Subject: Addendum to the Notice for declaration of Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2023

This is with reference to the Notice dated March 25, 2024 issued by the Company for declaration of Financial Result for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The following addendum is being notified in this regard:

BOOK CLOSURE

The Share Transfer Books of the Company shall be closed from 08 April 2024 to 19 April 2024 (both days inclusive) Transfer received at M/s CDC Share Registrar Services Limited situated at CDC House, 99-B, Block B, S.M.C.H.S. Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi - 74400 at the close of business on 05 April 2024 will be treated in time for the purpose of above entitlement to the transferees.

