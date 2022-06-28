System1 : Brand New S1 Office Opens In Guelph 🇨🇦

New office alert!
We recently celebrated the grand openingof System1's brand new office building in Guelph, Canada, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony!
The event featured fun, food and live entertainment
Construction on the state-of-the-art building began in January.
This milestone moment marks a new chapter for our Canadian team after outgrowing two smaller office locations.
"We're excited to launch our new office in Guelph as it's a talent hotbed. We have great relationships with the University of Guelph and the University of Waterloo, and an active co-op program with their students" - S1 Senior VP of Publishing, Brent Drewry
Work hard, play hard: the two-level design offers plenty of room for fun too
We couldn't be more excited to continue growing in Guelph!
