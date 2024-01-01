The General Manager, 01 January 2024 Pakistan Stock Exchange Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road Karachi

NOTICE FOR THE 219th BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING OF SYSTEMS LIMITED TO BE HELD AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE OF THECOMPANY ON MONDAY 8th JANUARY 2024 AT 6 P.M.

Notice is hereby given that the 219th Board of Directors' Meeting of Systems Limited (the "Company") will be held at the Company's registered office on Monday, 8th January 2024 at 6 p.m. Following the meeting, in case there is any price sensitive information, it shall be disseminated to the Exchange as per the PSX regulations.

In addition to the above, the Company has declared the closed period from 02 January 2024to 08 January 2024(both days inclusive) in accordance with Rule 5.6.1(d)of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

In view of the foregoing, no Director, Chief Executive Officer or Executive shall, directly or indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

Regards,

Ali Ahmed Iftikhar

Company Secretary

Systems Limited