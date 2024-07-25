Remuneration report for Systemair AB (publ) 2023/24

Introduction

This report describes how the guidelines for remuneration to senior executives of Systemair AB, adopted by the 2023 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"), were applied in 2023/24. The report also contains information on remuneration to the Chief Executive Officer (the "CEO"). The report has been prepared in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act and the Rules on Remuneration of the Board and Executive Management and on Incentive Programmes issued by the Swedish Corporate Governance Board.

For further information on executive remuneration, see Note 11 (Employees and personnel costs) on pages 85-86 of the 2023/24 Annual Report. Information on the work of the Remuneration Committee in 2023/24 can be found in the Corporate Governance Report on pages 50-55 of the 2023/24 Annual Report.

This report does not cover Directors' fees. Such fees are decided annually by the AGM and are disclosed in note 11 on page 86 of the 2023/24 Annual Report.

Developments in 2023/24

The CEO summarises the company's overall performance in his report on pages 6-7 of the 2023/24 Annual Report.

The company's remuneration guidelines: scope, purpose and deviations

A prerequisite for the successful implementation of the company's business strategy and the safeguarding of its long- term interests, including its sustainability, is the ability to recruit and retain qualified employees. To this end, the company must offer competitive remuneration. The company's remuneration guidelines enable the company to offer executives a competitive total remuneration. "Senior executives" refers to the President and other members of Group Management.

The system of remuneration shall consist of a fixed salary and pension, but may also include variable salary and benefits such as a company car. In addition to the above, special incentive programmes approved by the AGM may apply. Fixed salary and benefits shall be determined individually based on the aforementioned criteria and the specific competence of the particular executive.

Variable pay is based on the company's performance with the aim of promoting the company's strategy, long-term value creation and sustainability. The variable portion is paid as a proportion of the fixed salary and may amount to no more than 40 percent of the annual salary for the CEO, 25 percent for other senior executives and 15 percent to other key personnel.

As a principle, pensions shall be premium-based and shall not exceed 35 percent of the fixed salary. The size of the pension shall adhere to the same criteria as above and shall be based on fixed salary. The Board is entitled to depart from these guidelines if justified in any particular case.

The guidelines can be found on page 53 of the 2023/24 Annual Report. In 2023/24, the Company has complied with the applicable remuneration guidelines adopted by the General Meeting. No departures from the guidelines have occurred and no deviations have been from the decision-making process that the guidelines require to be applied to determine remuneration. The auditor's opinion on the company's compliance with the guidelines is available at the company's website (www.group.systemair.com). No remuneration has been reclaimed.