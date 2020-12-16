Systemax : Chief Executive Officer, Barry Litwin, Awarded 'Best CEOs 2020' By Comparably

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX), today announced that the company's Chief Executive Officer, Barry Litwin, has been awarded 'Best CEOs 2020' by Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site. This award reflects Systemax's proactive efforts to engage and build closer relationships with its employees throughout 2020, a year in which the Company has also enhanced its customer relationships by supplying the necessary solutions and advice to help businesses address and manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comparably's 4th Annual Best CEOs Awards are based on anonymous employee feedback about their chief executive officers on Comparably.com within the past year. The award winners are segmented into two ranked lists: Top 50 CEOs of Large companies (more than 500 employees) and Top 50 CEOs of Small/Mid-Size companies (less than 500 employees).

Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'It's humbling and a great honor to be recognized by our employees. This award reflects the hard work, dedication and success of everyone at Systemax. Together, we have made great strides in employee and customer relations in a year that has been difficult for everyone, and we look forward to continuing to build on this momentum in 2021. I'd like to thank Comparably and congratulate all the other recipients.'

'This is the fourth year that we have published our Best CEOs ranking and each year it gets more challenging to make the list,' said Comparably CEO, Jason Nazar. 'The top-rated CEOs understand that focusing just as much time on the happiness and well-being of their people as they do in the growth of their business is a recipe for success. The recognition that Barry is receiving directly from his employees is a testament to his strong leadership at Systemax.'

About Systemax Inc.

Systemax Inc. (www.systemax.com), through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products in North America going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial.

About Comparably

Comparably is a workplace culture and compensation monitoring site with a mission to provide more transparent and rewarding workplaces. Employees can access salary data and rate their companies, CEOs, and work experiences through the lens of specific demographics including gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, industry, location, and education. With nearly 10 million ratings from employees at over 50,000 U.S. companies, Comparably has become one of the most used SaaS solutions for employer branding and trusted third party sites for salary and workplace culture data. For more information on Comparably, go to www.comparably.com. For highly-cited workplace culture and compensation studies, including Comparably's annual Workplace Culture Awards, log onto www.comparably.com/blog

