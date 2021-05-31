Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Systemair AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYSR   SE0002133975

SYSTEMAIR AB (PUBL)

(SYSR)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Webinar: Updated Systemair domestic product range

05/31/2021 | 02:02am EDT
05/31/2021 Webinar: Updated Systemair domestic product range

Systemair invites you to the webinar titled 'Domestic fans range'.

Johan Thenor, Fans Product manager Systemair Sweden

Vadym Mushyk, Export Representative Systemair Sweden

Systemair introduces the new updated product range of domestic fans.The free-of-charge webinar will be led by Mr. Johan Thenor and Mr. Vadym Mushyk.

Takeaway information

This webinar cover the following topics:

  • Product description
  • Main benefits & USP
  • Applications

We welcome you to come and join us!

Date & Time

10 June 2021
2:00 pm CEST

Click here to register!

Disclaimer

Systemair AB published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
