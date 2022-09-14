Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Systems Limited
  News
  Summary
    SYS   PK0109001013

SYSTEMS LIMITED

(SYS)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-12
389.13 PKR   -1.41%
04:20aSYSTEMS : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
09/12SYSTEMS : Approval for issuance of shares of Systems Limited through other than right issue
PU
08/30Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Systems : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

09/14/2022 | 04:20am EDT
The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

chi

Subject: Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the following transaction(s) have been executed by (Director/CEO/ Executives/their spouse / substantial shareholders) in shares of the Company, details of which are hereunder

Sr.

Name of Person (Description)

Date

Nature

No. of shares

Rate

Form of Share

Market

Certificates

1

Harris Hasan Syed - Husband of Romana Abdullah (Independent

14-09-2022

BUY

4048

390

CDC

Ready

Director)

We confirm that the said transaction(s) will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted the if any, for their consideration as required under clause No. 5.6.1(d) of PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange.

We further confirm that holding period for the transaction(s) is over six (06) months and in case it is within six (06) months, the cheque equivalent to the profit shall be deposited with SECP as required under Section 105 of the Securities Act, 2015 under intimation to PSX.

Yours Sincerely,

__________________________

Saad Hasan Aslam

Company Secretary Systems Limited

Disclaimer

Systems Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 08:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SYSTEMS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 185 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2022 6 308 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 1,44%
Capitalization 108 B 467 M 467 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 143
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart SYSTEMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Systems Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSTEMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 389,13 PKR
Average target price 469,71 PKR
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Asif Peer Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Roohi Khan Chief Financial Officer
Aezaz Hussain Chairman
Sohail Faraz Head-Internal Information Technology
Asif Akram Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYSTEMS LIMITED2.42%467
ACCENTURE PLC-32.09%178 075
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.62%148 576
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.67%97 671
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.16%81 483
SNOWFLAKE INC.-44.67%59 958