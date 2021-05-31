05/31/2021 Webinar: Updated Systemair domestic product range

Systemair invites you to the webinar titled 'Domestic fans range'.

Systemair introduces the new updated product range of domestic fans.The free-of-charge webinar will be led by Mr. Johan Thenor and Mr. Vadym Mushyk.

This webinar cover the following topics:

Product description

Main benefits & USP

Applications

We welcome you to come and join us!

10 June 2021

2:00 pm CEST