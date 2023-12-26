Date: 26 December 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Election of Directors

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Systems Limited ("the Company") held on 26 December 2023, the following seven (7) Directors have been elected unopposed as Directors of the Company (being the number of persons offered themselves for election is equal to the number of Directors as fixed by the Board of Directors under Section 159(1) of the Companies Act, 2017) for the next term of three years commencing from 26 December 2023.

  1. Mr. Aezaz Hussain (Non-Executive Director)
  2. Mr. Arshad Masood (Non-Executive Director)
  3. Mr. Asif Peer (Executive Director)
  4. Ms. Romana Abdullah (Female Independent Director)
  5. Ms. Maheen Rahman (Female Independent Director)
  6. Mr. Omar Saeed (Independent Director)
  7. Mr. Zubyr Soomro (Independent Director)

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

…………………………………….

Ali Ahmed Iftikhar

Company Secretary

Headquarters

MEA

Lahore

Dubai

E-1, Sehjpal Near DHA Phase-VIII

404, Dubai Hills Business Park 3,

(Ex-Air Avenue), Lahore Cantt,

Emaar Hills Estate P.O. box:

Lahore

500497

+92 (42) 111-797-836

+971 (04) 5686438

KSA

Riyadh

7069 King Fahd Road, Al Hital Tower, 5th Floor, Al Sahafah Dist, 13315.

APAC

www.systemsltd.com

Australia

Level 16, 1 Market Street,

Sydney, NSW, Australia Postal

Code 2000, Sydney.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Systems Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2023 10:03:35 UTC.