System1 : Brand New S1 Office Opens In Guelph 🇨🇦

We recently celebrated the grand openingof System1's brand new office building in Guelph, Canada, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony!

The event featured fun, food and live entertainment

Construction on the state-of-the-art building began in January.

This milestone moment marks a new chapter for our Canadian team after outgrowing two smaller office locations.

Work hard, play hard: the two-level design offers plenty of room for fun too

We couldn't be more excited to continue growing in Guelph!

team

Next post Spotlight: Director of Media Buying