System1 : Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Full-Year Revenue Up 47% Year-Over-Year to $833 Million, with Fourth
Quarter 2021 Revenue Up 48% Company Increases Guidance for 2022
LOS ANGELES, CA - April 4, 2022 - System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) ("System1"), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced its results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, which represents the combined results of S1 Holdco, LLC ("S1 Holdco") and Protected.net Group Limited ("Protected.net") on a pro forma basis.
Michael Blend, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of System1, commented, "We are excited to report our fourth quarter and full year 2021 results, which demonstrate the increasing value of our RAMP technology platform, while we continue to focus on growing our advertising and subscription businesses. For 2022, we see numerous opportunities to expand our business and will continue to invest in and innovate on our RAMP technology platform. As a new public company, we welcome our new shareholders who are joining us as we solidify our position as a leading privacy-centric digital marketer."
In January 2022, S1 Holdco and Protected.net combined with Trebia Acquisition Corp. ("Trebia"). The 2021 results of Trebia are excluded from this discussion of 2021 financial results, but the separately audited 2021 financial statements of Trebia, S1 Holdco and Protected.net are included in System1's filings with the SEC. Refer to the tables at the end of this release to reconcile the pro forma results as presented herein to the individual financial results of S1 Holdco and Protected.net.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
Revenue increased 48% year-over-year to $239 million compared to $161 million in the prior year.
Net income was $31 million compared to $7 million in the prior year.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 65% year-over-year to $37 million compared to $23 million in the prior year.
Full-Year 2021 Financial Highlights
Revenue increased 47% to $833 million compared to $567 million in the prior year.
Net income was $77 million compared $3 million in the prior year..
Adjusted EBITDA increased 103% to $127 million compared to $63 million in the prior year.
Full-Year 2022 Guidance
The Company expects revenue of $1.0 billion, up 20% year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA of $174 million, up 37% year-over-year, respectively, for the full year 2022.
The guidance presented above includes the contribution of the RoadWarrior and CouponFollow acquisitions completed in Q1 2022, with such acquisitions accounting for $25 million of revenue and $15 million of Adjusted EBITDA reflected in the full year 2022 guidance.
Business Highlights
On January 28, 2022, System1, Inc. started trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SST."
On February 10, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of RoadWarrior, a subscription app focused on route planning for today's ever-growing gig economy drivers.
On February 11, 2022, the Company announced that it has been named Microsoft Advertising's 2021 Supply Partner of the Year Americas. This highly coveted award is given to the supply partner who has shown excellence in partnership with Microsoft Advertising across the board.
On March 4, 2022, the Company acquired CouponFollow, one of the largest coupon destinations for online shoppers.
About System1
System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1's RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners. For more information, visit www.system1.com.
This press release includes "forward-looking statements " within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, particularly any statements or materials regarding System1's future results or "guidance" for fiscal year 2022. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding System1 or its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.
These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause System1's actual financial results or operating performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Readers or users of this press release should evaluate the risk factors summarized below, which summary list is not exclusive. Readers or users of this press release should also carefully review the "Risk Factors" and other information included in our registration statements on Form S-4 (including the related proxy statement/prospectus) with respect to the business combination with Trebia Acquisition Corp. and on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC "), as well as System1's Form 10-K, Form 8-K and other reports filed with the SEC from time to time. Please refer to the SEC filings for additional information regarding the risks and other factors that may impact System1's business, prospects, financial results and operating performance following completion of the business combination.
Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its key employees; (2) our ability to acquire businesses on acceptable terms and to successfully integrate and recognize anticipated synergies from acquired businesses; (3) use of cash and other available liquidity to grow and invest in our businesses; (4) continued growth of our digital media and subscription offerings; (5) international growth; (6) our ability to develop or introduce new products, services, features and technologies; (7) our liquidity and our ability to repay or refinance our outstanding indebtedness; (8) technology, platform and infrastructure systems capacity, coverage, reliability and security; (9) changes in or recent developments related to applicable laws or regulations (including those concerning data security, consumer privacy and/or information sharing); (10) the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (11) the impact of Covid-19 and other political or societal developments. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, they could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. System1's independent auditors have not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the forward-looking statements for the purpose of their inclusion in this press release, and accordingly, do not express an opinion or provide any other form of assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this press release. System1 will not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not take any statement regarding past trends or activities as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.
