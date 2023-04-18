Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Systems Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYS   PK0109001013

SYSTEMS LIMITED

(SYS)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-16
478.33 PKR   -0.94%
04:33aSystems : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
04/11Systems : SYS | Board Meeting Systems Limited - REVISED
PU
04/11Systems : SYS | Systems Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Systems : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

04/18/2023 | 04:33am EDT
SYSTEMS LIMITED

E 1, Sehjpal Near DHA Phase Vlll (Ex-Air Avenue), Lahore Cantt Lahore

Tel:042-111-797-836,Fax:042-36368857

Email:corporate@systemsltd.com Website:www.systemsltd.com

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

chi

Subject: Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the following transaction(s) have been executed by

(Director/CEO/ Executives/their spouse / substantial shareholders) in shares of the Company, details of which are hereunder

Name of Person (Description)

Sr.

1. Asif Akram (Chief Operating Officer)

Nature

No. of

Form of

Date

Rate

Share

Market

shares

Certificates

10-04-

Sell

5000

466.39

CDC

Ready

2023

We confirm that the said transaction(s) will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted the if any, for their consideration as required under clause No. 5.6.1(d) of PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange.

We further confirm that holding period for the transaction(s) is over six (06) months and in case it is within six (06) months, the cheque equivalent to the profit shall be deposited with SECP as required under Section 105 of the Securities Act, 2015 under intimation to PSX.

Yours Sincerely,

__________________________

Saad Hasan Aslam

Company Secretary Systems Limited

Email:corporate@systemsltd.com Website:www.systemsltd.com

Disclaimer

Systems Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 08:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SYSTEMS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 29 924 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2022 8 215 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 133 B 468 M 468 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 4 143
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart SYSTEMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Systems Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSTEMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 478,33 PKR
Average target price 631,10 PKR
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Asif Peer Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Roohi Khan Chief Financial Officer
Aezaz Hussain Chairman
Sohail Faraz Head-Internal Information Technology
Asif Akram Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYSTEMS LIMITED-1.16%468
ACCENTURE PLC4.92%176 816
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.60%140 055
SIEMENS AG13.44%127 268
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.05%115 946
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.70%90 395
