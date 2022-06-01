Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Systemair AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    SYSR   SE0016609499

SYSTEMAIR AB (PUBL)

(SYSR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05/31 11:29:35 am EDT
62.10 SEK   -4.17%
02:01aSystemair's Interim Report for the fourth quarter will be presented on June 8
AQ
02:01aSystemair's Interim Report for the fourth quarter will be presented on June 8
GL
05/30Italian authorities have approved Systemair's acquisition of SagiCofim S.p.A.
GL
Systemair's Interim Report for the fourth quarter will be presented on June 8

06/01/2022 | 02:01am EDT
Press Release, 1 June 2022

Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q4 for the financial year 2021/22 will be published at 08:00 CET on June 8, 2022.

A telephone conference will be held at 09:00 CET on June 8, 2022. The report will be presented by Roland Kasper, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

In order to participate in the telephone conference:

Sweden dial-in number: 010 884 80 16
Other locations: +44 20 3936 2999
Access code: 074587 

The presentation will be published on group.systemair.com

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Systemair in brief
Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 52 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 8.5 billion in the 2020/21 financial year and today employs approximately 6,600 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007, today on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

Attachment