Non-GAAP Measure Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents a key metric used by System1's management and board of directors to measure the operational strength and performance of its business, to establish budgets, and to develop operational goals for managing its business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, deferred compensation, management fees, minority interest expense, restructuring charges, impairment and certain discrete items impacting a particular segment's results in a particular period.
System1 believes Adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful information for investors because it allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by management. There are limitations on the use of Adjusted EBITDA and it may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in System1's industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than System1 does, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), or net income (loss) attributable to System1 on a consolidated basis that System1 reports in accordance with GAAP. Although System1 uses Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure to assess the performance of its business, such use is limited because it does not include certain costs necessary to operate System1's business. System1's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as indications that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.
The Company is not able to reasonably reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net income, its nearest GAAP metric, in its guidance for future periods due to uncertainties regarding purchase accounting, stock-based compensation, taxes and other potential adjustments
The following tables reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented for S1 Holdco and Protected.net:
3 mos ended Dec 31
12 mos ended Dec 31
S1 Holdco, LLC
2020
2021
2020
2021
($ in millions)
Net Income
$
7.0
$
3.1
$
16.4
$
33.0
Plus:
Income Tax Expense
1.5
0.3
1.9
1.0
Interest Expense
5.8
4.2
24.4
16.9
Depreciation & Amortization
3.1
3.6
13.8
13.9
Other Expense
0.2
0.1
0.4
0.1
Stock-Based Compensation
3.4
3.5
9.5
9.6
Terminated Product Lines
-
-
0.6
-
Acquisition & Restructuring Costs
1.3
8.0
3.8
13.7
Acquisition Earnout
0.1
0.0
2.7
0.2
Adjusted EBITDA
$
22.2
$
22.7
$
73.4
$
88.3
3 mos ended Dec 31
12 mos ended Dec 31
Protected.net Group Ltd.
2020
2021
2020
2021
($ in millions)
Net Income (Loss)
$
(0.4
)
$
27.7
$
(13.3
)
$
43.6
Plus:
Income Tax Expense
-
(16.1
)
-
(15.2
)
Interest Expense
0.1
(0.1
)
0.4
(0.4
)
Depreciation & Amortization
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.2
Other Expense
0.4
2.1
3.0
8.8
Stock-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
Terminated Product Lines
(0.3
)
(0.0
)
(1.8
)
0.1
Acquisition & Restructuring Costs
0.5
0.7
0.5
1.7
Acquisition Earnout
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
0.3
$
14.3
$
(10.9
)
$
38.9
3 mos ended Dec 31
12 mos ended Dec 31
Net Income
2020
2021
2020
2021
($ in millions)
S1 Holdco, LLC
$
7.0
$
3.1
$
16.4
$
33.0
Protected.net Group Ltd.
(0.4
)
27.7
(13.3
)
43.6
Net Income
$
6.6
$
30.8
$
3.1
$
76.5
3 mos ended Dec 31
12 mos ended Dec 31
Adjusted EBITDA
2020
2021
2020
2021
($ in millions)
S1 Holdco, LLC
$
22.2
$
22.7
$
73.4
$
88.3
Protected.net Group Ltd.
0.3
14.3
(10.9
)
38.9
Adjusted EBITDA
$
22.5
$
37.0
$
62.5
$
127.1
The following tables reconcile consolidated Revenue for the periods presented for S1 Holdco and Protected.net:
3 mos ended Dec 31
12 mos ended Dec 31
Revenue
2020
2021
2020
2021
($ in millions)
S1 Holdco, LLC
$
135.8
$
199.8
$
476.0
$
688.4
Protected.net Group Ltd.
