07am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields System1 Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2021 Financial Results Full-Year Revenue Up 47% Year-Over-Year to $833 Million, with Fourth Quarter 2021 Revenue Up 48% Company Increases Guidance for 2022 LOS ANGELES, CA - April 4, 2022 - System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) ("System1"), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced its results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, which represents the combined results of S1 Holdco, LLC ("S1 Holdco") and Protected.net Group Limited ("Protected.net") on a pro forma basis. Michael Blend, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of System1, commented, "We are excited to report our fourth quarter and full year 2021 results, which demonstrate the increasing value of our RAMP technology platform, while we continue to focus on growing our advertising and subscription businesses. For 2022, we see numerous opportunities to expand our business and will continue to invest in and innovate on our RAMP technology platform. As a new public company, we welcome our new shareholders who are joining us as we solidify our position as a leading privacy-centric digital marketer." Note In January 2022, S1 Holdco and Protected.net combined with Trebia Acquisition Corp. ("Trebia"). The 2021 results of Trebia are excluded from this discussion of 2021 financial results, but the separately audited 2021 financial statements of Trebia, S1 Holdco and Protected.net are included in System1's filings with the SEC. Refer to the tables at the end of this release to reconcile the pro forma results as presented herein to the individual financial results of S1 Holdco and Protected.net. Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights • Revenue increased 48% year-over-year to $239 million compared to $161 million in the prior year. • Net income was $31 million compared to $7 million in the prior year. • Adjusted EBITDA increased 65% year-over-year to $37 million compared to $23 million in the prior year. Full-Year 2021 Financial Highlights • Revenue increased 47% to $833 million compared to $567 million in the prior year. • Net income was $77 million compared $3 million in the prior year.. • Adjusted EBITDA increased 103% to $127 million compared to $63 million in the prior year. Full-Year 2022 Guidance • The Company expects revenue of $1.0 billion, up 20% year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA of $174 million, up 37% year-over-year, respectively, for the full year 2022. • The guidance presented above includes the contribution of the RoadWarrior and CouponFollow acquisitions completed in Q1 2022, with such acquisitions accounting for $25 million of revenue and $15 million of Adjusted EBITDA reflected in the full year 2022 guidance. Business Highlights • On January 28, 2022, System1, Inc. started trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SST." • On February 10, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of RoadWarrior, a subscription app focused on route planning for today's ever-growing gig economy drivers. • On February 11, 2022, the Company announced that it has been named Microsoft Advertising's 2021 Supply Partner of the Year Americas. This highly coveted award is given to the supply partner who has shown excellence in partnership with Microsoft Advertising across the board. • On March 4, 2022, the Company acquired CouponFollow, one of the largest coupon destinations for online shoppers. About System1 System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1's RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners. For more information, visit www.system1.com . Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes "forward-looking statements " within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, particularly any statements or materials regarding System1's future results or "guidance" for fiscal year 2022. