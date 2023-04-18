Systems : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

Subject: Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
Dear Sir,
We have to inform you that the following transaction(s) have been executed by
(Director/CEO/ Executives/their spouse / substantial shareholders) in shares of the Company, details of which are hereunder
Name of Person (Description)
Sr.
1. Asif Akram (Chief Operating Officer)
Nature
No. of
Form of
Date
Rate
Share
Market
shares
Certificates
10-04-
Sell
5000
466.39
CDC
Ready
2023
We confirm that the said transaction(s) will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted the if any, for their consideration as required under clause No. 5.6.1(d) of PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange.
We further confirm that holding period for the transaction(s) is over six (06) months and in case it is within six (06) months, the cheque equivalent to the profit shall be deposited with SECP as required under Section 105 of the Securities Act, 2015 under intimation to PSX.