25.1
39.1
90.9
144.5
Revenue
$
160.9
$
238.9
$
566.9
$
832.9
S1 Holdco
Unaudited Statements of Operations
(in thousands)
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
Revenue
199,803
171,446
169,579
147,561
135,755
117,268
100,019
122,935
688,389
488,586
317,140
475,977
340,222
222,954
Operating cost and expenses:
Cost of revenues
155,276
128,885
126,167
110,785
96,635
83,892
73,937
86,532
521,113
365,837
236,952
340,996
244,361
160,469
Salaries, commissions, and benefits
18,715
15,139
17,698
15,195
15,915
13,120
13,183
13,330
66,747
48,032
32,893
55,548
39,633
26,513
Selling, general, and administrative
14,650
7,936
6,277
6,950
5,863
7,095
4,879
5,142
35,813
21,163
13,227
22,979
17,116
10,021
Depreciation and amortization
3,625
3,459
3,112
3,689
3,082
3,331
3,889
3,530
13,885
10,260
6,801
13,832
10,750
7,419
Total operating costs and expenses
192,266
155,419
153,254
136,619
121,495
107,438
95,888
108,534
637,558
445,292
289,873
433,355
311,860
204,422
Operating income
7,537
16,027
16,325
10,942
14,260
9,830
4,131
14,401
50,831
43,294
27,267
42,622
28,362
18,532
Interest expense
4,162
4,184
4,476
4,048
5,781
5,741
6,332
6,497
16,870
12,708
8,524
24,351
18,570
12,829
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax
3,375
11,843
11,849
6,894
8,479
4,089
(2,201
)
7,904
33,961
30,586
18,743
18,271
9,792
5,703
Income tax expense
262
475
77
151
1,527
198
(173
)
355
965
703
228
1,907
380
182
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
3,113
11,368
11,772
6,743
6,952
3,891
(2,028
)
7,549
32,996
29,883
18,515
16,364
9,412
5,521
Gain (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
-
-
-
55,315
99
(4,460
)
(3,557
)
-
-
-
47,397
(7,918
)
(8,017
)
Net income
3,113
11,368
11,772
6,743
62,267
3,990
(6,488
)
3,992
32,996
29,883
18,515
63,761
1,494
(2,496
)
S1 Holdco
Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheet
(in thousands)
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
47,896
$
36,209
$
34,567
$
30,853
$
29,013
$
37,657
$
33,985
$
55,763
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
90,203
85,588
79,446
75,610
71,140
58,404
53,662
66,331
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
7,689
7,236
4,870
3,996
3,016
4,012
4,825
5,739
Assets of discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
20,602
13,936
13,229
Total current assets
145,788
129,033
118,883
110,459
103,169
120,675
106,408
141,062
Restricted Cash
$
743
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Property and equipment, net
830
836
916
976
1,057
1,137
1,139
1,243
Internal-use software development costs, net
11,213
11,012
10,578
9,764
9,660
10,079
9,414
9,045
Intangible assets, net
50,368
52,534
54,698
56,740
59,009
60,829
52,638
54,764
Goodwill
44,820
44,820
44,820
44,820
44,820
44,820
54,566
54,898
Due from related party
2,469
2,469
2,453
1,222
969
969
-
-
Other assets
680
529
-
-
-
-
-
-
Assets of discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
67,714
69,138
70,101
Total Assets
$
256,911
$
241,233
$
232,348
$
223,981
$
218,684
$
306,223
$
293,304
$
331,114
LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS' DEFICIT
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
72,846
$
64,625
$
60,659
$
57,410
$
52,104
$
40,690
$
34,058
$
42,476
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
33,255
22,419
21,197
12,041
19,039
18,714
16,764
20,048
Notes payable, current
170,453
171,780
4,739
9,374
9,374
19,347
24,347
44,237
Liabilities of discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
62,523
56,303
47,141
Total current liabilities
276,554
258,824
86,595
78,825
80,517
141,274
131,473
153,902
Notes payable, non-current
$
-
$
-
$
168,226
$
169,411
$
170,595
$
226,417
$
228,469
$
229,432
Other long-term liabilities
8,758
9,368
9,051
16,497
15,801
12,935
11,821
13,208
Liabilities of discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total liabilities
$
285,312
$
268,192
$
263,872
