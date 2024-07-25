The Board of Directors' proposal for a resolution to issue warrants within LTIP 2022 Background The AGM 2022 resolved to implement an incentive programme referred to as "LTIP 2022". In order to complete the LTIP 2022 registration process at the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the Board of Directors of Systemair AB (publ), reg. no. 556160-4108 ("Systemair" or the "Company") proposes that the AGM once again confirms LTIP 2022 by resolving to issuing of warrants on the terms and conditions set out below, which are in line with the decision of the AGM 2022. The issue of the warrants shall, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, be directed to the wholly owned subsidiary, Kanalfläkt Industrial Service AB, registration number 556063-2530 (the "Subsidiary"). The warrants shall be issued free of charge to the Subsidiary. The right to subscribe for the warrants is vested in the Subsidiary with the right and obligation for the Subsidiary to offer employees within LTIP to acquire the warrants for consideration on the terms and conditions set out below. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is that the Board believes that it is important and in the interest of all shareholders that Group management and other key persons, who are deemed important for the further development of the company, have a long-term interest in good value growth for the Company's shares. A personal long-term shareholder commitment can be expected to contribute to an increased interest in the company's activities and performance, as well as to increase participants' motivation and affinity with the company and its shareholders. An explanation of the preparation of the proposal, the costs of the programme and the impact on key indicators is given in Appendix A. Issue of warrants to the Subsidiary The issue, which comprises a maximum of 600,000 warrants of series 2022/2026 shall be made with derogation from shareholders' preferential rights and on the following terms. 1. Number of warrants issued The Company shall issue a maximum of 600,000 warrants. Each warrant carries the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. Systemair AB (publ) Industrivägen 3 Tel: +46-(0)222 440 00 SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden www.systemair.com Sweden mailbox@systemair.se

2. Subscription rights and allotment The right to subscribe for the warrants shall, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, be exclusively vested in the Subsidiary wholly owned by the Company. Oversubscription cannot occur. The subsidiary shall, after subscription, offer the employees within LTIP 2022 to acquire the warrants. 3. Issue price The warrants shall be issued free of charge to the Subsidiary. 4. Time for signing The warrants must be subscribed for within four (4) weeks from the date of the issue decision. The Board has the right to extend the subscription period. 5. Time for exercise of warrants Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. Subscription of shares in accordance with the terms of the warrants may take place during the following periods: a two-week period from the day following the publication of the Company's interim report for the period 1 May to 31 July 2025/2026, but no earlier than 18 August 2025 and no later than 30 September 2025, a two-week period from the day following the publication of the company's interim report for the period 1 May to 31 January 2025/2026, but no earlier than 2 March 2026 and no later than 30 April 2026, and a two-week period from the day following the publication of the company's interim report for the period 1 May to 31 July 2026/2027, but no earlier than 17 August 2026 and no later than 30 September 2026.

6. Subscription price The subscription price for the share upon exercise of the warrant shall be an amount equal to 110 percent of the calculated volume weighted average price of the company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from 29 August 2022 to 9 September 2022. If the company has inside information during this period, the Board of Directors shall have the right to postpone the measurement period. The subscription price may not be lower than the current quota value of the share. In the event that the subscription price exceeds the quota value of the previous shares, the excess amount (the excess price) shall be recorded in the free share premium fund in the company's balance sheet. If, upon subscription of a share, the last paid price on Nasdaq Stockholm for the Company's share at the close of trading on the trading day immediately preceding the new subscription exceeds 160 per cent of the volume weighted average price of the Company's share during the period from 29 August 2022 up to and including 9 September 2022, the subscription price shall be increased by an amount equal to the amount by which the said payment price exceeds 160% of the said average price. Alternative exercise model Holders of the warrants shall have the right, upon subscription of shares with the exercise of the warrants, to request the application of an alternative exercise model in accordance with the full terms and conditions. When applying the alternative subscription model, the subscription price for each share shall be equal to the quota value of the share and the warrants shall entitle the holder to a converted number of shares, which shall be lower as a starting point. However, the warrants shall not entitle the holder to more than one (1) share per warrant, subject to any conversion in accordance with the full terms and conditions of the warrants. Assuming that the subscription price for the shares in the Company for which warrants entitle to subscription is set at SEK 58.30, application of the alternative exercise model would have the following effects in the event of full new subscription with the support of all 600,000 warrants and full exercise of the alternative exercise model at the share prices for the company's shares prior to the subscription period indicated below:

Illustrative calculation example based on an assumed subscription price of SEK 58.30 Share price Total dilution Total number of new shares SEK 60 0.01 % 17,071 SEK 70 0.05 % 100,645 SEK 80 0.08 % 163,260 SEK 90 0.09 % 177,159 7. Increase in share capital The increase in the Company's share capital, if the warrants are exercised in full, may amount to a maximum of SEK 150,000 (assuming the current quota value and that no conversion has taken place). 8. Dividend Shares subscribed for with the exercise of the warrants carry the right to a dividend for the first time on the record date for dividends that falls closest after subscription has been executed. 9. Authorisation The Board, or the person appointed by the Board, shall be authorised to make such minor amendments to the resolution as may be required for registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and Euroclear Sweden AB. _________________ The full terms and conditions for the warrants are set out in Appendix B - "Terms and conditions for Systemair AB (publ) warrants 2022/2026". Among other things, section 8 of Appendix B states that the subscription price as well as the number of shares for which each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe may be recalculated in the event of a bonus issue, new issue, split, merger or in certain other cases. In the event of full subscription and full exercise of the warrants, the Company's share capital may be increased by a maximum of SEK 150,000 through the issue of a maximum of 600,000 shares, each with a quota value of SEK 0.25 (after completion of the share split), subject, however, to the conversion that may be

required under the terms of the warrants. These new shares, when fully exercised, represent approximately 0.29 percent of the total number of shares in the Company. Majority requirements In order for the AGM's decision to be valid, the proposal must be supported by shareholders representing no less than two thirds of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the AGM. _____________________ Skinnskatteberg, July 2024 Systemair AB (publ) Board of Directors

