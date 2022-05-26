SYSTEX : Board of Directors decide to elect Chairman
05/26/2022 | 08:26am EDT
Provided by: SYSTEX CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/05/26
Time of announcement
15:09:23
Subject
SYSTEX Board of Directors decide to elect Chairman
Date of events
2022/05/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/05/26
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Lin, Lung-Fen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Lin, Lung-Fen: Chairman & President of Systex Corp.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Lin, Lung-Fen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Lin, Lung-Fen: Chairman & President of Systex Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Re-election after tenure expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/26
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:No