$
264,733
$
266,913
$
380,626
$
371,763
$
396,543
Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)
Members' deficit:
Members' deficit in S1 Holdco
(28,829
)
(27,182
)
(31,646
)
(40,850
)
(47,886
)
(74,078
)
(78,017
)
(64,753
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
428
223
122
98
(343
)
(325
)
(443
)
(675
)
Total members' deficit
(28,401
)
(26,959
)
(31,524
)
(40,752
)
(48,229
)
(74,403
)
(78,460
)
(65,428
)
Total Liabilities And Members' Deficit
$
256,911
$
241,233
$
232,348
$
223,981
$
218,684
$
306,223
$
293,303
$
331,115
S1 Holdco
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flow
(in thousands)
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
21,336
12,056
17,185
10,128
15,714
12,971
9,122
14,600
60,705
39,369
27,313
52,407
36,693
23,722
Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
(1,917
)
1,979
(390
)
(5,532
)
-
-
-
(5,860
)
(3,943
)
(5,922
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
21,336
12,056
17,185
10,128
13,797
14,950
8,732
9,068
60,705
39,369
27,313
46,547
32,750
17,800
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(49
)
-
(11
)
(8
)
(49
)
-
-
(19
)
(8
)
-
Proceeds from sale of Protected
-
-
74,544
-
-
-
-
74,544
-
Expenditures for internal-use software development costs
(1,585
)
(1,668
)
(1,793
)
(1,440
)
(617
)
(1,632
)
(1,970
)
(1,893
)
(6,486
)
(4,901
)
(3,233
)
(6,112
)
(5,495
)
(3,863
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations
(1,634
)
(1,668
)
(1,793
)
(1,440
)
73,916
(1,640
)
(1,970
)
(1,893
)
(6,535
)
(4,901
)
(3,233
)
68,413
(5,503
)
(3,863
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
(142
)
(79
)
144
(170
)
-
-
-
(247
)
(105
)
(26
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(1,634
)
(1,668
)
(1,793
)
(1,440
)
73,774
(1,719
)
(1,826
)
(2,063
)
(6,535
)
(4,901
)
(3,233
)
68,166
(5,608
)
(3,889
)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Proceeds from line of credit
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
20,000
-
-
-
20,000
20,000
20,000
Repayment of line of credit
-
-
(34,862
)
-
-
-
-
(34,862
)
-
Repayment of term loan
(1,750
)
(1,750
)
(6,386
)
(1,750
)
(32,231
)
(7,715
)
(21,727
)
(1,750
)
(11,636
)
(9,886
)
(8,136
)
(63,423
)
(31,192
)
(23,477
)
Payments for deferred financing cost
(382
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(382
)
-
-
-
-
-
Member capital contributions
(32
)
109
3
147
206
551
747
751
227
259
150
2,255
2,049
1,498
Payments on contingent consideration
-
-
(1,715
)
(5,000
)
-
-
(5,038
)
(462
)
(6,715
)
(6,715
)
(6,715
)
(5,500
)
(5,500
)
(5,500
)
Related party loan
-
-
(1,500
)
-
-
-
-
-
(1,500
)
(1,500
)
(1,500
)
-
-
-
Distributions to members from sale of Protected
-
-
(28,765
)
-
-
-
-
(28,765
)
-
Distributions to members
(4,786
)
(7,102
)
(2,691
)
-
(12,575
)
(1,146
)
(3,558
)
(501
)
(14,579
)
(9,793
)
(2,691
)
(17,780
)
(5,205
)
(4,059
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
(6,950
)
(8,743
)
(12,289
)
(6,603
)
(108,227
)
(8,310
)
(29,576
)
18,038
(34,585
)
(27,635
)
(18,892
)
(128,075
)
(19,848
)
(11,538
)
Effect of exchange rate changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(322
)
(3
)
611
(245
)
120
35
130
(735
)
41
363
366
(450
)
(570
)
(605
)
Net Increase In Cash
12,430
1,642
3,714
1,840
(20,536
)
4,956
(22,540
)
24,308
19,626
7,196
5,554
(13,812
)
6,724
1,768
Cash and restricted cash:
Beginning of period
36,209
34,567
30,853
29,013
49,549
44,593
67,133
42,825
29,013
29,013
29,013
42,825
42,825
42,825
End of period
$
48,639
$
36,209
$
34,567
$
30,853
$
29,013
$
49,549
$
44,593
$
67,133
$
48,639
$
36,209
$
34,567
$
29,013
$
49,549
$
44,593
S1 Holdco
Non-GAAP Financials
(in thousands)
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
Net Income
$
3,113
$
11,368
$
11,772
$
6,743
$
6,952
$
3,891
$
(2,029
)
$
7,549
$
32,996
$
29,883
$
18,515
$
16,364
$
9,412
$
5,520
Income tax expense
262
475
77
151
1,527
198
(173
)
355
965
703
