Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.
To the extent required by this Item 3.03 of Form 8-K, the information contained in Item 5.03 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference into this Item 3.03.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

System1 Inc. published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 10:05:04 UTC.