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding System1 or its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause System1's actual financial results or operating performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Readers or users of this press release should evaluate the risk factors summarized below, which summary list is not exclusive. Readers or users of this press release should also carefully review the "Risk Factors" and other information included in our registration statements on Form S-4 (including the related proxy statement/prospectus) with respect to the business combination with Trebia Acquisition Corp. and on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC "), as well as System1's Form 10-K, Form 8-K and other reports filed with the SEC from time to time. Please refer to the SEC filings for additional information regarding the risks and other factors that may impact System1's business, prospects, financial results and operating performance following completion of the business combination. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its key employees; (2) our ability to acquire businesses on acceptable terms and to successfully integrate and recognize anticipated synergies from acquired businesses; (3) use of cash and other available liquidity to grow and invest in our businesses; (4) continued growth of our digital media and subscription offerings; (5) international growth; (6) our ability to develop or introduce new products, services, features and technologies; (7) our liquidity and our ability to repay or refinance our outstanding indebtedness; (8) technology, platform and infrastructure systems capacity, coverage, reliability and security; (9) changes in or recent developments related to applicable laws or regulations (including those concerning data security, consumer privacy and/or information sharing); (10) the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (11) the impact of Covid-19 and other political or societal developments. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, they could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. System1's independent auditors have not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the forward-looking statements for the purpose of their inclusion in this press release, and accordingly, do not express an opinion or provide any other form of assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this press release. System1 will not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not take any statement regarding past trends or activities as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements. Non-GAAP Measure Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents a key metric used by System1's management and board of directors to measure the operational strength and performance of its business, to establish budgets, and to develop operational goals for managing its business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, deferred compensation, management fees, minority interest expense, restructuring charges, impairment and certain discrete items impacting a particular segment's results in a particular period. System1 believes Adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful information for investors because it allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by management. There are limitations on the use of Adjusted EBITDA and it may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in System1's industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than System1 does, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), or net income (loss) attributable to System1 on a consolidated basis that System1 reports in accordance with GAAP. Although System1 uses Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure to assess the performance of its business, such use is limited because it does not include certain costs necessary to operate System1's business. System1's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as indications that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. The Company is not able to reasonably reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net income, its nearest GAAP metric, in its guidance for future periods due to uncertainties regarding purchase accounting, stock-based compensation, taxes and other potential adjustments The following tables reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented for S1 Holdco and Protected.net: 3 mos ended Dec 31 12 mos ended Dec 31 S1 Holdco, LLC 2020 2021 2020 2021 ($ in millions) Net Income $ 7.0 $ 3.1 $ 16.4 $ 33.0 Plus: Income Tax Expense 1.5 0.3 1.9 1.0 Interest Expense 5.8 4.2 24.4 16.9 Depreciation & Amortization 3.1 3.6 13.8 13.9 Other Expense 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.1 Stock-Based Compensation 3.4 3.5 9.5 9.6 Terminated Product Lines - - 0.6 - Acquisition & Restructuring Costs 1.3 8.0 3.8 13.7 Acquisition Earnout 0.1 0.0 2.7 0.