228
1,907
380
183
Interest expense
4,162
4,185
4,237
4,286
5,781
5,741
6,332
6,497
16,870
12,708
8,524
24,351
18,570
12,829
Depreciation & amortization
3,625
3,458
3,113
3,689
3,082
3,331
3,889
3,530
13,884
10,259
6,801
13,832
10,750
7,419
Other income/expense (1)
70
(25
)
256
(154
)
196
294
138
(229
)
147
77
102
399
202
(91
)
Stock-based compensation and distributions to Members (2)
3,458
673
3,342
2,118
3,362
1,817
2,288
2,008
9,591
6,133
5,460
9,474
6,113
4,295
Terminated product lines (3)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2
)
559
-
-
-
556
556
556
Costs related to acquisitions/business combinations
7,970
2,755
623
1,484
1,033
222
71
1,032
12,833
4,862
2,108
2,358
1,325
1,103
Acquisition earnout
32
31
32
63
62
2,278
373
-
158
126
95
2,713
2,651
373
Severance costs
3
118
164
330
121
393
545
21
615
612
494
1,080
960
567
Other costs, including restructuring
0
8
98
99
101
11
185
98
206
205
197
396
294
283
Adjusted EBITDA
$
22,696
$
23,046
$
23,715
$
18,809
$
22,217
$
18,177
$
11,616
$
21,420
$
88,265
$
65,570
$
42,524
$
73,430
$
51,214
$
33,036
(1)
Non-cash adjustments related to foreign exchange and asset disposals
(2)
Comprised of distributions to equity holders and non-cash stock-based compensation
(3)
In 2020, S1 Holdco terminated its Social Publishing product line, where it created quiz content primarily for the purpose of display advertising monetization. S1 Holdco has excluded revenue and direct costs associated with this product line for all presented periods
Advertising spend is the amount of advertising that is spent to acquire traffic to Owned & Operated websites
(2)
O&O sessions are the total number of monetizable user visits to Owned & Operated websites
(3)
CPS is advertising spend divided by O&O Sessions
(4)
RPS is O&O Revenue divided by O&O Sessions
(5)
Network sessions are the number of monetizable user visits delivered by network partners to RAMP
(6)
RPS is Partner Network revenue divided by Network Sessions
(7)
Other COR are costs of revenue other than advertising spend
Protected.net Group Limited
Unaudited Statements of Operations
(in thousands)
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
Revenue
39,115
38,199
36,028
31,199
25,149
25,415
21,965
18,379
144,541
105,426
67,227
90,908
65,759
40,345
Cost of Revenue
23,186
22,570
23,460
29,731
23,122
23,827
27,892
23,139
98,946
75,760
53,191
97,980
74,858
51,030
Gross profit (Loss)
15,929
15,629
12,568
1,469
2,027
1,587
(5,926
)
(4,759
)
45,595
29,666
14,037
(7,072
)
(9,099
)
(10,686
)
General and administrative
4,231
3,910
5,074
2,697
2,365
1,730
1,978
637
15,912
11,681
7,771
6,711
4,346
2,616
Related party rent expense
208
133
180
144
111
159
116
150
665
457
324
536
425
266
Total Operating Expenses
4,440
4,042
5,254
2,841
2,476
1,889
2,094
788
16,577
12,138
8,095
7,247
4,771
2,882
Gain on sale of intangible assets
-
-
-
-
-
(1,580
)
-
-
-
-
-
(1,580
)
(1,580
)
-
Foreign currency transaction (gains)/losses
225
583
209
322
(170
)
37
60
207
1,341
1,115
532
135
304
267
Other operating income
-
(0
)
(222
)
(121
)
(18
)
(3
)
(27
)
(0
)
(343
)
(343
)
(343
)
(48
)
(30
)
(27
)
Other operating expense (income)
225
583
(13
)
201
(188
)
(1,546
)
33
207
997
772
189
(1,494
)
(1,306
)
240
Operating income (loss)
11,264
11,004
7,326
(1,574
)
(262
)
1,244
(8,054
)
(5,754
)
28,020
16,757
5,753
(12,826
)
(12,564
)
(13,808
)
Related party interest expense
-
-
-
-
105
136
130
35
-
-
-
406
301
165
Related party interest income
(303
)
(153
)
(328
)
(157
)
-
-
-
-
(941
)
(638
)
(485
)
-
-
-
Interest expense
53
144
235
151
29
-
-
-
583
530
386
29
-
-
Other non-operating expenses/(income)
-
-
(70
)
70
(2
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2
)
-
-
Total non-operating expenses/(income), net
(250
)
(9
)
(163
)
64
132
136
130
35
(358
)
(108
)
(99
)
433
301
165
Net income (loss) before income taxes
11,514
11,013
7,489
(1,638
)
(394
)
1,108
(8,184
)
(5,789
)
