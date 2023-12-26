This is to inform you that in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Systems Limited ("the Company") held on 26 December 2023, the following seven (7) Directors have been elected unopposed as Directors of the Company (being the number of persons offered themselves for election is equal to the number of Directors as fixed by the Board of Directors under Section 159(1) of the Companies Act, 2017) for the next term of three years commencing from 26 December 2023.
Mr. Aezaz Hussain (Non-Executive Director)
Mr. Arshad Masood (Non-Executive Director)
Mr. Asif Peer (Executive Director)
Ms. Romana Abdullah (Female Independent Director)
Ms. Maheen Rahman (Female Independent Director)
Mr. Omar Saeed (Independent Director)
Mr. Zubyr Soomro (Independent Director)
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
…………………………………….
Ali Ahmed Iftikhar
Company Secretary
Headquarters
MEA
Lahore
Dubai
E-1, Sehjpal Near DHA Phase-VIII
404, Dubai Hills Business Park 3,
(Ex-Air Avenue), Lahore Cantt,
Emaar Hills Estate P.O. box:
Lahore
500497
+92 (42) 111-797-836
+971 (04) 5686438
KSA
Riyadh
7069 King Fahd Road, Al Hital Tower, 5th Floor, Al Sahafah Dist, 13315.
APAC
www.systemsltd.com
Australia
Level 16, 1 Market Street,
Sydney, NSW, Australia Postal
Code 2000, Sydney.
Systems Limited is a Pakistan-based company, which is s principally engaged in the business of software development, trading of software and business process outsourcing services. The Company operates in four geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Others, and Pakistan. Its products include Partner Communication, Middleware Connector, Retail Analytics, HauteLogic, SysHCM and TrIPS. The Company provides a range of services, including consulting, implementation, managed services, and business process outsourcing. It serves a range of industries, including retail, financial services, public sector, insurance, healthcare, real estate, logistics, food services, transportation, oil and gas, education and telecommunication. The Company provides various solutions, including digital commerce, business applications, data management and analytics, business process outsourcing, cloud services, application development, and security.