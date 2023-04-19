Advanced search
    SYS   PK0109001013

SYSTEMS LIMITED

(SYS)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-17
480.35 PKR   +0.42%
01:10aSystems : SYS | Systems Limited
PU
12:10aSystems : Financial Results for the Year Ended 2022-12-31
PU
04/18Systems : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
Systems : SYS | Systems Limited

04/19/2023 | 01:10am EDT
Wasim A. Sattar

Senior Manager (Listing Department)

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX)

Admin Block, 2nd Floor, Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi - 74000

Pakistan

Subject:

Updating the Paid up Capital of the Company

Dear Mr. Wasim,

This letter ("Letter") is submitted to your esteemed office on behalf of Systems Ltd, a public listed Company established and incorporated under the laws of Pakistan ("Company").

With reference to the subject above, as guided by your kind self, please find the below break down of the Company's previous No. of shares, the revised No. of Shares and the difference between the two to clearly signify the increase:

S.#

Item

Amount

1

Previous No. of Shares

290,257,700

2

Revised Number of Shares

290,407,700

3

Difference (increase in No. of Shares)

150,000

Please find the Auditors Certificate also annexed with this Letter for your perusal. We hope that the above could be of assistance to you, should you require any further clarification, please feel free to contact us.

Yours faithfully,

_________________

Ali Ahmed Iftikhar Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Systems Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 29 924 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2022 8 215 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 134 B 471 M 471 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 4 143
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart SYSTEMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Systems Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSTEMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 480,35 PKR
Average target price 631,10 PKR
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Asif Peer Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Roohi Khan Chief Financial Officer
Aezaz Hussain Chairman
Sohail Faraz Head-Internal Information Technology
Asif Akram Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYSTEMS LIMITED-0.74%471
ACCENTURE PLC4.92%176 804
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.87%139 641
SIEMENS AG13.55%127 920
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.28%115 910
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.67%90 047
