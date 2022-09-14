Systems : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Subject: Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the following transaction(s) have been executed by (Director/CEO/ Executives/their spouse / substantial shareholders) in shares of the Company, details of which are hereunder

Sr. Name of Person (Description) Date Nature No. of shares Rate Form of Share Market Certificates 1 Harris Hasan Syed - Husband of Romana Abdullah (Independent 14-09-2022 BUY 4048 390 CDC Ready Director)

We confirm that the said transaction(s) will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted the if any, for their consideration as required under clause No. 5.6.1(d) of PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange.

We further confirm that holding period for the transaction(s) is over six (06) months and in case it is within six (06) months, the cheque equivalent to the profit shall be deposited with SECP as required under Section 105 of the Securities Act, 2015 under intimation to PSX.

Yours Sincerely,

__________________________

Saad Hasan Aslam

Company Secretary Systems Limited