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22.2 $ 22.7 $ 73.4 $ 88.3 3 mos ended Dec 31 12 mos ended Dec 31 Protected.net Group Ltd. 2020 2021 2020 2021 ($ in millions) Net Income (Loss) $ (0.4 ) $ 27.7 $ (13.3 ) $ 43.6 Plus: Income Tax Expense - (16.1 ) - (15.2 ) Interest Expense 0.1 (0.1 ) 0.4 (0.4 ) Depreciation & Amortization 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 Other Expense 0.4 2.1 3.0 8.8 Stock-Based Compensation - - - - Terminated Product Lines (0.3 ) (0.0 ) (1.8 ) 0.1 Acquisition & Restructuring Costs 0.5 0.7 0.5 1.7 Acquisition Earnout - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.3 $ 14.3 $ (10.9 ) $ 38.9 3 mos ended Dec 31 12 mos ended Dec 31 Net Income 2020 2021 2020 2021 ($ in millions) S1 Holdco, LLC $ 7.0 $ 3.1 $ 16.4 $ 33.0 Protected.net Group Ltd. (0.4 ) 27.7 (13.3 ) 43.6 Net Income $ 6.6 $ 30.8 $ 3.1 $ 76.5 3 mos ended Dec 31 12 mos ended Dec 31 Adjusted EBITDA 2020 2021 2020 2021 ($ in millions) S1 Holdco, LLC $ 22.2 $ 22.7 $ 73.4 $ 88.3 Protected.net Group Ltd. 0.3 14.3 (10.9 ) 38.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22.5 $ 37.0 $ 62.5 $ 127.1 The following tables reconcile consolidated Revenue for the periods presented for S1 Holdco and Protected.net: 3 mos ended Dec 31 12 mos ended Dec 31 Revenue 2020 2021 2020 2021 ($ in millions) S1 Holdco, LLC $ 135.8 $ 199.8 $ 476.0 $ 688.4 Protected.net Group Ltd. 25.1 39.1 90.9 144.5 Revenue $ 160.9 $ 238.9 $ 566.9 $ 832.9 Contacts: Investors Ashley DeSimone ICR, Inc. Ashley.desimone@icrinc.com Brett Milotte ICR, Inc. Brett.milotte@icrinc.com S1 Holdco Unaudited Statements of Operations (in thousands) QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 Revenue 199,803 171,446 169,579 147,561 135,755 117,268 100,019 122,935 688,389 488,586 317,140 475,977 340,222 222,954 Operating cost and expenses: Cost of revenues 155,276 128,885 126,167 110,785 96,635 83,892 73,937 86,532 521,113 365,837 236,952 340,996 244,361 160,469 Salaries, commissions, and benefits 18,715 15,139 17,698 15,195 15,915 13,120 13,183 13,330 66,747 48,032 32,893 55,548 39,633 26,513 Selling, general, and administrative 14,650 7,936 6,277 6,950 5,863 7,095 4,879 5,142 35,813 21,163 13,227 22,979 17,116 10,021 Depreciation and amortization 3,625 3,459 3,112 3,689 3,082 3,331 3,889 3,530 13,885 10,260 6,801 13,832 10,750 7,419 Total operating costs and expenses 192,266 155,419 153,254 136,619 121,495 107,438 95,888 108,534 637,558 445,292 289,873 433,355 311,860 204,422 Operating income 7,537 16,027 16,325 10,942 14,260 9,830 4,131 14,401 50,831 43,294 27,267 42,622 28,362 18,532 Interest expense 4,162 4,184 4,476 4,048 5,781 5,741 6,332 6,497 16,870 12,708 8,524 24,351 18,570 12,829 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax 3,375 11,843 11,849 6,894 8,479 4,089 (2,201 ) 7,904 33,961 30,586 18,743 18,271 9,792 5,703 Income tax expense 262 475 77 151 1,527 198 (173 ) 355 965 703 228 1,907 380 182 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 3,113 11,368 11,772 6,743 6,952 3,891 (2,028 ) 7,549 32,996 29,883 18,515 16,364 9,412 5,521 Gain (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - - - - 55,315 99 (4,460 ) (3,557 ) - - - 47,397 (7,918 ) (8,017 ) Net income 3,113 11,368 11,772 6,743 62,267 3,990 (6,488 ) 3,992 32,996 29,883 18,515 63,761 1,494 (2,496 ) S1 Holdco Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheet (in thousands) 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Mar-20 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,896 $ 36,209 $ 34,567 $ 30,853 $ 29,013 $ 37,657 $ 33,985 $ 55,763 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 90,203 85,588 79,446 75,610 71,140 58,404 53,662 66,331 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,689 7,236 4,870 3,996 3,016 4,012 4,825 5,739 Assets of discontinued operations - - - - - 20,602 13,936 13,229 Total current assets 145,788 129,033 118,883 110,459 103,169 120,675 106,408 141,062 Restricted Cash $ 743 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Property and equipment, net 830 836 916 976 1,057 1,137 1,139 1,243 Internal-use software development costs, net 11,213 11,012 10,578 9,764 9,660 10,079 9,414 9,045 Intangible assets, net 50,368 52,534 54,698 56,740 59,009 60,829 52,638 54,764 Goodwill 44,820 44,820 44,820 44,820 44,820 44,820 54,566 54,898 Due from related party 2,469 2,469 2,453 1,222 969 969 - - Other assets 680 529 - - - - - - Assets of discontinued operations - - - - - 67,714 69,138 70,101 Total Assets $ 256,911 $ 241,233 $ 232,348 $ 223,981 $ 218,684 $ 306,223 $ 293,304 $ 331,114 LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 72,846 $ 64,625 $ 60,659 $ 57,410 $ 52,104 $ 40,690 $ 34,058 $ 42,476 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 33,255 22,419 21,197 12,041 19,039 18,714 16,764 20,048 Notes payable, current 170,453 171,780 4,739 9,374 9,374 19,347 24,347 44,237 Liabilities of discontinued operations - - - - - 62,523 56,303 47,141 Total current liabilities 276,554 258,824 86,595 78,825 80,517 141,274 131,473 153,902 Notes payable, non-current $ - $ - $ 168,226 $ 169,411 $ 170,595 $ 226,417 $ 228,469 $ 229,432 Other long-term liabilities 8,758 9,368 9,051 16,497 15,801 12,935 11,821 13,208 Liabilities of discontinued operations - - - - - - - - Total liabilities $ 285,312 $ 268,192 $ 263,872 $ 264,733 $ 266,913 $ 380,626 $ 371,763 $ 396,543 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Members' deficit: Members' deficit in S1 Holdco (28,829 ) (27,182 ) (31,646 ) (40,850 ) (47,886 ) (74,078 ) (78,017 ) (64,753 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 428 223 122 98 (343 ) (325 ) (443 ) (675 ) Total members' deficit (28,401 ) (26,959 ) (31,524 ) (40,752 ) (48,229 ) (74,403 ) (78,460 ) (65,428 ) Total Liabilities And Members' Deficit $ 256,911 $ 241,233 $ 232,348 $ 223,981 $ 218,684 $ 306,223 $ 293,303 $ 331,115 S1 Holdco Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flow (in thousands) QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 21,336 12,056 17,185 10,128 15,714 12,971 9,122 14,600 60,705 39,369 27,313 52,407 36,693 23,722 Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations - - - - (1,917 ) 1,979 (390 ) (5,532 ) - - - (5,860 ) (3,943 ) (5,922 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 21,336 12,056 17,185 10,128 13,797 14,950 8,732 9,068 60,705 39,369 27,313 46,547 32,750 17,800 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (49 ) - (11 ) (8 ) (49 ) - - (19 ) (8 ) - Proceeds from sale of Protected - - 74,544 - - - - 74,544 - Expenditures for internal-use software development costs (1,585 ) (1,668 ) (1,793 ) (1,440 ) (617 ) (1,632 ) (1,970 ) (1,893 ) (6,486 ) (4,901 ) (3,233 ) (6,112 ) (5,495 ) (3,863 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations (1,634 ) (1,668 ) (1,793 ) (1,440 ) 73,916 (1,640 ) (1,970 ) (1,893 ) (6,535 ) (4,901 ) (3,233 ) 68,413 (5,503 ) (3,863 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of discontinued operations - - - - (142 ) (79 ) 144 (170 ) - - - (247 ) (105 ) (26 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,634 ) (1,668 ) (1,793 ) (1,440 ) 73,774 (1,719 ) (1,826 ) (2,063 ) (6,535 ) (4,901 ) (3,233 ) 68,166 (5,608 ) (3,889 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from line of credit - - - - - - - 20,000 - - - 20,000 20,000 20,000 Repayment of line of credit - - (34,862 ) - - - - (34,862 ) - Repayment of term loan (1,750 ) (1,750 ) (6,386 ) (1,750 ) (32,231 ) (7,715 ) (21,727 ) (1,750 ) (11,636 ) (9,886 ) (8,136 ) (63,423 ) (31,192 ) (23,477 ) Payments for deferred financing cost (382 ) - - - - - - - (382 ) - - - - - Member capital contributions (32 ) 109 3 147 206 551 747 751 227 259 150 2,255 2,049 1,498 Payments on contingent consideration - - (1,715 ) (5,000 ) - - (5,038 ) (462 ) (6,715 ) (6,715 ) (6,715 ) (5,500 ) (5,500 ) (5,500 ) Related party loan - - (1,500 ) - - - - - (1,500 ) (1,500 ) (1,500 ) - - - Distributions to members from sale of Protected - - (28,765 ) - - - - (28,765 ) - Distributions to members (4,786 ) (7,102 ) (2,691 ) - (12,575 ) (1,146 ) (3,558 ) (501 ) (14,579 ) (9,793 ) (2,691 ) (17,780 ) (5,205 ) (4,059 ) Net cash provided by financing activities (6,950 ) (8,743 ) (12,289 ) (6,603 ) (108,227 ) (8,310 ) (29,576 ) 18,038 (34,585 ) (27,635 ) (18,892 ) (128,075 ) (19,848 ) (11,538 ) Effect of exchange rate changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (322 ) (3 ) 611 (245 ) 120 35 130 (735 ) 41 363 366 (450 ) (570 ) (605 ) Net Increase In Cash 12,430 1,642 3,714 1,840 (20,536 ) 4,956 (22,540 ) 24,308 19,626 7,196 5,554 (13,812 ) 6,724 1,768 Cash and restricted cash: Beginning of period 36,209 34,567 30,853 29,013 49,549 44,593 67,133 42,825 29,013 29,013 29,013 42,825 42,825 42,825 End of period $ 48,639 $ 36,209 $ 34,567 $ 30,853 $ 29,013 $ 49,549 $ 44,593 $ 67,133 $ 48,639 $ 36,209 $ 34,567 $ 29,013 $ 49,549 $ 44,593 S1 Holdco Non-GAAP Financials (in