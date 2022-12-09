Advanced search
Systems : Outcome of Board of Director Meeting for other than Financial Results

12/09/2022 | 06:03am EST
December 9, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi

Subject:

Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results

To whom it may concern,

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Friday, December 9, 2022 have approved Annual Budget of the Company for FY 2023.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

For and behalf of Systems Limited,

__________________

Saad Hasan Aslam

Company Secretary

Systems Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 11:02:04 UTC.


