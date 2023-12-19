Systems : Election of Directors-Intimation of Interest
December 19, 2023 at 02:42 am EST
Notice Under Section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017
Election of Directors of Systems Limited
The shareholders of Systems Limited (the "Company") are hereby notified that Pursuant to section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017, the following persons have filed with the Company, notices of their intention to offer themselves for election as Directors of the Company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting ("EOGM") scheduled to be held on 26th of December, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at registered office, E-1 Sehjpal, near DHA Phase VIII (Ex-Air Avenue), Lahore Cantt, Lahore, Punjab - Pakistan, and also through video link.
1.
Mr. Aezaz Hussain
(Non-Executive Director)
2.
Mr. Arshad Masood
(Non-Executive Director)
3.
Mr. Asif Peer
(Executive Director)
4.
Ms. Romana Abdullah
(Female Independent Director)
5.
Ms. Maheen Rahman
(Female Independent Director)
6.
Mr. Omar Saeed
(Independent Director)
7.
Mr. Zubyr Soomro
(Independent Director)
Since the number of people offering themselves for election does not exceed the number of Directors fixed by the Board of Directors under Section 159(1) of the Companies Act 2017, the aforementioned candidates shall be deemed to have been elected unopposed at the said EOGM as Directors of the Company, for the next term of three (3) years, commencing from December 26, 2023.
By order of the Board
Place: Lahore
Ali Ahmed Iftikhar
Date: December 19, 2023
Company Secretary
Statement under section 166(3) of the Companies Act 2017
Profiles of the Directors have been placed on the website of the Company www.systemsltd.com. The Independent Directors have been selected on the basis of their experience, competencies, diversity, skills and knowledge in compliance with the requirements of Section 166 of the Act and the regulations issued thereunder.
Systems Limited is a Pakistan-based company, which is s principally engaged in the business of software development, trading of software and business process outsourcing services. The Company operates in four geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Others, and Pakistan. Its products include Partner Communication, Middleware Connector, Retail Analytics, HauteLogic, SysHCM and TrIPS. The Company provides a range of services, including consulting, implementation, managed services, and business process outsourcing. It serves a range of industries, including retail, financial services, public sector, insurance, healthcare, real estate, logistics, food services, transportation, oil and gas, education and telecommunication. The Company provides various solutions, including digital commerce, business applications, data management and analytics, business process outsourcing, cloud services, application development, and security.