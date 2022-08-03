SYSTEX : Board of Directors approved the record date for the issuance of 2022 employee restricted stock awards

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/03 2.Company name: SYSTEX CORPORATION 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: (1) SYSTEX's 2022 Employee Restricted Stock Awards of 3,000 thousands common shares have been approved by SYSTEX's Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on 2022/5/26 and by Financial Supervisory Commission No.1110349343 effective since 2022/7/19. (2)SYSTEX Board of Directors approved to issue 2022 Employee Restricted Stock Awards of 3,000 thousands common shares and set 2022/9/1 as the record date. 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None