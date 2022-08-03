Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Systex Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6214   TW0006214000

SYSTEX CORPORATION

(6214)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
72.70 TWD   -1.62%
05:36aSYSTEX : Board of Directors approved the record date for the issuance of 2022 employee restricted stock awards
PU
05:36aSYSTEX : Announcement for the investment of Syslink Corporation behalf of Syscore Corporation a subsidiary of Systex Corporation
PU
05:36aSYSTEX : Announcement for the investment of Syscore Corporation behalf of Kimo.com (BVI) Corporation and Systex Capital Group,Inc.subsidiaries of Systex Corp.
PU
SYSTEX : Board of Directors approved the record date for the issuance of 2022 employee restricted stock awards

08/03/2022 | 05:36am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SYSTEX CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/08/03 Time of announcement 17:25:56
Subject 
 SYSTEX Board of Directors approved the record
date for the issuance of 2022 employee restricted
stock awards
Date of events 2022/08/03 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/03
2.Company name: SYSTEX CORPORATION
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1) SYSTEX's 2022 Employee Restricted Stock Awards of 3,000 thousands common
shares have been approved by SYSTEX's Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on
2022/5/26 and by Financial Supervisory Commission No.1110349343 effective
since 2022/7/19.
(2)SYSTEX Board of Directors approved to issue 2022 Employee Restricted
Stock Awards of 3,000 thousands common shares and set 2022/9/1 as the
record date.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Systex Corporation published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 09:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 29 527 M - -
Net income 2021 1 214 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 010 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 5,90%
Capitalization 18 028 M 602 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 4 228
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart SYSTEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Systex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSTEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lung Fen Lin General Manager & Director
Chih Chun Chung Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Tsung Jen Huang Chairman
Jih Tsan Huang Independent Director
Wen Feng Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYSTEX CORPORATION-14.27%602
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-17.38%29 840
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-15.97%7 765
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.13.33%7 718
OTSUKA CORPORATION-11.75%6 967
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.-50.31%5 931