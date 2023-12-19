Notice Under Section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017

Election of Directors of Systems Limited

The shareholders of Systems Limited (the "Company") are hereby notified that Pursuant to section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017, the following persons have filed with the Company, notices of their intention to offer themselves for election as Directors of the Company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting ("EOGM") scheduled to be held on 26th of December, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at registered office, E-1 Sehjpal, near DHA Phase VIII (Ex-Air Avenue), Lahore Cantt, Lahore, Punjab - Pakistan, and also through video link.

1. Mr. Aezaz Hussain (Non-Executive Director) 2. Mr. Arshad Masood (Non-Executive Director) 3. Mr. Asif Peer (Executive Director) 4. Ms. Romana Abdullah (Female Independent Director) 5. Ms. Maheen Rahman (Female Independent Director) 6. Mr. Omar Saeed (Independent Director) 7. Mr. Zubyr Soomro (Independent Director)

Since the number of people offering themselves for election does not exceed the number of Directors fixed by the Board of Directors under Section 159(1) of the Companies Act 2017, the aforementioned candidates shall be deemed to have been elected unopposed at the said EOGM as Directors of the Company, for the next term of three (3) years, commencing from December 26, 2023.

By order of the Board Place: Lahore Ali Ahmed Iftikhar Date: December 19, 2023 Company Secretary

Statement under section 166(3) of the Companies Act 2017

Profiles of the Directors have been placed on the website of the Company www.systemsltd.com. The Independent Directors have been selected on the basis of their experience, competencies, diversity, skills and knowledge in compliance with the requirements of Section 166 of the Act and the regulations issued thereunder.