Invitation to attend Systemair AB (publ)'s Annual General Meeting

Shareholders in Systemair AB (publ), reg. no. 556160-4108 ("Systemair" or the "Company") are hereby invited to attend the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") at 3.00 p.m. on Thursday 29 August 2024 in the Lecture Hall (Aulan) at Systemair Expo, Skinnskatteberg, Sweden. Registration at the AGM will open at 2.00 p.m. Coffee and sandwiches will be served.

For those wishing to participate, there will be a tour of the Technology Centre and Systemair Expo prior to the AGM. Those wishing to participate should assemble at 1.00 p.m. at Systemair's Expo, Skinnskatteberg.

In accordance with the provisions of Chapter 7, Section 4a of the Swedish Companies Act and the Company's Articles of Association, the Board of Directors has decided that, as an alternative for shareholders who do not attend the meeting in person, postal voting will be possible. Shareholders can therefore choose to exercise their voting rights at the AGM by attending in person, by proxy or by postal vote.

Right to attend the AGM and application of intention to take part

Shareholders wishing to participate in the AGM must be entered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on the record day, Wednesday, 21 August 2024, and must notify the Company of their intention to participate no later than Friday, 23 August 2024.

Registration should be done either via the form at https://group.systemair.com/registration,by phone +46 (0)222-440 00, or by post to Systemair AB, Reception, 739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden. Applications shall include details of name, civic registration number/corporate registration number, address, telephone number, any assistants (no more than two) and number of shares. Shareholders represented by a proxy must issue a dated power of attorney for the proxy. The maximum period of validity for the power of attorney shall be five (5) years from the date of issue. A power of attorney form is available on the Company's website, https://group.systemair.com/registrationor may be requested by writing to the address above.

Anyone representing a legal entity must present a registration certificate, or equivalent document, confirming the person's authority to sign for the organisation. Powers of attorney, registration certificates and other authorisation documents must be available at the AGM and should, in order to facilitate admission to the AGM, be received by the Company no later than on Friday, 23 August 2024. The original copy of the power of attorney document must be shown.

To be entitled to participate in the AGM, a shareholder who has had his/her shares registered in the name of a nominee must arrange for the nominee to re-register the shares in the shareholder's name so that the shareholder is entered in the share register on the record day, Wednesday, 21 August 2024. Such registration may be temporary ("voting registration") and is requested from the nominee in accordance with the nominee's procedures at such time in advance as the nominee determines. Voting registrations requested by shareholders in time for the registration to be made by the nominee by no later than Friday 23 August 2024 will be taken into account in the production of the share register.