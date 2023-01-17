Well-attended Capital Markets Day at Systemair in Skinnskatteberg

Pressrelease January 17, 2023

On January 17, Systemair held a Capital Markets Day in Skinnskatteberg. Investors and financial analysts were offered an overview of Systemair and the strategy going forward with a focus on sustainability, financial development, growth and profitability. The participants also received presentations on Systemair's products and solutions in residential ventilation and control technology.

The financial targets for growth, profitability, financial strength and share dividends were reinforced and presented together with strategic activities to achieve the targets.

The focus was on fundamental factors such as having an attractive offer based on standardization and developing and strengthening relationships with customers and partners. Together with an efficient business operation characterized by continuous improvements, a sustainable and future-proofed operation and a strong position that benefits from structural growth sums up Systemair's message.

The presentations were given by Roland Kasper CEO, Anders Ulff CFO, Lee Morgan Global Sustainability Manager and Janni Weber VP M&A and concluded with a Q&A session.

To view the presentations at the Capital Markets Day, click here: group.systemair.com/cmd2023/

A recording will be published shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, 739 30 Skinnskatteberg, 0222-440 00, group.systemair.com

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 52 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 9.6 billion in the 2021/22 financial year and today employs approximately 6,800 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 9.4 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

