Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Systemair AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYSR   SE0016609499

SYSTEMAIR AB (PUBL)

(SYSR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-11-30 am EST
70.80 SEK   -4.84%
02:01aSystemair's Interim Report for the second quarter will be presented on December 8
GL
11/17Transcript : Systemair AB - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
11/17Systemair Agrees to Sell Air Conditioning Business to Panasonic Subsidiary
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Systemair's Interim Report for the second quarter will be presented on December 8

12/01/2022 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release, December 1, 2022

Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q2 for the financial year 2022/23 will be published at 08:00 CET on December 8, 2022.

A telephone conference will be held at 09:00 CET on December 8, 2022. The report will be presented by Roland Kasper, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

In order to participate in the telephone conference:

Call 010-884 8016 alternative international call +44 20 3936 2999 and enter code 388337 minutes before start.

The presentation will be published on group.systemair.com

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Systemair in brief
Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 52 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 9.6 billion in the 2021/22 financial year and today employs approximately 6,700 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, the Company’s average growth has averaged 9.4 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007, and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

Attachment


All news about SYSTEMAIR AB (PUBL)
02:01aSystemair's Interim Report for the second quarter will be presented on December 8
GL
11/17Transcript : Systemair AB - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
11/17Systemair Agrees to Sell Air Conditioning Business to Panasonic Subsidiary
MT
11/17Systemair to divest its Commercial Air-Conditioning Business to Panasonic
AQ
11/17Systemair to divest its Commercial Air-Conditioning Business to Panasonic
GL
11/17Panasonic Corporation entered into an agreement to ..
CI
08/26SYSTEMAIR AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/25Announcement from Systemair AB (publ) Annual General Meeting 2022
AQ
08/25Announcement from Systemair AB (publ) Annual General Meeting 2022
GL
08/25Systemair AB Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 11 004 M 1 036 M 1 036 M
Net income 2023 701 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
Net Debt 2023 2 076 M 195 M 195 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 1,57%
Capitalization 14 726 M 1 386 M 1 386 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
EV / Sales 2024 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 6 830
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart SYSTEMAIR AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Systemair AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSTEMAIR AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 70,80 SEK
Average target price 67,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target -4,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Kasper President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Ulff Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gerald Engström Chairman
Ester Ingela Carina Andersson Independent Director
Patrik Nolåker Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYSTEMAIR AB (PUBL)-26.99%1 386
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-13.53%47 721
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-19.57%44 910
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-13.38%40 301
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-19.76%36 394
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-28.44%18 658