thousands) QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 Net Income $ 3,113 $ 11,368 $ 11,772 $ 6,743 $ 6,952 $ 3,891 $ (2,029 ) $ 7,549 $ 32,996 $ 29,883 $ 18,515 $ 16,364 $ 9,412 $ 5,520 Income tax expense 262 475 77 151 1,527 198 (173 ) 355 965 703 228 1,907 380 183 Interest expense 4,162 4,185 4,237 4,286 5,781 5,741 6,332 6,497 16,870 12,708 8,524 24,351 18,570 12,829 Depreciation & amortization 3,625 3,458 3,113 3,689 3,082 3,331 3,889 3,530 13,884 10,259 6,801 13,832 10,750 7,419 Other income/expense (1) 70 (25 ) 256 (154 ) 196 294 138 (229 ) 147 77 102 399 202 (91 ) Stock-based compensation and distributions to Members (2) 3,458 673 3,342 2,118 3,362 1,817 2,288 2,008 9,591 6,133 5,460 9,474 6,113 4,295 Terminated product lines (3) - - - - - - (2 ) 559 - - - 556 556 556 Costs related to acquisitions/business combinations 7,970 2,755 623 1,484 1,033 222 71 1,032 12,833 4,862 2,108 2,358 1,325 1,103 Acquisition earnout 32 31 32 63 62 2,278 373 - 158 126 95 2,713 2,651 373 Severance costs 3 118 164 330 121 393 545 21 615 612 494 1,080 960 567 Other costs, including restructuring 0 8 98 99 101 11 185 98 206 205 197 396 294 283 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,696 $ 23,046 $ 23,715 $ 18,809 $ 22,217 $ 18,177 $ 11,616 $ 21,420 $ 88,265 $ 65,570 $ 42,524 $ 73,430 $ 51,214 $ 33,036 (1) Non-cash adjustments related to foreign exchange and asset disposals (2) Comprised of distributions to equity holders and non-cash stock-based compensation (3) In 2020, S1 Holdco terminated its Social Publishing product line, where it created quiz content primarily for the purpose of display advertising monetization. S1 Holdco has excluded revenue and direct costs associated with this product line for all presented periods S1 Holdco Non-Financial Metrcis (In thousands except ratios) QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD O&O Advertising 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 Revenue $ 190,035 $ 162,606 $ 160,817 $ 139,426 $ 125,241 $ 108,314 $ 92,067 $ 111,878 $ 652,884 $ 462,848 $ 300,242 $ 437,501 $ 312,259 $ 203,945 Advertising Spend (1) $ 152,653 $ 126,404 $ 123,244 $ 107,298 $ 93,800 $ 80,217 $ 69,406 $ 84,066 $ 509,599 $ 356,946 $ 230,542 $ 327,489 $ 233,689 $ 153,472 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 37,383 $ 36,202 $ 37,572 $ 32,128 $ 31,442 $ 28,097 $ 22,661 $ 27,812 $ 143,284 $ 105,902 $ 69,700 $ 110,012 $ 78,570 $ 50,473 O&O Sessions (2) 999,975 859,392 766,293 741,122 691,279 644,780 670,112 815,554 3,366,783 2,366,807 1,507,415 2,821,726 2,130,446 1,485,666 O&O CPS (3) $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 O&O RPS (4) $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 Spread 24 % 29 % 30 % 30 % 34 % 35 % 33 % 33 % 28 % 30 % 30 % 34 % 34 % 33 % Partner Network Revenue $ 9,768 $ 8,840 $ 8,763 $ 8,135 $ 10,514 $ 8,955 $ 7,951 $ 11,056 $ 35,505 $ 25,738 $ 16,898 $ 38,477 $ 27,963 $ 19,008 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 9,768 $ 8,840 $ 8,763 $ 8,135 $ 10,514 $ 8,955 $ 7,951 $ 11,056 $ 35,505 $ 25,738 $ 16,898 $ 38,477 $ 27,963 $ 19,008 Network Sessions (5) 286,291 278,460 312,406 326,127 318,930 323,878 484,653 392,906 $ 1,203,284 916,993 638,533 1,520,367 1,201,437 877,559 Network RPS (6) $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Other COR (7) $ 2,624 $ 2,481 $ 2,922 $ 3,487 $ 2,831 $ 3,674 $ 4,531 $ 2,466 $ 11,514 $ 8,890 $ 6,410 $ 13,503 $ 10,672 $ 6,998 Consolidated S1 Revenue $ 199,803 $ 171,445 $ 169,579 $ 147,561 $ 135,755 $ 117,269 $ 100,019 $ 122,935 $ 688,389 $ 488,586 $ 317,140 $ 475,977 $ 340,222 $ 222,953 Consolidated S1 Gross Profit $ 44,526 $ 42,561 $ 43,413 $ 36,776 $ 39,124 $ 33,377 $ 26,081 $ 36,402 $ 167,275 $ 122,749 $ 80,188 $ 134,985 $ 95,861 $ 62,484 O&O Advertising, Excluding Terminated Product Lines Revenue $ 190,035 $ 162,606 $ 160,817 $ 139,426 $ 125,241 $ 108,314 $ 91,712 $ 106,587 $ 652,884 $ 462,848 $ 300,242 $ 431,855 $ 306,613 $ 198,299 Advertising Spend $ 152,653 $ 126,404 $ 123,244 $ 107,298 $ 93,800 $ 80,217 $ 69,053 $ 79,165 $ 509,599 $ 356,946 $ 230,542 $ 322,235 $ 228,436 $ 148,218 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 37,383 $ 36,202 $ 37,572 $ 32,128 $ 31,442 $ 28,097 $ 22,659 $ 27,422 $ 143,284 $ 105,902 $ 69,700 $ 109,619 $ 78,178 $ 50,081 O&O Sessions (2) 999,975 859,392 766,293 741,122 691,279 644,780 663,135 737,243 3,366,783 2,366,807 1,507,415 2,736,438 2,045,159 1,400,378 O&O CPS (3) $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.11 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 O&O RPS (4) $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 Spread 24 % 29 % 30 % 30 % 34 % 35 % 33 % 35 % 28 % 30 % 30 % 34 % 34 % 34 % (1) Advertising spend is the amount of advertising that is spent to acquire traffic to Owned & Operated websites (2) O&O sessions are the total number of monetizable user visits to Owned & Operated websites (3) CPS is advertising spend divided by O&O Sessions (4) RPS is O&O Revenue divided by O&O Sessions (5) Network sessions are the number of monetizable user visits delivered by network partners to RAMP (6) RPS is Partner Network revenue divided by Network Sessions (7) Other COR are costs of revenue other than advertising spend Protected.net Group Limited Unaudited Statements of Operations (in thousands) QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 Revenue 39,115 38,199 36,028 31,199 25,149 25,415 21,965 18,379 144,541 105,426 67,227 90,908 65,759 40,345 Cost of Revenue 23,186 22,570 23,460 29,731 23,122 23,827 27,892 23,139 98,946 75,760 53,191 97,980 74,858 51,030 Gross profit (Loss) 15,929 15,629 12,568 1,469 2,027 1,587 (5,926 ) (4,759 ) 45,595 29,666 14,037 (7,072 ) (9,099 ) (10,686 ) General and administrative 4,231 3,910 5,074 2,697 2,365 1,730 1,978 637 15,912 11,681 7,771 6,711 4,346 2,616 Related party rent expense 208 133 180 144 111 159 116 150 665 457 324 536 425 266 Total Operating Expenses 4,440 4,042 5,254 2,841 2,476 1,889 2,094 788 16,577 12,138 8,095 7,247 4,771 2,882 Gain on sale of intangible assets - - - - - (1,580 ) - - - - - (1,580 ) (1,580 ) - Foreign currency transaction (gains)/losses 225 583 209 322 (170 ) 37 60 207 1,341 1,115 532 135 304 267 Other operating income - (0 ) (222 ) (121 ) (18 ) (3 ) (27 ) (0 ) (343 ) (343 ) (343 ) (48 ) (30 ) (27 ) Other operating expense (income) 225 583 (13 ) 201 (188 ) (1,546 ) 33 207 997 772 189 (1,494 ) (1,306 ) 240 Operating income (loss) 11,264 11,004 7,326 (1,574 ) (262 ) 1,244 (8,054 ) (5,754 ) 28,020 16,757 5,753 (12,826 ) (12,564 ) (13,808 ) Related party interest expense - - - - 105 136 130 35 - - - 406 301 165 Related party interest income (303 ) (153 ) (328 ) (157 ) - - - - (941 ) (638 ) (485 ) - - - Interest expense 53 144 235 151 29 - - - 583 530 386 29 - - Other non-operating expenses/(income) - - (70 ) 70 (2 ) - - - - - - (2 ) - - Total non-operating expenses/(income), net (250 ) (9 ) (163 ) 64 132 136 130 35 (358 ) (108 ) (99 ) 433 301 165 Net income (loss) before income taxes 11,514 11,013 7,489 (1,638 ) (394 ) 1,108 (8,184 ) (5,789 ) 28,378 16,865 5,852 (13,258 ) (12,865 ) (13,973 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (16,139 ) 966 - - - - - - (15,173 ) 966 - - - - Net income (loss) 27,653 10,047 7,489 (1,638 ) (394 ) 1,108 (8,184 ) (5,789 ) 43,551 15,899 5,852 (13,258 ) (12,865 ) (13,973 ) Protected.net Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheet (in thousands) 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Mar-20 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 35,067 $ 21,112 $ 14,227 $ 11,296 $ 6,253 $ 7,060 $ 5,356 $ 7,020 Restricted cash 1,333 2,148 2,458 5,757 5,604 4,943 4,874 7,321 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 546 548 691 791 359 317 404 327 Deposits 15 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 - Total current assets 36,963 26,807 20,376 20,844 15,216 15,320 13,634 14,667 Due from related parties 33,082 33,115 26,249 15,719 10,230 - 244 139 Property, plant and equipment 616 398 373 370 270 195 184 196 Intangible Assets 369 386 415 62 53 54 90 108 Deferred tax assets 17,237 - - - - - - - Goodwill 284 284 284 - - - - - Total assets $ 88,550 $ 60,991 $ 47,696 $ 36,995 $ 25,769 $ 15,568 $ 14,153 $ 15,112 Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit: Accounts payable $ 216 $ 3,029 $ 732 $ 2,876 $ 3,005 $ 2,698 $ 3,739 $ 436 Accrued expenses 10,162 7,537 6,199 7,686 6,704 5,896 5,907 8,441 VAT tax liability 11,404 9,696 9,351 6,965 6,366 8,939 8,446 6,211 Deferred revenue 57,405 58,186 58,731 54,139 47,431 41,855 39,044 34,156 Related party deferred revenue 166 187 208 229 168 - - - Current portion of note payable 2,813 2,250 2,813 2,250 1,500 - - - Due to related party 23 - - - 4 3,501 5,599 6,243 Refund liability 537 429 449 597 512 558 405 428 Total current liabilities 82,725 81,313 78,482 74,741 65,690 63,447 63,140 55,915 Note payable, net of current portion and deferred financing costs 10,546 11,086 11,636 