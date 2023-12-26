Date: 26 December 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Election of Directors

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Systems Limited ("the Company") held on 26 December 2023, the following seven (7) Directors have been elected unopposed as Directors of the Company (being the number of persons offered themselves for election is equal to the number of Directors as fixed by the Board of Directors under Section 159(1) of the Companies Act, 2017) for the next term of three years commencing from 26 December 2023.

Mr. Aezaz Hussain (Non-Executive Director) Mr. Arshad Masood (Non-Executive Director) Mr. Asif Peer (Executive Director) Ms. Romana Abdullah (Female Independent Director) Ms. Maheen Rahman (Female Independent Director) Mr. Omar Saeed (Independent Director) Mr. Zubyr Soomro (Independent Director)

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

…………………………………….

Ali Ahmed Iftikhar

Company Secretary