28,378
16,865
5,852
(13,258
)
(12,865
)
(13,973
)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
(16,139
)
966
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15,173
)
966
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss)
27,653
10,047
7,489
(1,638
)
(394
)
1,108
(8,184
)
(5,789
)
43,551
15,899
5,852
(13,258
)
(12,865
)
(13,973
)
Protected.net Group Limited
Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheet
(in thousands)
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
35,067
$
21,112
$
14,227
$
11,296
$
6,253
$
7,060
$
5,356
$
7,020
Restricted cash
1,333
2,148
2,458
5,757
5,604
4,943
4,874
7,321
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
546
548
691
791
359
317
404
327
Deposits
15
3,000
3,000
3,000
3,000
3,000
3,000
-
Total current assets
36,963
26,807
20,376
20,844
15,216
15,320
13,634
14,667
Due from related parties
33,082
33,115
26,249
15,719
10,230
-
244
139
Property, plant and equipment
616
398
373
370
270
195
184
196
Intangible Assets
369
386
415
62
53
54
90
108
Deferred tax assets
17,237
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Goodwill
284
284
284
-
-
-
-
-
Total assets
$
88,550
$
60,991
$
47,696
$
36,995
$
25,769
$
15,568
$
14,153
$
15,112
Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit:
Accounts payable
$
216
$
3,029
$
732
$
2,876
$
3,005
$
2,698
$
3,739
$
436
Accrued expenses
10,162
7,537
6,199
7,686
6,704
5,896
5,907
8,441
VAT tax liability
11,404
9,696
9,351
6,965
6,366
8,939
8,446
6,211
Deferred revenue
57,405
58,186
58,731
54,139
47,431
41,855
39,044
34,156
Related party deferred revenue
166
187
208
229
168
-
-
-
Current portion of note payable
2,813
2,250
2,813
2,250
1,500
-
-
-
Due to related party
23
-
-
-
4
3,501
5,599
6,243
Refund liability
537
429
449
597
512
558
405
428
Total current liabilities
82,725
81,313
78,482
74,741
65,690
63,447
63,140
55,915
Note payable, net of current portion and deferred financing costs
10,546
11,086
11,636
12,164
8,352
-
-
-
Deferred tax liability
-
966
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total liabilities
$
93,271
$
93,365
$
90,118
$
86,905
$
74,042
$
63,447
$
63,140
$
55,915
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Deficit:
Class A Preferred shares
11
11
11
11
11
11
11
11
Class B Common shares
11
11
11
11
11
11
11
11
Additional paid-in capital
40,953
40,953
40,953
40,953
40,953
40,953
40,953
40,953
Accumulated deficit
(45,696
)
(73,349
)
(83,396
)
(90,885
)
(89,247
)
(88,854
)
(89,962
)
(81,778
)
Total Shareholders' deficit
(4,721
)
(32,374
)
(42,421
)
(49,911
)
(48,273
)
(47,879
)
(48,987
)
(40,803
)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit
$
88,550
$
60,991
$
47,696
$
36,995
$
25,769
$
15,568
$
14,153
$
15,112
*
Class A Preferred shares, par value £0.0001 per share, 7,992,009 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding on September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
**
Class B Common shares, par value £0.0001 per share, 7,960,105 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding on September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
Protected.net Group Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flow
(in thousands)
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net income (loss)
27,653
10,047
7,489
(1,638
)
(394
)
1,108
(8,184
)
(5,789
)
43,551
15,899
5,852
(13,258
)
(12,865
)
(13,973
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
-
Depreciation
49
39
36
28
24
18
17
15
151
102
63
75
51
33
Amortization
24
29
29
12
13
16
18
19
94
70
41
67
54
37
Gain on sale of Network Protected intangible assets
-
-
-
-
-
(1,580
)
-
-
-
-
-
(1,580
)
(1,580
)
-
Amortization of deferred financing costs
23
13
34
13
2
-
-
-
82
59
46
2
-
-
Interest income on loan with System 1 SS Protect Holdings, Inc.
638
(189
)
(307
)
(143
)
(2
)
-
-
-
-
(638
)
(450
)
(2
)
-
-
Financing fee income on loan with System 1 SS Protect Holdings, Inc.
