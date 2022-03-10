Log in
TOPVEX : Pushing for greener processes
PU
Systemair AB Interim Report Q3 2021/22
GL
The ventilation company Systemair discontinues its deliveries to Russia and Belarus
AQ
Topvex: Pushing for greener processes

03/10/2022 | 03:33am EST
At Systemair, we are committed to supporting sustainable initiatives and ensuring our actions positively impact the environment and society.

Sustainability comes in many forms and requires a holistic approach. As Systemair, we believe in developing efficient and environmentally friendly products and equipment as a manufacturer. However, we also look for ways to go beyond and address every part of the building industry, starting with our internal processes.

As such, we have developed a three-pronged strategy to promote more sustainable packaging and operations to ensure we proactively reduce carbon emissions while being a reliable partner for our customers.

Digitalisation within documentation

Systemair is reducing paper use for technical documentation for the new generation of Topvex units in March 2022.

How will it affect you?

The digitalisation drive will benefit our customers by enabling quick and easy access to the latest available information. To ensure seamless support, we will be promoting scannable codes as part of efforts to move towards digitalisation. Customers can easily visit the Systemair customer portal through this scannable code to access the Technical Information Package (TIP), which includes:

  • Installation, Maintenance, and Operation (IMO) manuals in more than 20 languages
  • Certificates, wiring diagrams and other technical documentation
  • An overview of available spare parts

For further information, please get in touch with Systemair customer support at: kundsupport@systemair.se, +46 222-443 20.

How does it help the environment?

Systemair's strong focus on leveraging digital platforms to share all critical and relevant communication drastically reduces the usage of natural resources by printing and sending out only the bare minimum. One kilogram of paper equals 3 kilograms of CO2, meaning that through our digitalisation initiative, we can eliminate 7.5 kilograms of CO2 for every Topvex unit delivered worldwide. The initiative also ensures that all essential information is available 24/7 in our customers preferred language.

Recycled plastic packaging

Systemair is introducing new packaging with recycled plastic to replace the material previously used in the delivery of Topvex air handling units.

How will it affect you?

Customers will continue to receive their Topvex unit in the best shape possible, as they do today.

How does this help the environment?

The production of 1 kilogram of recycled plastic emits 40% less CO2 when compared with the production of 1 kilogram of new plastic material having the same consistency. Considering Systemair uses about 5,000 kilograms of plastic per year, the transition to the new packaging will lead to more than 40% reduction of CO2 annually.

Optimised wooden pallet sizes

Systemair is reducing the number of wooden pallets featuring unique dimensions by optimising the design to allow more Topvex units in one pallet. The new design and the resulting streamlined logistics contributes to a greater overall reduction of CO2 impact when compared to previous designs.

How will it affect you?

Customers will receive their order of Topvex units in the same quick delivery period. A more predictable supply and demand of pallets also result in increased service levels and reduced stock levels in the warehouse.

How does this help the environment?

The new wooden pallet sizes' optimised design has led to a 25 % reduction of unique pallets. This change reduced the risk of building a stock of slow-moving pallets and lessened the carbon footprint in delivery and creation of pallets that would be unused.

These efforts align with Systemair's Sustainability Goals, which places a strong focus on reducing resource consumption in our production by 2025.

Disclaimer

Systemair AB published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 08:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
