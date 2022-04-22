Systems : SYS | Systems Limited - Payment of Cash Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2021

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange, Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi

Date: 22 April 2022

Subject:

Payment of Cash Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2021

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform that cash dividend at Rs. 5/- per share i.e. 50% for the year ended 31 December 2021, as approved in the annual general meeting of the Company held on 11 April 2022 has been credited on 22 April 2022 through electronic mode directly in the designated bank accounts of the shareholders who have provided the correct details of their respective Bank Accounts (IBAN).

You are requested to please circulate the above information to your members.

Sincerely,

____________

Saad Hasan Aslam

Company Secretary