System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) (“System1” or the “Company”), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced today that it will attend the 36th Annual ROTH Conference being held March 17-19, 2024 at The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

Management will participate in one-on-one and small group meetings during the conference. For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your ROTH representative.

About System1, Inc.

System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners. For more information, visit www.system1.com.

