  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Systems Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYS   PK0109001013

SYSTEMS LIMITED

(SYS)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-20
388.05 PKR   -1.30%
04/21SYSTEMS : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
04/01SYSTEMS : Video-Link of the 45th Annual General Meeting of Systems Limited
PU
03/28SYSTEMS : Invertor Briefing
PU
Summary 
Summary

Systems : SYS | Systems Limited - Payment of Cash Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2021

04/22/2022 | 05:00am EDT
The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange, Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi

Date: 22 April 2022

Subject:

Payment of Cash Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2021

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform that cash dividend at Rs. 5/- per share i.e. 50% for the year ended 31 December 2021, as approved in the annual general meeting of the Company held on 11 April 2022 has been credited on 22 April 2022 through electronic mode directly in the designated bank accounts of the shareholders who have provided the correct details of their respective Bank Accounts (IBAN).

You are requested to please circulate the above information to your members.

Sincerely,

____________

Saad Hasan Aslam

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Systems Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 08:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
