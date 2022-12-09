Systems : Outcome of Board of Director Meeting for other than Financial Results

December 9, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi
Subject:
Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
To whom it may concern,
We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Friday, December 9, 2022 have approved Annual Budget of the Company for FY 2023.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
For and behalf of Systems Limited,
__________________
Saad Hasan Aslam
Company Secretary