(21
)
(21
)
(21
)
(14
)
-
-
-
-
(77
)
(56
)
(35
)
-
-
-
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(98
)
143
112
(432
)
(43
)
188
(77
)
(244
)
(275
)
(177
)
(320
)
(177
)
(134
)
(321
)
Deposits
2,985
-
-
-
-
-
(3,000
)
-
2,985
-
-
(3,000
)
(3,000
)
(3,000
)
Accounts payable
(2,813
)
2,295
(2,471
)
(129
)
302
(1,041
)
3,303
(2,620
)
(3,118
)
(305
)
(2,600
)
(56
)
(358
)
683
Accrued expenses
2,625
1,338
(1,402
)
982
808
(11
)
(2,534
)
3,809
3,544
918
(420
)
2,072
1,264
1,275
VAT tax liability
1,708
345
2,385
599
(2,573
)
494
2,235
(1,957
)
5,037
3,329
2,984
(1,801
)
772
278
Refund liability
108
(20
)
(148
)
85
(46
)
152
(22
)
11
25
(83
)
(63
)
95
141
(11
)
Deferred revenue
(780
)
(545
)
4,593
6,708
5,576
2,811
4,888
4,453
9,974
10,755
11,300
17,727
12,152
9,340
Deferred tax assets
(17,237
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(17,237
)
-
-
-
-
-
Related party deferred revenue
(21
)
(21
)
(21
)
61
168
-
-
-
(2
)
19
40
168
-
-
Deferred tax liability
(966
)
966
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
966
-
-
-
-
Due from related party
(921
)
109
29
(83
)
(168
)
244
(104
)
(137
)
(866
)
55
(54
)
(165
)
3
(241
)
Due to related party
23
-
-
(4
)
1,266
(861
)
(644
)
(11
)
18
(4
)
(4
)
(250
)
(1,516
)
(655
)
Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities
12,978
14,529
10,337
6,043
4,933
1,539
(4,105
)
(2,451
)
43,887
30,909
16,380
(84
)
(5,017
)
(6,556
)
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Purchases of intangibles, property, plant and equipment
(274
)
(63
)
(40
)
(147
)
106
(29
)
(5
)
(72
)
(524
)
(250
)
(187
)
-
(106
)
(77
)
Proceeds from sale of intangibles
100
-
-
-
1,500
-
-
100
-
-
1,500
1,500
-
Cash received in acquisition of Host Plus Limited, net of cash paid
-
-
13
-
-
-
-
-
13
13
13
-
-
-
Loan advanced to Just Develop It
(16,223
)
(4,981
)
(8,430
)
-
-
-
-
-
(29,635
)
(13,411
)
(8,430
)
-
-
-
Repayment of loan by Just Develop It
16,223
4,981
8,430
-
(213
)
-
-
-
29,635
13,411
8,430
(213
)
-
-
Loan advanced to Company director
(228
)
(1,706
)
(282
)
-
238
(238
)
-
-
(2,216
)
(1,988
)
(282
)
-
(238
)
-
Repayment of loan by Company director
566
1,651
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,216
1,651
-
-
-
-
Loan advanced to System 1 SS Protect Holdings, Inc.
-
(6,711
)
(9,948
)
(5,250
)
(10,060
)
-
-
-
(21,909
)
(21,909
)
(15,197
)
(10,060
)
-
-
Net cash used by investing activities
164
(6,829
)
(10,257
)
(5,397
)
(9,929
)
1,234
(5
)
(72
)
(22,319
)
(22,483
)
(15,653
)
(8,773
)
1,157
(77
)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Proceeds from bank loan
-
-
-
5,000
10,000
-
-
-
5,000
5,000
5,000
10,000
-
-
Repayment of principal on bank loan
-
(1,125
)
-
(375
)
-
-
-
-
(1,500
)
(1,500
)
(375
)
-
-
-
Proceeds from related party loans
-
-
-
-
2,000
-
-
9,000
-
-
-
11,000
9,000
9,000
Repayment of related party loans
-
-
-
-
(11,000
)
3,000
-
(3,000
)
-
-
-
(11,000
)
-
(3,000
)
Repayment of loan to Just Develop It
-
-
(449
)
-
4,000
(4,000
)
-
-
(449
)
(449
)
(449
)
-
(4,000
)
-
Payment of deferred financing costs
-
-
-
(75
)
(150
)
-
-
-
(75
)
(75
)
(75
)
(150
)
-
-
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
-
(1,125
)
(449
)
4,550
4,850
(1,000
)
-
6,000
2,976
2,976
4,101
9,850
5,000
6,000
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net change in cash
13,142
6,574
(368
)
5,197
(147
)
1,773
(4,110
)
3,477
24,544
11,403
4,828
993
1,140
(633
)
Cash, beginning of period
23,259
16,685
17,053
11,856
12,003
10,230
14,341
10,863
11,856
11,856
11,856
10,863
10,863
10,863
Cash, end of period
$
