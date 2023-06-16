Systems : Addendum and procedure for electronic voting facility for the upcoming EOGM

Systems Limited

POSTAL BALLOT PAPER

for voting through post for the Special Business at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at E-1, Sehjpal Near DHA Phase-VIII,(Ex-Air Avenue), Lahore Cantt, Lahore.

Phone: +92-42-111-797-836Website: www.systemsltd.com.

Folio / CDS Account Number

Name of Shareholder / Proxy Holder

Registered Address

Number of shares Held

CNIC/Passport No. (in case of foreigner) (copy to be attached)

Additional information and enclosures (in case of representative of body corporate, corporation, and federal Government)

Name of Authorized Signatory

CNIC/Passport No. (in case of foreigner) of Authorized Signatory (copy to be attached)

Resolution For Agenda Item No. 2

To consider and, if thought fit, approve an increase in the authorized share capital of the Company and for this purpose pass the following special resolution, with or without any amendments and to approve the consequent amendments in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, subject to requisite approvals, if any:

"RESOLVED THAT the authorized share capital of the company be and is hereby increased from Rs.4,000,000,000 divided into 400,000,000 shares Rs.10 each to Rs.9,800,000,000 divided into 980,000,000 shares of Rs.10 each ranking pari passu in every respect with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

"RESOLVED FURTHER THAT, in consequence of the said increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company, the existing Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company and Article 4 of the Articles of Association of the Company be and hereby replaced accordingly, to read as follows;

Clause V of the Memorandum of Association

The Authorized capital of the Company is Rs.9,800,000,000 divided into 980,000,000 shares of Rs.10 each with power to increase the capital or any portion thereof and to consolidate, reorganize or alter the share capital of the Company; and to divide and/or sub-divide whole or any part of its share capital into several classes as may be determined by or in accordance with the regulations of the Company or subject to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2017..

Article 4 of the Article of Association

The Authorized capital of the Company is Rs.9,800,000,000 divided into 980,000,000 shares of Rs.10 each with power to increase the capital or any portion thereof and to consolidate, reorganize or alter the share capital of the Company; and to divide and/or sub-divide whole or any part of its share capital into several classes as may be determined by or in accordance with the regulations of the Company or subject to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2017.

"FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer and the Company Secretary of the Company be and is hereby singly authorized to take all necessary steps and execute documents including legal and corporate formalities and file all requisite documents with Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan as may be necessary or expedient for the purpose of giving effect to the spirit and intent of the above resolutions."

Instructions For Poll

Please indicate your vote by ticking (√) the relevant box. In case if both the boxes are marked as (√), you poll shall be treated as "Rejected" .

I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the above resolution through ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the resolution by placing tick (√) mark in the appropriate box below;