05/31/2021
Webinar: Updated Systemair domestic product range
Systemair invites you to the webinar titled 'Domestic fans range'.
Johan Thenor, Fans Product manager Systemair Sweden
Vadym Mushyk, Export Representative Systemair Sweden
Systemair introduces the new updated product range of domestic fans.The free-of-charge webinar will be led by Mr. Johan Thenor and Mr. Vadym Mushyk.
Takeaway information
This webinar cover the following topics:
-
Product description
-
Main benefits & USP
-
Applications
We welcome you to come and join us!
Date & Time
10 June 2021
2:00 pm CEST
Disclaimer