36,401
$
23,259
$
16,685
$
17,053
$
11,856
$
12,003
$
10,230
$
14,341
$
36,401
$
23,259
$
16,685
$
11,856
$
12,003
$
10,230
Protected.net Group Limited
Non-GAAP Financials
(in thousands)
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
Net income (loss)
$
27,653
$
10,047
$
7,489
$
(1,638
)
$
(394
)
$
1,108
$
(8,184
)
$
(5,789
)
$
43,551
$
15,899
$
5,852
$
(13,258
)
$
(12,865
)
$
(13,973
)
Income Tax Expense
(16,139
)
966
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15,173
)
966
-
-
-
-
Interest expense, net
(56
)
(131
)
(165
)
(6
)
93
131
176
35
(358
)
(302
)
(171
)
435
342
211
Depreciation & amortisation
73
69
65
39
37
35
35
34
245
172
104
141
105
70
Terminated product lines (1)
(13
)
29
3
62
(336
)
(1,691
)
86
163
81
94
64
(1,777
)
(1,441
)
250
Costs related to acquisitions/business combinations
699
196
499
297
32
-
-
-
1,690
991
795
32
-
-
Non-cash foreign exchange adjustments
228
581
209
322
(194
)
46
68
190
1,341
1,112
532
110
304
258
VAT accrual for previously uncollected VAT
956
1,110
1,492
1,116
615
866
1,408
46
4,675
3,718
2,608
2,934
2,319
1,453
Director salary payments
922
936
949
-
-
-
-
-
2,806
1,885
949
-
-
-
Other costs including restructuring
-
-
-
-
424
34
-
-
-
-
-
458
34
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
14,323
$
13,803
$
10,540
$
193
$
277
$
529
$
(6,411
)
$
(5,320
)
$
38,859
$
24,536
$
10,733
$
(10,925
)
$
(11,202
)
$
(11,731
)
(1)
Protected terminated its Network Protect VPN product. Protected has excluded revenue, direct costs and operating expenses associated with this product line from Adjusted EBITDA for all presented periods
Protected.net Group Limited
Non-Financial Metrcis
(In thousands except ratios)
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
QTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Jun-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
Billings (1)
$
38,443
$
37,632
$
40,473
$
37,992
$
31,126
$
27,758
$
26,458
$
22,529
$
154,541
$
116,097
$
78,465
$
107,871
$
76,745
$
48,987
Change in Deferred Revenue During Period
$
(671
)
$
(567
)
$
4,445
$
6,792
$
6,287
$
2,591
$
4,796
$
4,409
$
9,999
$
10,671
$
11,238
$
18,084
$
11,796
$
9,205
Advertising Spend (2)
$
17,986
$
16,966
$
17,884
$
23,626
$
17,562
$
18,059
$
22,467
$
18,575
$
76,462
$
58,477
$
41,510
$
76,664
$
59,101
$
41,042
Beginning Subscribers
2,208
2,187
2,128
1,905
1,770
1,586
1,357
1,234
1,905
1,905
1,905
1,234
1,234
1,234
Ending Subscribers (3)
2,208
2,208
2,187
2,128
1,905
1,770
1,586
1,357
2,208
2,208
2,187
1,905
1,770
1,586
New Subscribers (4)
312
298
331
462
324
341
398
275
1,403
1,091
793
1,338
1,014
673
CTA (5)
$
57.73
$
56.91
$
54.10
$
51.10
$
54.23
$
52.95
$
56.42
$
67.53
$
54.51
$
53.60
$
52.35
$
57.29
$
58.27
$
60.96
ARPU (6)
$
17.41
$
17.13
$
18.76
$
18.84
$
16.94
$
16.54
$
17.98
$
17.39
$
75.15
$
56.45
$
38.35
$
68.72
$
51.09
$
34.74
(1)
Billings is the total amount billed to customers during a period
(2)
Advertising spend is the total amount spent on advertising to acquire new subscribers during a period
(3)
Ending subscribers are the number of paying subscribers for its products, at the end of a period
(4)
New subscribers are the number of new subscribers acquired for its products, during a period
(5)
CTA is advertising spend divided by new subscribers in a period
(6)
ARPU is the billings in a period divided by average of the beginning and ending subscribers during that period
*
Deferred revenue from billings is amortized on a straight line basis over the subscription period and recognized as revenue in the financial statements