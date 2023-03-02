Advanced search
    SST   US87200P1093

SYSTEM1, INC.

(SST)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-02-23
4.350 USD   -2.03%
05:01pSystem1 to Report Fourth Quarter and FY 2022 Financial Results
BU
03/01System1, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/24North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

System1 to Report Fourth Quarter and FY 2022 Financial Results

03/02/2023 | 05:01pm EST
System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) (“System1”), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed on the company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.system1.com/overview.

About System1

System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners. For more information, visit www.system1.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 833 M - -
Net income 2022 -141 M - -
Net Debt 2022 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,20x
Yield 2022 0,06%
Capitalization 373 M 373 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 320
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart SYSTEM1, INC.
Duration : Period :
System1, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSTEM1, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,08 $
Average target price 7,25 $
Spread / Average Target 77,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Blend Chairman
Tridivesh Kidambi Chief Financial Officer
Jen Robinson Chief Technology Officer
William Patrick Foley Independent Director
Frank R. Martire Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYSTEM1, INC.-7.25%373
ACCENTURE PLC-1.22%165 993
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.96%150 270
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.01%116 282
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.97%90 975
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.81%74 700