Systex : Important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/26 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Approved the proposal for 2021 retained earnings distribution. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved the amendment to the Articles of Incorporation 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approved 2021 business report and financial statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:Elect twelve Directors (including three independent directors) 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Approved the amendment to the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets. (2)Approved the amendment to the Rules of Procedures for Shareholders Meetings. (3)Approval of the issuance of 2022 new restricted employee shares. (4)Approval of the releasing the Directors from non-competition restrictions. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None