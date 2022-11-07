Advanced search
Systems : Change of Karachi Office Address

11/07/2022 | 01:22am EST
November 7, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Change of Karachi Branch Address

Dear Sir,

Kindly note that the address of our Karachi branch has been changed/shifted to the following with effect from 1st October 2022.

New address of Karachi Branch:

Sumya Business Avenue

Plot No. 11-B, Muhammad Ali Society,

Karachi, Pakistan

Old address of Karachi Branch:

E-5, Central Commercial Area,

Shaheed-e-Millat Road,

Karachi, Pakistan

Yours Sincerely,

________________

Saad Hassan Aslam

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Systems Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
