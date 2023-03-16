Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. System1, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SST   US87200P1093

SYSTEM1, INC.

(SST)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-03-14
3.430 USD   -2.28%
09:17aSystem1, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:07aSystem1 Postpones Reporting of Fourth Quarter and FY 2022 Financial Results
BU
03/10Revolution changes deferred consideration instalment amount
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

System1 Postpones Reporting of Fourth Quarter and FY 2022 Financial Results

03/16/2023 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Company is Reviewing its Accounting for 2022 Business Combination
  • Company Expects No Material Changes to Previously Reported Revenue or Cash Expenses

System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) (“System1” or the “Company”), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced today that the Company is postponing its scheduled earnings release and conference call for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022 previously scheduled for today.

The Company requires additional time to complete its preparation and corresponding review process of its consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022. Additionally, the Company is reviewing its accounting for last year’s business combination transactions, including completion of its purchase accounting for business combinations and to perform its annual goodwill impairment analysis. In order to accommodate this schedule, the Company today filed a timely Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 with respect to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Form 10-K”).

  • As of today’s date, the Company does not expect any material changes to its previously reported revenue or cash expenses for fiscal year 2022 to result from such review.

The Company will announce the schedule for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022 financial results and conference call in a future press release.

About System1, Inc.
System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners. For more information, visit www.system1.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release of the Company (“we,” “us,” “our” and similar terms) contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "indicate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possibly," "potential," "predict," "probably," "pro-forma," "project," "seek," "should," "target," or "will," or the negative or other variations thereof, and similar words or phrases or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including the Company’s future expected operating performance; anticipated results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022; and the Company’s anticipated timing of the filing of the Form 10-K, all of which reflect the Company’s expectations based upon currently available information and data. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected or estimated and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. All information in this press release is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SYSTEM1, INC.
09:17aSystem1, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:07aSystem1 Postpones Reporting of Fourth Quarter and FY 2022 Financial Results
BU
03/10Revolution changes deferred consideration instalment amount
AN
03/08System1 to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 6th Annual Consumer Growth Conference
BU
03/03North American Morning Briefing: More Fed -3-
DJ
03/02System1 to Report Fourth Quarter and FY 2022 Financial Results
BU
03/01System1, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial..
AQ
02/24North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/17North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
02/10North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYSTEM1, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 833 M - -
Net income 2022 -141 M - -
Net Debt 2022 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,69x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 314 M 314 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 320
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart SYSTEM1, INC.
Duration : Period :
System1, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSTEM1, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,43 $
Average target price 7,25 $
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Blend Chairman
Tridivesh Kidambi Chief Financial Officer
Jen Robinson Chief Technology Officer
William Patrick Foley Independent Director
Frank R. Martire Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYSTEM1, INC.-26.87%314
ACCENTURE PLC-7.75%155 023
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.77%141 224
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-12.50%111 828
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.72%88 360
INFOSYS LIMITED-5.87%71 060