12,164 8,352 - - - Deferred tax liability - 966 - - - - - - Total liabilities $ 93,271 $ 93,365 $ 90,118 $ 86,905 $ 74,042 $ 63,447 $ 63,140 $ 55,915 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' Deficit: Class A Preferred shares 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 Class B Common shares 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 Additional paid-in capital 40,953 40,953 40,953 40,953 40,953 40,953 40,953 40,953 Accumulated deficit (45,696 ) (73,349 ) (83,396 ) (90,885 ) (89,247 ) (88,854 ) (89,962 ) (81,778 ) Total Shareholders' deficit (4,721 ) (32,374 ) (42,421 ) (49,911 ) (48,273 ) (47,879 ) (48,987 ) (40,803 ) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit $ 88,550 $ 60,991 $ 47,696 $ 36,995 $ 25,769 $ 15,568 $ 14,153 $ 15,112 * Class A Preferred shares, par value £0.0001 per share, 7,992,009 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding on September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively ** Class B Common shares, par value £0.0001 per share, 7,960,105 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding on September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively Protected.net Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flow (in thousands) QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income (loss) 27,653 10,047 7,489 (1,638 ) (394 ) 1,108 (8,184 ) (5,789 ) 43,551 15,899 5,852 (13,258 ) (12,865 ) (13,973 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: - Depreciation 49 39 36 28 24 18 17 15 151 102 63 75 51 33 Amortization 24 29 29 12 13 16 18 19 94 70 41 67 54 37 Gain on sale of Network Protected intangible assets - - - - - (1,580 ) - - - - - (1,580 ) (1,580 ) - Amortization of deferred financing costs 23 13 34 13 2 - - - 82 59 46 2 - - Interest income on loan with System 1 SS Protect Holdings, Inc. 638 (189 ) (307 ) (143 ) (2 ) - - - - (638 ) (450 ) (2 ) - - Financing fee income on loan with System 1 SS Protect Holdings, Inc. (21 ) (21 ) (21 ) (14 ) - - - - (77 ) (56 ) (35 ) - - - Change in operating assets and liabilities: - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Prepaid expenses and other current assets (98 ) 143 112 (432 ) (43 ) 188 (77 ) (244 ) (275 ) (177 ) (320 ) (177 ) (134 ) (321 ) Deposits 2,985 - - - - - (3,000 ) - 2,985 - - (3,000 ) (3,000 ) (3,000 ) Accounts payable (2,813 ) 2,295 (2,471 ) (129 ) 302 (1,041 ) 3,303 (2,620 ) (3,118 ) (305 ) (2,600 ) (56 ) (358 ) 683 Accrued expenses 2,625 1,338 (1,402 ) 982 808 (11 ) (2,534 ) 3,809 3,544 918 (420 ) 2,072 1,264 1,275 VAT tax liability 1,708 345 2,385 599 (2,573 ) 494 2,235 (1,957 ) 5,037 3,329 2,984 (1,801 ) 772 278 Refund liability 108 (20 ) (148 ) 85 (46 ) 152 (22 ) 11 25 (83 ) (63 ) 95 141 (11 ) Deferred revenue (780 ) (545 ) 4,593 6,708 5,576 2,811 4,888 4,453 9,974 10,755 11,300 17,727 12,152 9,340 Deferred tax assets (17,237 ) - - - - - - - (17,237 ) - - - - - Related party deferred revenue (21 ) (21 ) (21 ) 61 168 - - - (2 ) 19 40 168 - - Deferred tax liability (966 ) 966 - - - - - - - 966 - - - - Due from related party (921 ) 109 29 (83 ) (168 ) 244 (104 ) (137 ) (866 ) 55 (54 ) (165 ) 3 (241 ) Due to related party 23 - - (4 ) 1,266 (861 ) (644 ) (11 ) 18 (4 ) (4 ) (250 ) (1,516 ) (655 ) Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities 12,978 14,529 10,337 6,043 4,933 1,539 (4,105 ) (2,451 ) 43,887 30,909 16,380 (84 ) (5,017 ) (6,556 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Purchases of intangibles, property, plant and equipment (274 ) (63 ) (40 ) (147 ) 106 (29 ) (5 ) (72 ) (524 ) (250 ) (187 ) - (106 ) (77 ) Proceeds from sale of intangibles 100 - - - 1,500 - - 100 - - 1,500 1,500 - Cash received in acquisition of Host Plus Limited, net of cash paid - - 13 - - - - - 13 13 13 - - - Loan advanced to Just Develop It (16,223 ) (4,981 ) (8,430 ) - - - - - (29,635 ) (13,411 ) (8,430 ) - - - Repayment of loan by Just Develop It 16,223 4,981 8,430 - (213 ) - - - 29,635 13,411 8,430 (213 ) - - Loan advanced to Company director (228 ) (1,706 ) (282 ) - 238 (238 ) - - (2,216 ) (1,988 ) (282 ) - (238 ) - Repayment of loan by Company director 566 1,651 - - - - - - 2,216 1,651 - - - - Loan advanced to System 1 SS Protect Holdings, Inc. - (6,711 ) (9,948 ) (5,250 ) (10,060 ) - - - (21,909 ) (21,909 ) (15,197 ) (10,060 ) - - Net cash used by investing activities 164 (6,829 ) (10,257 ) (5,397 ) (9,929 ) 1,234 (5 ) (72 ) (22,319 ) (22,483 ) (15,653 ) (8,773 ) 1,157 (77 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from