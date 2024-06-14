System1, Inc. operates an omnichannel customer acquisition platform, delivering high-intent customers to advertisers. The Company provides its omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform (RAMP). The Companyâs Owned and Operated Advertising segment is engaged in directly acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites and utilizing the RAMP platform and related services to connect advertising partners to its owned and operated websites. Its Partner Network segment is engaged in sharing arrangements with network partners for the use of the RAMP platform, and related services provided to them to direct advertising by the advertising partners to their advertising space. RAMP operates across its network of owned and operated websites and related products, allowing it to monetize user traffic that it sources from various acquisition marketing channels, including Google, Facebook, Taboola and Zemanta.

Related indices Russell 2000