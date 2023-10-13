UNITED STATES

FDIC Certificate Number: 29143

Systematic Savings Bank

318 South Avenue, Springfield, Missouri 65806 (417) 862-5036

Common Stock, $.01 par value

Approximate number of holders of record as of the certification or notice date: 72.

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Systematic Savings Bank has caused this certification/notice to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.

Systematic Savings Bank

Date: October 13, 2023 By:

Derek Fraley

President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer