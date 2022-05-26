Systex : Important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting
05/26/2022 | 08:26am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: SYSTEX CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/26
Time of announcement
15:08:37
Subject
Important resolutions of the 2022 Annual
Shareholders Meeting
Date of events
2022/05/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/26
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Approved the proposal for 2021 retained earnings distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:Elect twelve Directors (including three independent directors)
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved the amendment to the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal
of Assets.
(2)Approved the amendment to the Rules of Procedures for Shareholders
Meetings.
(3)Approval of the issuance of 2022 new restricted employee shares.
(4)Approval of the releasing the Directors from non-competition restrictions.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None