Systems : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Subject: Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
Dear Sir,
We have to inform you that the following transaction(s) have been executed by (Director/CEO/ Executives/their spouse / substantial shareholders) in shares of the Company, details of which are hereunder
|
Sr.
|
Name of Person (Description)
|
Date
|
Nature
|
No. of shares
|
Rate
|
Form of Share
|
Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certificates
|
|
1
|
Harris Hasan Syed - Husband of Romana Abdullah (Independent
|
14-09-2022
|
BUY
|
4048
|
390
|
CDC
|
Ready
|
|
Director)
|
|
|
|
|
|
We confirm that the said transaction(s) will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted the if any, for their consideration as required under clause No. 5.6.1(d) of PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange.
We further confirm that holding period for the transaction(s) is over six (06) months and in case it is within six (06) months, the cheque equivalent to the profit shall be deposited with SECP as required under Section 105 of the Securities Act, 2015 under intimation to PSX.
Yours Sincerely,
__________________________
Saad Hasan Aslam
Company Secretary Systems Limited
