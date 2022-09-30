Systems : Financial Result for the Quarter Ended 2022-09-30
10/26/2022 | 12:28am EDT
26 October 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Subject:FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 3rdQUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
Dear Sir,
We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting dated: 25 October 2022 have approved the financial statements for the nine months period ended 30 September 2022 and recommend the following:
DIVIDEND
Nil.
BONUS SHARES
Nil.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Financial results of the Company are attached hereto as Annexure - Aand Annexure B.
PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW
The Company (Standalone):
During period under review, standalone revenue grew 82% over same period last year from Rs. 8,129.547 million to Rs. 14,798.176 million. As a consequence, Gross profit and Operating profit are 70% and 69% higher respectively, delivering a leveraged operating performance for the company. Additionally, continued devaluation of the Pak Rupee resulted in an exchange
gain of Rs 1,172.07 million compared to the gain in September 2021 of Rs 204 million increasing Net profit by 108%, from Rs. 2,310.142 million to Rs. 4,816.210 million. Basic and diluted earnings per share both increased by 107% in line with profit for the period. The growth in revenue net of the impact of exchange gain is 45%.
The increase in revenue has been contributed to by all regions, however, Middle East takes the lead.
The Group (Consolidated):
In line with the unconsolidated results, the consolidated revenue grew by 91% from Rs. 10,524.24 million to Rs. 20,144.84 million. Since the financials of both the newly acquired entities, the NDCTech and Treehouse were consolidated w.e.f. July 1,2022, the impact of this is Rs 895.35 million in the revenue.
Gross profit and operating profit increased 77% and 75% respectively. Net profit for the period is Rs. 5,115.71 million is 103% higher than the same period last year, including the Rs. 1,178.89 million exchange gain. Basic and diluted earnings per share both increased by 96% in line with profit for the period. Eliminating the currency impact, revenue is up by 53% in US dollar terms.
The Quarterly Report of the Company for the nine months period ended 30 September 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.
For and on behalf of Systems Limited
Saad Hasan Aslam
Company Secretary
SYSTEMS LIMITED
CONDENSED UNCONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UN-AUDITED)
AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
Un-audited
Audited
30 September
31 December
ASSETS
Note
2022
2021
Rupees
Non-current assets
5
Property and equipment
2,588,763,094
2,006,791,106
Right-of-use assets
504,509,336
288,981,476
Intangibles
6
16,016,225
23,717,704
Long term investments
5,757,238,322
1,331,133,678
Long term loans
316,203,123
36,796,454
Deferred employee benefits
108,622,053
10,344,054
Long term deposits
47,834,821
141,294,105
Deferred taxation - net
51,952,243
75,060,282
9,391,139,217
3,914,118,859
Current assets
Contract assets
7
856,821,488
333,597,502
Trade debts
6,888,164,409
3,445,521,825
Loans, advances and other receivables
680,102,304
538,568,661
Current portion of deferred employee benefits
2,750,240
2,890,139
Trade deposits and short term prepayments
362,550,018
248,588,820
Interest accrued
63,555,979
30,922,102
Tax refunds due from the Government
8
164,873,319
207,375,462
Short term investments
5,197,943,440
4,866,676,912
Cash and bank balances
9
1,385,036,877
1,652,613,846
TOTAL ASSETS
15,601,798,074
11,326,755,269
24,992,937,291
15,240,874,128
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share capital and reserves
Authorized share capital
400,000,000 (2021: 400,000,000) ordinary shares of Rs 10 each
4,000,000,000
4,000,000,000
Issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital
10
2,784,051,990
1,384,989,120
Capital reserves
4,937,495,843
1,020,484,116
Shares to be issued
118,225,000
-
Revenue reserve - Unappropriated profit
10,796,328,156
8,067,856,280
18,636,100,989
10,473,329,516
Non-current liabilities
Long term advances
9,317,992
81,111,314
Lease liabilities
506,288,453
238,881,185
515,606,445
319,992,499
Current liabilities
11
Trade and other payables
1,633,536,345
1,162,101,750
Unclaimed dividend
16,326,537
9,226,244
Contract liabilities
154,669,072
378,374,906
Short term borrowings
3,950,000,000
2,750,000,000
Accrued mark-up on borrowings
41,126,825
13,702
Current portion of lease liabilities
17,558,875
62,195,197
Current portion of long term loan
26,389,503
76,816,085
Current portion of deferred grant
-
1,958,993
Current portion of long term advances
1,622,700
6,865,236
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
5,841,229,857
4,447,552,113
24,992,937,291
15,240,874,128
CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS
12
The annexed notes from 1 to 22 form an integral part of these condensed unconsolidated interim financial statements.
