Systems : Notice for E-Voting and Postal Ballot for AGM

The members shall ensure that duly filled and signed ballot paper along with copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) should reach the Chairman of the meeting through post on the Company's registered address

The web address, login details, will be communicated to members via email. The security codes will be communicated to members through SMS from web portal of CDC Share Registrar Services Limited (being the

For the convenience of the Members, ballot paper is annexed to this notice and the same is also

Accordingly, members of Systems Limited (the "Company") will be allowed to exercise their right to vote through electronic voting facility or voting by post for the special business in its forthcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 11.00 AM, in accordance with the requirements and subject to the conditions contained in the aforesaid Regulations.

The members are hereby notified that pursuant to Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018 amended through Notification dated December 05, 2022, issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ("SECP"), wherein, SECP has directed all the listed companies to provide the right to vote through electronic voting facility and voting by post to the members on all businesses classified as special business.

This is in continuation of AGM Notice published on Wednesday, May 02, 2023.

In accordance with the Regulation 11 of the Regulations, the Board of the Company has appointed M/s Junaidy Shoaib Asad, Chartered Accountants, a QCR rated audit firm, to act as the Scrutinizer of the Company for the special business to be transacted in the meeting and to undertake other responsibilities as defined in Regulation 11A of the Regulations.

POSTAL BALLOT PAPER

for voting through post for the Special Business at the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at E-1, Sehjpal Near DHA Phase-VIII,(Ex-Air Avenue), Lahore Cantt, Lahore.

Resolution For Agenda Item No. 5

To consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without modification, the following special resolution in terms of Section 199 of Companies Act, 2017, (a) for renewal of loan to SUS Joint Venture (Private) Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, of Rs. 50 million; (b) renewal of loan and guarantee in UUS Joint Venture (Private) Limited, an associated company of the Company, of Rs. 200 million; (c) renewal of loan in E-Processing Systems (Private) Limited, an associate of the Company, of Rs. 340 million.

"Resolved that Systems Limited (the "Company") shall renew the loan extended to its subsidiary and associated companies, (a) SUS Joint Venture (Private) Limited in the form of loan Rs. 50 million; (b) UUS Joint Venture (Private) Limited, an associated company of the Company, of Rs. 200 million; (c) E-Processing Systems (Private) Limited, an associate of the Company, of Rs. 340 million, on the terms and conditions to be contained in the agreement to be executed between the Company and Associated Company in terms of Section 199 of Companies Act, 2017.

"Resolved further that Mr. Muhammad Asif Peer, the Chief Executive of the Company and Ms. Roohi Khan, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company (the "Authorized Officers"), be and are hereby empowered and authorized to undertake, execute and implement all the decisions in respect of the transaction and to take and do and/or cause to be taken or done any/all necessary acts, deeds and things, and to take any or all necessary actions which are or may be necessary, incidental and/or consequential to give effect to the aforesaid resolution, including signing and execution of documents and agreements and to complete all necessary legal formalities and to file all necessary documents as may be necessary or incidental for the purposes of implementing the aforesaid resolution"..

Resolution For Agenda Item No. 6

To consider and approve the circulation of annual financial statements of the company to its members via QR enabled code and weblink as per the requirements laid down by S.R.O. 389 (I)/ 2023 of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

"Resolved that the circulation of annual financial statements of the company to its members via QR enabled code and weblink as per the requirements laid down by S.R.O. 389 (I)/2023 of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan be and is hereby approved.

"Resolved further that Mr. Muhammad Asif Peer, the Chief Executive of the Company and Ms. Roohi Khan, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company (the "Authorized Officers"), be and are hereby empowered and authorized to undertake, execute and implement all the decisions in respect of the transaction and to take and do and/or cause to be taken or done any/all necessary acts, deeds and things, and to take any or all necessary actions which are or may be necessary, incidental and/or consequential to give effect to the aforesaid resolution, including signing and execution of documents and agreements and to complete all necessary legal formalities and to file all necessary documents as may be necessary or incidental for the purposes of implementing the aforesaid resolution".

Instructions For Poll

Please indicate your vote by ticking (√) the relevant box. In case if both the boxes are marked as (√), you poll shall be treated as "Rejected" .

I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the above resolution through ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the resolution by placing tick (√) mark in the appropriate box below;

Resolution I/We assent to the I/We dissent to the Resolution (FOR) Resolution (AGAINST) Resolution For Agenda Item No. 5 Resolution For Agenda Item No. 6

1. Dully filled ballot paper should be sent to the Chairman of Systems Limited at E-1, Sehjpal Near DHA Phase-VIII,(Ex-Air Avenue), Lahore Cantt, Lahore or e-mail at corporate@systemsltd.com