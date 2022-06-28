Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. System1, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SST   US87200P1093

SYSTEM1, INC.

(SST)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-06-23
8.680 USD   -11.52%
System1 : Brand New S1 Office Opens In Guelph 🇨🇦

06/28/2022
New office alert!

We recently celebrated the grand openingof System1's brand new office building in Guelph, Canada, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony!

The event featured fun, food and live entertainment

Construction on the state-of-the-art building began in January.

This milestone moment marks a new chapter for our Canadian team after outgrowing two smaller office locations.

"We're excited to launch our new office in Guelph as it's a talent hotbed. We have great relationships with the University of Guelph and the University of Waterloo, and an active co-op program with their students" - S1 Senior VP of Publishing, Brent Drewry

Work hard, play hard: the two-level design offers plenty of room for fun too

We couldn't be more excited to continue growing in Guelph!

Join our team
System1

System1

Disclaimer

System1 Inc. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 19:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 011 M - -
Net income 2022 146 M - -
Net Debt 2022 106 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,37x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 754 M 754 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 320
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart SYSTEM1, INC.
Duration : Period :
System1, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSTEM1, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,33 $
Average target price 18,33 $
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Blend Chairman
Paul Filsinger President
Tridivesh Kidambi Chief Financial Officer
Jen Robinson Chief Technology Officer
William Patrick Foley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYSTEM1, INC.-12.85%786
ACCENTURE PLC-27.78%189 366
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.33%153 949
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.27%91 399
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.89%77 217
VMWARE, INC.1.80%49 714