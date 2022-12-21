Advanced search
    SST   US87200P1093

SYSTEM1, INC.

(SST)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-12-19
4.260 USD   +1.67%
09:01aSystem1 to Participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference
BU
12/06TRADING UPDATES: 7digital loan pact; Okyo Pharma files with SEC
AN
11/30System1 profit evaporates in half-year; promotes COO to CEO
AN
System1 to Participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference

12/21/2022 | 09:01am EST
System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) (“System1” or the “Company”), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced today that the Company will participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference on January 9-11, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

Management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET, and will also be available for meetings during the conference. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available the following day on System1’s Investor Relations site.

For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please reach out to your ICR representative.

About System1, Inc.

System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners. For more information, visit www.system1.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SYSTEM1, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on SYSTEM1, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 833 M - -
Net income 2022 -141 M - -
Net Debt 2022 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,34x
Yield 2022 0,06%
Capitalization 390 M 390 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 320
Free-Float 52,2%
Technical analysis trends SYSTEM1, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,26 $
Average target price 7,25 $
Spread / Average Target 70,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Blend Chairman
Tridivesh Kidambi Chief Financial Officer
Jen Robinson Chief Technology Officer
William Patrick Foley Independent Director
Frank R. Martire Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYSTEM1, INC.-57.23%390
ACCENTURE PLC-36.82%164 929
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.23%143 689
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION5.70%127 735
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.08%101 181
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.15%76 311