(CHAIRMAN)
(CHIEF EXECUTIVE)
(CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER)
SYSTEMS LIMITED
CONDENSED UNCONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE NINE MONTHS AND THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Rupees
Revenue from contracts with customers - net
14,798,176,063
8,129,547,547
6,006,321,647
3,136,977,934
Cost of revenue
(9,977,569,921)
(5,294,542,589)
(4,020,942,176)
(2,070,090,209)
Gross profit
4,820,606,142
2,835,004,958
1,985,379,471
1,066,887,725
Administrative expenses
(1,141,370,488)
(641,176,591)
(449,046,364)
(256,146,138)
Distribution expenses
(183,735,682)
(129,643,480)
(62,402,672)
(52,484,554)
Impairment losses on financial assets
(50,726,270)
(30,883,161)
(52,446,272)
(47,335,905)
Operating profit
3,444,773,702
2,033,301,726
1,421,484,163
710,921,128
Other income
13
1,765,174,191
384,309,899
752,099,849
290,223,372
Finance costs
(131,414,801)
(57,314,737)
(52,290,687)
(21,531,307)
Profit before taxation
5,078,533,092
2,360,296,888
2,121,293,325
979,613,193
Taxation
(262,322,216)
(49,875,947)
(97,242,881)
(18,792,514)
Profit for the period
4,816,210,876
2,310,420,941
2,024,050,444
960,820,679
(Restated)
(Restated)
Earnings per share:
Basic earnings per share
14
17.39
8.40
7.27
3.48
Diluted earnings per share
17.29
8.35
7.22
3.47
The annexed notes from 1 to 22 form an integral part of these condensed unconsolidated interim financial statements.
(CHAIRMAN)
(CHIEF EXECUTIVE)
(CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER)
SYSTEMS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 (UNAUDITED)
Unaudited
Audited
30 September
31 December
ASSETS
Note
2022
2021
Rupees
Rupees
Non-current assets
2,729,685,415
Property and equipment
7
2,051,800,034
Intangible
6,927,923,795
23,717,704
Long term investments
8
238,555,000
144,568,896
Investment in Associates
1,042,639,288
1,274,009,734
Right-of-use asset
504,509,336
288,981,475
Long term loans
316,203,123
36,796,454
Deferred taxation - net
51,952,243
75,060,282
Deferred employee benefits
108,622,053
10,344,054
Long term deposits
94,041,301
141,294,105
12,014,131,554
4,046,572,738
Current assets
Contract assets
2,209,469,804
727,944,400
Trade debts
9
8,721,040,747
4,125,928,299
Loans, advances and other receivables
764,229,273
734,667,764
Trade deposits and short term prepayments
1,589,542,933
323,149,962
Interest accrued
7,065,299
11,118,877
Short term investments
10
5,197,943,440
4,866,676,912
Tax refunds due from the Government
242,823,201
213,640,998
Current portion of deferred employee benefits
167,565,943
2,890,139
Cash and bank balances
11
3,572,066,534
2,978,863,741
TOTAL ASSETS
22,471,747,174
13,984,881,092
34,485,878,728
18,031,453,830
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share capital and reserves
Authorized share capital
4,000,000,000
400,000,000 (2021: 400,000,000) ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each
4,000,000,000
Issued, subscribed and paid up share capital
12
2,784,051,990
1,384,989,120
Capital and reserves
5,513,739,410
1,148,309,400
Shares to be issued
118,225,000
-
Unappropriated profits
12,556,411,274
9,528,306,407
20,972,427,674
12,061,604,927
Non-controlling interest
1,038,497
1,169,928
20,973,466,171
12,062,774,855
Non-current liabilities
Long term advances
227,046,277
81,111,314
Lease Liability
506,288,453
238,881,185
Provision for gratuity
176,157,327
94,865,412
909,492,057
414,857,911
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
13
6,355,425,952
1,706,609,735
Unclaimed Dividend
16,326,537
9,226,244
Contract Liability
2,208,065,129
940,135,872
Mark-up accrued on short term borrowings
27,531,805
13,702
Short term borrowings
3,950,000,000
2,750,000,000
Current Portion of lease liability
17,558,875
62,195,197
Current Portion of long term loan
26,389,503
76,816,085
Current Portion of deferred grant
-
1,958,993
Current portion of long term advances
1,622,700
6,865,236
12,602,920,501
5,553,821,064
TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES
34,485,878,728
18,031,453,830
CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS
15
The annexed notes from 1 to 23 form an integral part of this condensed interim financial information.
(CHAIRMAN)
(CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER)
(CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER)
