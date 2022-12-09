Systems : Outcome of Board of Director Meeting for other than Financial Results

December 9, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi

Subject: Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results

To whom it may concern,

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Friday, December 9, 2022 have approved Annual Budget of the Company for FY 2023.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

For and behalf of Systems Limited,

__________________

Saad Hasan Aslam

Company Secretary