09/29/2020 Systemair introduces: A new generation of Topvex air handling units

Easy to work with every step of the way

Systemair proudly presents Topvex with counterflow heat recovery. It is an integrated, intelligent solution where innovation, energy saving, noise reduction and sustainability are key. The standardised design offers built-in flexibility, drastically shortens lead time, and ensures fast delivery. Its key design features simplify transport and installation.

Wide range and high energy efficiency

The Topvex counter flow range comes in five sizes (airflow 350 - 6900m³/h)and a variety of standard configurations. Its top-quality, aluminum heat exchangers are 100% tested for air tightness. All models are designed with a defrosting function. Energy-efficient EC fans with high-strength plastic-composite wheels ensure low sound level and the best energy efficiency performance for each Topvex model.

A true compact air handling unit

The unique frameless casing concept of the Topvex range enables smallest possible size and usage of floor spacewithout compromising on performance. Being truly compact means that components are selected to offer a set performance and the size of the unit is optimised around that performance.

'We designed Topvex to be easy to work with every step of the way. It is a true compact air handling unit with low energy consumption meeting the demands of our customers. It's simple to select, install and operate. The standardised design, with many variations, ensures fast delivery', says Andreas Hyttsten, Commercial Product Manager, Topvex.

Easy to select and install

All Topvex units, both top and side duct connection models, have compact dimensions to ensure easy transport and installation. Panels, doors and sections can be easily disassembled for further installation.

The two biggest sizes are made as split units and designed to be easy to dismantle and reassemble on-site. The design enables easy access for inspection, maintenance and cleaning of all exposed surfaces through large inspection doors.

Our selection tool Systemair Configurator makes it easy to design and configure your Topvex so you can be sure you get the best solution for your requirements. The precision and quality of each unit is guaranteed by Systemair's automated production and testing methods.

Plug and play with Systemair Access control system

Using a cloud service, the Systemair Access control system makes it simple to connect, configure and control Topvex units as well as handling multiple units. While your Topvex unit more effectively will help you reduce energy consumption and save money, at the end of the day, air handling is all about people and their well-being.

'Systemair Access and NaviPad will help optimize air handling unit performance so that people can enjoy that fresh, beneficial breath of air in a cost-effective, sustainable way', says Tobias Löfström, Product Manager Control Systems, Systemair AB.

Learn more about Topvex new generation

Download the brochure

Contact us for more information