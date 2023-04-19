Systems : SYS | Systems Limited

Wasim A. Sattar
Senior Manager (Listing Department)
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX)
Admin Block, 2nd Floor, Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road, Karachi - 74000
Pakistan
|
Subject:
|
Updating the Paid up Capital of the Company
Dear Mr. Wasim,
This letter ("Letter") is submitted to your esteemed office on behalf of Systems Ltd, a public listed Company established and incorporated under the laws of Pakistan ("Company").
With reference to the subject above, as guided by your kind self, please find the below break down of the Company's previous No. of shares, the revised No. of Shares and the difference between the two to clearly signify the increase:
|
|
S.#
|
|
|
Item
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Previous No. of Shares
|
290,257,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Revised Number of Shares
|
290,407,700
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
Difference (increase in No. of Shares)
|
150,000
|
Please find the Auditors Certificate also annexed with this Letter for your perusal. We hope that the above could be of assistance to you, should you require any further clarification, please feel free to contact us.
Yours faithfully,
_________________
Ali Ahmed Iftikhar Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Systems Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 05:09:03 UTC.