Appendix A Preparation of the proposal from the Board of Directors of Systemair AB (publ), reg. no. 556160-4108, for incentive program LTIP 2022 The proposed LTIP 2022 incentive programme has been prepared by the Board of Directors after obtaining input from shareholders and external advisors. Apart from the staff members who prepared the matter as instructed by the Board, no employee who might be covered by the programme participated in the drafting of the terms and conditions. Costs and impact on key figures The warrants shall be issued free of charge to the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary shall be entitled to subscribe for the warrants with the right and obligation for the Subsidiary to offer employees within LTIP 2022 the opportunity below to acquire the warrants on the terms set out below. As this decision item relates to the transfer to the Subsidiary, no option premium will be added in the event of full subscription free of charge and thus will not have any impact on the Company's key figures. The transfer to the Subsidiary is not expected to entail any costs other than certain minor costs for preparation and administration. As the Subsidiary may not exercise the warrants for subscription, the Company will not receive any issue proceeds from the Subsidiary. ______________________

Appendix B TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SYSTEMAIR AB (PUBL) WARRANTS OF SERIES 2021/2025 Section 1 Definitions For the purposes of these Conditions, the following terms shall have the meanings set out below. "share" share in the Company; "banking day" day in Sweden that is not a Sunday or other public holiday or that is not equivalent to a public holiday in Sweden for the payment of debt securities; "the bank" The bank or account operator that the Company may designate to administer the warrants under these terms and conditions; "The Company" Systemair AB (publ) "Euroclear" Euroclear Sweden AB or another central securities depository in accordance with Chapter 1, Section 3 of the Swedish Central Securities Depositories and Financial Instruments (Accounts) Act (SFS 1998:1479) and Regulation (EU) No 909/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 23 July 2014 on improving securities settlement in the European Union and on central securities depositories; "holder" holder of warrants; "Marketplace" Nasdaq Stockholm or another regulated market or organised marketplace; "subscription" subscription of shares in the Company, with the exercise of warrants, as referred to in Chapter 14 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551); "subscription price" the price at which new shares may be subscribed for; and "warrant" the right to subscribe for new shares in the Company against payment in cash in accordance with these terms and conditions.

Section 2 Warrants and warrant certificates The maximum number of warrants is 600,000. The warrants are represented by warrant certificates. The warrants are issued to a specific person or to order. If the Company is a central securities depository company, the Board of Directors of the Company may decide that the warrants shall be registered in a securities account. In such circumstances, no warrants or other securities shall be issued. At the request of the Company, holders of Warrants shall be obliged to surrender immediately to the Company all warrant certificates representing warrants and to provide the Company with the requisite details of the securities account on which the holder's Warrants are to be registered. If the Board of Directors of the Company has taken a decision in accordance with the second paragraph above, the Board of Directors shall thereafter be free to decide, subject to any limitations imposed by law or regulation, that the warrants shall no longer be registered in the securities account. Section 3 Right to subscribe for new shares and subscription price General Holders shall be entitled to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company for each warrant (or the number resulting from section 3.B or recalculation according to section 8 below). The subscription price per share upon exercise of the warrant shall be an amount equal to 110 per cent of the calculated volume weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from 29 August 2022 to 9 September 2022 inclusive. If the Company has inside information during this period, the Board of Directors shall have the right to postpone the measurement period. The subscription price may not be lower than the current quota value of the share. If, upon subscription of a share, the last paid price on Nasdaq Stockholm for the Company's share at the close of trading on the trading day immediately preceding the new subscription exceeds 160 per cent of the volume weighted average price of the Company's share during the period from 29 August 2022 up to and including 9 September 2022, the subscription price shall be increased by an amount equal to the amount by which the aforementioned payment price exceeds 160% of the aforementioned average price. Recalculation of the subscription price and of the number of new shares to which each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe may take place in the cases set out in section 8 below. However, if such conversion results in the subscription price being lower than

the quoted value of the share, the exercise price shall still be equal to the quoted value of the share. Holders shall have the right to request a recalculation of the subscription price and the number of shares to which each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe in accordance with section 3.B below (the "Alternative Exercise Model"). Holders shall notify the Company of the request for recalculation. Alternative exercise model If holders request recalculation in accordance with this section 3.B, holders shall be entitled to subscribe for such number of shares for each warrant as follows from section 3.B, but never more than one (1) new share, subject to any recalculation in accordance with section 8 below, at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value of the share. The Company shall recalculate the number of shares to which each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe according to the following formula: recalculated number of shares for which each warrant entitles the warrant holder to subscribe = The average price of the share during a period of the first five trading days of the subscription period during which the warrant may be exercised for subscription, less the subscription price The average price of the share over a period of the first five trading days of the subscription period during which the warrant may be exercised for subscription, less the quota value of the share The average share price shall be deemed to equal the average of the mean of the highest and lowest bid prices paid for the share each trading day during the subscription period fixed according to the exchange list of Nasdaq Stockholm or other regulated market or trading venue on which the Company's share is listed or traded. In the absence of quoted price paid, the bid price quoted as the closing price shall be included in the calculation instead. If neither paid price nor bid price is quoted on a given day, that day shall be excluded from the calculation. Subscription with exercise of warrants after recalculation in accordance with section 3.B may take place at the earliest from the sixth trading day after the first day of the subscription period during which the warrants may be exercised for subscription.