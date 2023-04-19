Systems : SYS | Systems Limited

Wasim A. Sattar

Senior Manager (Listing Department)

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX)

Admin Block, 2nd Floor, Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi - 74000

Pakistan

Subject: Updating the Paid up Capital of the Company

Dear Mr. Wasim,

This letter ("Letter") is submitted to your esteemed office on behalf of Systems Ltd, a public listed Company established and incorporated under the laws of Pakistan ("Company").

With reference to the subject above, as guided by your kind self, please find the below break down of the Company's previous No. of shares, the revised No. of Shares and the difference between the two to clearly signify the increase:

S.# Item Amount 1 Previous No. of Shares 290,257,700 2 Revised Number of Shares 290,407,700 3 Difference (increase in No. of Shares) 150,000

Please find the Auditors Certificate also annexed with this Letter for your perusal. We hope that the above could be of assistance to you, should you require any further clarification, please feel free to contact us.

Yours faithfully,

_________________

Ali Ahmed Iftikhar Company Secretary