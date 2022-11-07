Systems : Change of Karachi Office Address

November 7, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Subject: Change of Karachi Branch Address
Dear Sir,
Kindly note that the address of our Karachi branch has been changed/shifted to the following with effect from 1st October 2022.
|
New address of Karachi Branch:
|
Sumya Business Avenue
|
|
Plot No. 11-B, Muhammad Ali Society,
|
|
Karachi, Pakistan
|
Old address of Karachi Branch:
|
E-5, Central Commercial Area,
|
|
Shaheed-e-Millat Road,
|
|
Karachi, Pakistan
|
Yours Sincerely,
|
|
________________
|
|
Saad Hassan Aslam
|
|
Company Secretary
|
Disclaimer
Systems Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 06:21:02 UTC.