  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Systemair AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    SYSR   SE0016609499

SYSTEMAIR AB (PUBL)

(SYSR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/30 07:25:20 am EDT
64.75 SEK   +2.94%
Summary 
Summary

Italian authorities have approved Systemair's acquisition of SagiCofim S.p.A.

05/30/2022 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release, May 30, 2022

Systemair (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) announced on April 7, 2022 the agreement to acquire all shares in the Italian company SagiCofim S.p.A. The purchase has now been approved by the Italian authorities and completion of the transaction is estimated within 10 working days.

SagiCofim is a leading international supplier with extensive experience in air filtration and air distribution. The company's production facility in Cernusco sul Naviglio, Milan, produces highly efficient air filters of HEPA and ULPA class. In Sondrio in the Valtellina Valley, the company owns 50% of EFFEBI SRL, which manufactures products for air distribution.

The companies' consolidated sales in 2021 amounted to approximately EUR 36 million with an EBITDA result of EUR 4.0 million. The companies have about 200 employees. Completion of the transaction is estimated within 10 working days.

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Systemair in brief
Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 52 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 8.5 billion in the 2020/21 financial year and today employs approximately 6,600 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007, today on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.


Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 9 342 M 950 M 950 M
Net income 2022 572 M 58,2 M 58,2 M
Net Debt 2022 1 495 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 13 083 M 1 330 M 1 330 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 6 552
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart SYSTEMAIR AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Systemair AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSTEMAIR AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 62,90 SEK
Average target price 87,67 SEK
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Kasper President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Ulff Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gerald Engström Chairman
Svein Nilsen Independent Director
Ester Ingela Carina Andersson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYSTEMAIR AB (PUBL)-38.27%1 330
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-25.74%44 619
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-32.71%38 060
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-25.83%34 125
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-30.46%32 857
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-35.40%18 103