Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Systex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6214   TW0006214000

SYSTEX CORPORATION

(6214)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-24
78.50 TWD   +1.29%
08:26aSYSTEX : Board of Directors decide to elect Chairman
PU
08:26aSYSTEX : Important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting
PU
07:22aSYSTEX : The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting approved the release of non-competition
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SYSTEX : Board of Directors decide to elect Chairman

05/26/2022 | 08:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SYSTEX CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 15:09:23
Subject 
 SYSTEX Board of Directors decide to elect Chairman
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/05/26
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Lin, Lung-Fen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Lin, Lung-Fen: Chairman & President of Systex Corp.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Lin, Lung-Fen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Lin, Lung-Fen: Chairman & President of Systex Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Re-election after tenure expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/26
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:No

Disclaimer

Systex Corporation published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 12:20:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SYSTEX CORPORATION
08:26aSYSTEX : Board of Directors decide to elect Chairman
PU
08:26aSYSTEX : Important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting
PU
07:22aSYSTEX : The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting approved the release of n..
PU
07:22aSYSTEX : Announce the list for election of directors of The 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meet..
PU
07:22aSYSTEX : Announce the new members of the Audit committee and Remuneration committee
PU
05/03Systex Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28SYSTEX : Announcement on behalf of Syscore Corporation, SYSTEX's major subsidiary, regardi..
PU
04/12SYSTEX BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED T : Hybrid Shareholders' Meeting)
PU
04/12SYSTEX : Board of Directors proposed dividend distribution
PU
04/12Systex Corporation Proposes Dividend Distribution for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29 527 M 999 M 999 M
Net income 2021 1 214 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
Net cash 2021 4 010 M 136 M 136 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 467 M 659 M 659 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 4 228
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart SYSTEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Systex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSTEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lung Fen Lin General Manager & Director
Chih Chun Chung Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Tsung Jen Huang Chairman
Jih Tsan Huang Independent Director
Wen Feng Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYSTEX CORPORATION-7.43%659
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-25.36%26 957
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-6.07%8 970
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.7.34%7 159
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.-45.67%6 565
OTSUKA CORPORATION-27.14%5 960