bank loan - - - 5,000 10,000 - - - 5,000 5,000 5,000 10,000 - - Repayment of principal on bank loan - (1,125 ) - (375 ) - - - - (1,500 ) (1,500 ) (375 ) - - - Proceeds from related party loans - - - - 2,000 - - 9,000 - - - 11,000 9,000 9,000 Repayment of related party loans - - - - (11,000 ) 3,000 - (3,000 ) - - - (11,000 ) - (3,000 ) Repayment of loan to Just Develop It - - (449 ) - 4,000 (4,000 ) - - (449 ) (449 ) (449 ) - (4,000 ) - Payment of deferred financing costs - - - (75 ) (150 ) - - - (75 ) (75 ) (75 ) (150 ) - - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities - (1,125 ) (449 ) 4,550 4,850 (1,000 ) - 6,000 2,976 2,976 4,101 9,850 5,000 6,000 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Net change in cash 13,142 6,574 (368 ) 5,197 (147 ) 1,773 (4,110 ) 3,477 24,544 11,403 4,828 993 1,140 (633 ) Cash, beginning of period 23,259 16,685 17,053 11,856 12,003 10,230 14,341 10,863 11,856 11,856 11,856 10,863 10,863 10,863 Cash, end of period $ 36,401 $ 23,259 $ 16,685 $ 17,053 $ 11,856 $ 12,003 $ 10,230 $ 14,341 $ 36,401 $ 23,259 $ 16,685 $ 11,856 $ 12,003 $ 10,230 Protected.net Group Limited Non-GAAP Financials (in thousands) QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 Net income (loss) $ 27,653 $ 10,047 $ 7,489 $ (1,638 ) $ (394 ) $ 1,108 $ (8,184 ) $ (5,789 ) $ 43,551 $ 15,899 $ 5,852 $ (13,258 ) $ (12,865 ) $ (13,973 ) Income Tax Expense (16,139 ) 966 - - - - - - (15,173 ) 966 - - - - Interest expense, net (56 ) (131 ) (165 ) (6 ) 93 131 176 35 (358 ) (302 ) (171 ) 435 342 211 Depreciation & amortisation 73 69 65 39 37 35 35 34 245 172 104 141 105 70 Terminated product lines (1) (13 ) 29 3 62 (336 ) (1,691 ) 86 163 81 94 64 (1,777 ) (1,441 ) 250 Costs related to acquisitions/business combinations 699 196 499 297 32 - - - 1,690 991 795 32 - - Non-cash foreign exchange adjustments 228 581 209 322 (194 ) 46 68 190 1,341 1,112 532 110 304 258 VAT accrual for previously uncollected VAT 956 1,110 1,492 1,116 615 866 1,408 46 4,675 3,718 2,608 2,934 2,319 1,453 Director salary payments 922 936 949 - - - - - 2,806 1,885 949 - - - Other costs including restructuring - - - - 424 34 - - - - - 458 34 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,323 $ 13,803 $ 10,540 $ 193 $ 277 $ 529 $ (6,411 ) $ (5,320 ) $ 38,859 $ 24,536 $ 10,733 $ (10,925 ) $ (11,202 ) $ (11,731 ) (1) Protected terminated its Network Protect VPN product. Protected has excluded revenue, direct costs and operating expenses associated with this product line from Adjusted EBITDA for all presented periods Protected.net Group Limited Non-Financial Metrcis (In thousands except ratios) QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 Billings (1) $ 38,443 $ 37,632 $ 40,473 $ 37,992 $ 31,126 $ 27,758 $ 26,458 $ 22,529 $ 154,541 $ 116,097 $ 78,465 $ 107,871 $ 76,745 $ 48,987 Change in Deferred Revenue During Period $ (671 ) $ (567 ) $ 4,445 $ 6,792 $ 6,287 $ 2,591 $ 4,796 $ 4,409 $ 9,999 $ 10,671 $ 11,238 $ 18,084 $ 11,796 $ 9,205 Advertising Spend (2) $ 17,986 $ 16,966 $ 17,884 $ 23,626 $ 17,562 $ 18,059 $ 22,467 $ 18,575 $ 76,462 $ 58,477 $ 41,510 $ 76,664 $ 59,101 $ 41,042 Beginning Subscribers 2,208 2,187 2,128 1,905 1,770 1,586 1,357 1,234 1,905 1,905 1,905 1,234 1,234 1,234 Ending Subscribers (3) 2,208 2,208 2,187 2,128 1,905 1,770 1,586 1,357 2,208 2,208 2,187 1,905 1,770 1,586 New Subscribers (4) 312 298 331 462 324 341 398 275 1,403 1,091 793 1,338 1,014 673 CTA (5) $ 57.73 $ 56.91 $ 54.10 $ 51.10 $ 54.23 $ 52.95 $ 56.42 $ 67.53 $ 54.51 $ 53.60 $ 52.35 $ 57.29 $ 58.27 $ 60.96 ARPU (6) $ 17.41 $ 17.13 $ 18.76 $ 18.84 $ 16.94 $ 16.54 $ 17.98 $ 17.39 $ 75.15 $ 56.45 $ 38.35 $ 68.72 $ 51.09 $ 34.74 (1) Billings is the total amount billed to customers during a period (2) Advertising spend is the total amount spent on advertising to acquire new subscribers during a period (3) Ending subscribers are the number of paying subscribers for its products, at the end of a period (4) New subscribers are the number of new subscribers acquired for its products, during a period (5) CTA is advertising spend divided by new subscribers in a period (6) ARPU is the billings in a period divided by average of the beginning and ending subscribers during that period * Deferred revenue from billings is amortized on a straight line basis over the subscription period and recognized as revenue in the financial statements ** Excludes metrics for terminated product lines Attachments Original Link

