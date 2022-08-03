SYSTEX : Board of Directors approved the record date for the issuance of 2022 employee restricted stock awards
08/03/2022 | 05:36am EDT
Provided by: SYSTEX CORPORATION
2022/08/03
17:25:56
SYSTEX Board of Directors approved the record
date for the issuance of 2022 employee restricted
stock awards
2022/08/03
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/03
2.Company name: SYSTEX CORPORATION
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1) SYSTEX's 2022 Employee Restricted Stock Awards of 3,000 thousands common
shares have been approved by SYSTEX's Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on
2022/5/26 and by Financial Supervisory Commission No.1110349343 effective
since 2022/7/19.
(2)SYSTEX Board of Directors approved to issue 2022 Employee Restricted
Stock Awards of 3,000 thousands common shares and set 2022/9/1 as the
record date.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
